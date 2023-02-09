Read full article on original website
It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?
Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
Recall alert: 4.9M bottles of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaner recalled
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Colgate-Palmolive have announced a recall of 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners.
Banned Baby Names In New York And The United States
It’s a very delicate process to pick a name for your child because more often than not, that is the name that they will go by for their entire life. And it’s all up to you. Do you pick a family name or one that will be memorable...
13 Shortages Expected At New York Grocery Stores Within The Year
Eggs were just the beginning. As prices already skyrocket due to inflation, some household staples in New York are in danger of going "out of stock" in 2023. From your favorite beverage, to cooking supplies, to produce. you may want to keep an eye on shelves for these products. 13...
Some Fabuloso cleaners recalled for bacterial contamination
Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso all-purpose cleaner because of possible bacterial contamination.The cleaners were sold at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam's Club, Walmart and other major retailers, as well as online at Amazon.com elsewhere, between December 2022 and January 2023. The manufacturer is recalling an additional 56,000 units sold in Canada.The cleaners could be contaminated with Pseudomonas bacteria, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the manufacturer. Pseudomonas,which are present in soil and water, pose a threat to people with weakened immune systems, lung conditions or who use external medical devices,...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge
Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Popculture
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
CNET
Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
Popculture
Rice Recall Details and What to Know
You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
12tomatoes.com
A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale
If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
2.5 million pounds of canned meat products recalled
Time to check your pantry. A massive nationwide recall has been issued for canned meat and poultry products that could possibly be contaminated.
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
How long eggs stay fresh, storage tips and how to check if they're still safe to eat
What to know about how long eggs last, how to check if they're still fresh and other tips to save eggs longer.
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York State
New York State is filled with dozens of creepy urban legends and by now, you've probably already heard about the state's most infamous haunted places including the Amityville Horror House, Utica State Hospital, and Buffalo's Central Terminal.
Eggs aren’t the only price spiking. Here are the grocery prices that have risen the most.
Ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the cost of groceries today. The cost of groceries inflated about 0.2% from November to December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 11.8%. During the initial lockdowns, food producers struggled with a manageable system that would allow […]
