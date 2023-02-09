ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
Some Fabuloso cleaners recalled for bacterial contamination

Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso all-purpose cleaner because of possible bacterial contamination.The cleaners were sold at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam's Club, Walmart and other major retailers, as well as online at Amazon.com elsewhere, between December 2022 and January 2023. The manufacturer is recalling an additional 56,000 units sold in Canada.The cleaners could be contaminated with Pseudomonas bacteria, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the manufacturer. Pseudomonas,which are present in soil and water, pose a threat to people with weakened immune systems, lung conditions or who use external medical devices,...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
Rice Recall Details and What to Know

You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale

If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
