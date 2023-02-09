Do you know your local history? Test your knowledge with Vintage Somerset trivia

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ SapphiraAnimal Friends Animal Friends Pet Profile:Meet Sapphira! She came to Animal Friends as a transfer from a partner organization. This sweet gal is full...
Comments / 0