Read full article on original website
Related
2 accused of practicing medicine without license in Jupiter
The owner of a cosmetic studio in Jupiter and one of her employees face multiple charges after accusations of performing illegal cosmetic procedures.
veronews.com
St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church helps Driving Success provide one of the biggest needs in Indian River County, Transportation
(Vero Beach, FL) The non-profit group Driving Success has received a $2,500 donation from St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Vero Beach, which will help two low-income working families get much-needed cars. The donation will cover the cost of necessary maintenance and safety repairs to two vehicles that were...
Inside the Magic
The Fight Is Done as Disney World President Releases Statement Over Florida Government Takeover
A tumultuous battle has been waged in Central Florida over the last year. The contention over Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is something that has rattled the brains of many people since its future became the target of the Florida government and its leader, Governor Ron DeSantis. As...
kennythepirate.com
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
calleochonews.com
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains
Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
wflx.com
Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns
Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
WPBF News 25
'Temptation is to flee': Martin County sheriff concerned about growing number of unlicensed drivers
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — We all know driving without a license is illegal but, according to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, that's not stopping unlicensed drivers from getting behind the wheel. "We're seeing a very clear trend here," Snyder said. "Not just driving or having their license suspended but...
School custodian arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County
A school custodian who was arrested on drug charges in St. Lucie County may have been selling the narcotics on campus, the sheriff's office said Friday.
Plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers left in Vero Beach neighborhood
Another neighborhood has been hit with antisemitic flyers. This time it's up on the Treasure Coast in Vero Beach.
WPBF News 25
Eviction warnings continue at 55 and older mobile home park; Property owner says it's the only option
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Residents inSpanish Lakes Golf Community say they are getting eviction notices despite paying bills on time and complying with their rental agreements, but the property owner disagrees. Bill Neal has lived in the 55 and older mobile home park, with his wife for the...
cw34.com
Judge rules man can seek punitive damages against apartment complex in fatal shooting
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Port St. Lucie man is suing a Wellington apartment complex and a property management company for wrongful death. His attorney says a judge has ruled he can seek punitive damages, which is rare in a case of this type. In November 2016, Dalton Dobkins,...
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
hometownnewstc.com
Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest
On Feb. 4-5, 2023, Vero Beach held its 21st Annual Gardenfest event. This popular event is visited by thousands of people each year.
veronews.com
15th Annual St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project brings community together to fight hunger
One of the biggest community collaborations to fight hunger – the St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project – will be marking its 15th year on Saturday, March 11th at the Downtown Fort Pierce Farmers’ Market. The St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project combines the artistic talents of...
Gary Levin kept gun under car dashboard, girlfriend says
The girlfriend of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin told WPTV that Levin owned a small gun and "had it Velcroed under his dashboard."
WPBF News 25
Body found in Port Mayaca canal identified as suspect involved in Martin County pursuit earlier this week
PORT MAYACA, Fla. — The body of a young man was found in a canal in Port Mayaca Friday morning, and investigators said it’s a man they had been chasing Tuesday and had been reported missing by his family on Thursday. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office identified the...
cw34.com
Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
veronews.com
2 charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Vero Beach man and a Pensacola woman were jailed last week after deputies found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in a vehicle they were riding in throughout the county. Quintravius Lavonte Glispy, 25, of the 2400 block of 16th Avenue, was charged with trafficking a...
wogx.com
LIST: Here's every rocket launch happening from Florida through the spring
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - This spring will be a great time to have your eyes on the skies! Florida's Space Coast has a busy 2023 ahead with rocket launches planned from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. If you've never watched a launch live and in...
Vero Beach Abode is a Home Run
The Pitcher family's crisp and clean new build embraces waterfront living
Comments / 0