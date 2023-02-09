ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, MO

Four Arrests In The Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Kansas man accused in series of burglaries jailed in Buchanan Co.

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Kansas have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Friday, police in St. Joseph police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Hosier of Atchison on an Atchison District Court warrant charging him with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and theft related to unlawful entries and criminal damage to vehicles parked in the area of 9th and Commercial in Atchison that occurred on January 2, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Authorities Seeking Information on Missing Bethany Woman

BETHANY, MO – Bethany authorities are looking for a woman who was last heard from on Wednesday. Thirty-year-old Allison Derwinis is listed as a missing person on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website. According to information from Missouri Missing and Unsolved a 911 call was received from Derwinis’ phone...
Suspect Arrested in Mercer County Pursuit

PRINCETON, MO- Officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office took a suspect into custody after radar showed him driving 132 miles per hour on Highway 65 on Thursday. The deputy activated emergency lights and siren however the vehicle failed to stop. An officer observed the vehicle fitting the description at a local business in Princeton a short time later however the vehicle once again took off, driving in a reckless manner and failing to stop for law enforcement.
Grundy County Sheriff’s Department adds new suspect to “Most Wanted” list

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has added to its Most Wanted list February 10th with Friday’s Fugitive. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Steven Wilson of Spickard has two active Grundy County warrants. One is for alleged failure to abide by an order on an original charge of felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft with a $25,000 cash-only bond. The other is for an alleged misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with a $2,500 cash-only bond.
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

Ninety calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include business checks, parking violations, animal complaints, property damage and funeral escorts. At about 7:30 am, Officers in the 400 block of Polk arrested a man on two warrants for alleged possession of a...
KC Man Arrested In Miller County For Previous DWI Charges

A 46-year-old man from Kansas City lands in the Miller County Jail after being arrested Wednesday afternoon by the highway patrol. The highway patrol report indicates that Robert Dinwiddie had been wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Greene County on an original DWI-persistent offender charge. Dinwiddie also faces...
Additional suspect charged in regard to shooting in Keytesville

The Highway Patrol reports another person was charged on February 9th in relation to the shooting in Keytesville on January 20th in which one person died. Fifty-year-old James Johnson of Keytesville faces charges in Chariton County of second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. He is to be held at the Randolph County Jail without bond.
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 21-year-old Sierra Blake swerved to miss a deer in the road. Blake’s vehicle traveled of the the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE

Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old female. According to a release, Aspen Cullison was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and had no shoes on. She was last seen at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Cullison is described...
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 12:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Wayne of Kearney for alleged possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, DWI, speeding, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.
Snowy roadway causes crash in Andrew County

ANDREW COUNTY — A snow-and-slush-covered roadway is cited as the reason for an Andrew County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Ford Taurus driven by David Reynold of Falls City, Ne., lost control on I-29. The vehicle traveled off the east side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on its top.
Two Booked For Livingston County

Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road

A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
LINN COUNTY, MO

