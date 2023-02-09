ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

veronews.com

St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church helps Driving Success provide one of the biggest needs in Indian River County, Transportation

(Vero Beach, FL) The non-profit group Driving Success has received a $2,500 donation from St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Vero Beach, which will help two low-income working families get much-needed cars. The donation will cover the cost of necessary maintenance and safety repairs to two vehicles that were...
VERO BEACH, FL
kennythepirate.com

Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains

Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns

Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
STUART, FL
Florida Phoenix

Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
veronews.com

2 charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Vero Beach man and a Pensacola woman were jailed last week after deputies found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in a vehicle they were riding in throughout the county. Quintravius Lavonte Glispy, 25, of the 2400 block of 16th Avenue, was charged with trafficking a...
VERO BEACH, FL

