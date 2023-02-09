ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Do you know your local history? Test your knowledge with Vintage Somerset trivia

By The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGZEk_0khWq1pC00

Editor's note: This is a weekly feature of the Daily American scheduled to run in each Thursday's newspaper. The answer to this week's trivia is to appear in the next installment.

This week:

Last week:

Last week's answer: Daley Day

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Diocese of Greensburg TV show gets new channel

A quarterly television program produced by the Diocese of Greensburg is switching broadcast channels, from WTAE-TV to WPXI-TV. The next episode, a “Faith and Food” edition, is set to air at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19 on WPXI Channel 11 and will be repeated on the channel on Feb. 26. The program will have additional airings on MeTV, seen on WPXI Channel 11.2.
GREENSBURG, PA
kidsburgh.org

It’s syrup season: 9 sweet maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around Western PA

Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Adoptable pets Sapphira, Daisy, Bruce and Reginald: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ SapphiraAnimal Friends Animal Friends Pet Profile:Meet Sapphira! She came to Animal Friends as a transfer from a partner organization. This sweet gal is full...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills

The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Pennsylvania Where Every Order Comes With A Free Smiley Cookie

Every Pennsylvania restaurant has that one characteristic that sets it apart from all others – whether it’s a unique setting like a former library, or it serves sandwiches topped with fries. There’s another Pennsylvania restaurant, a locally-founded and run chain, that’s known for a few things, too. If you haven’t been to this Pennsylvania institution, you probably want to add it to the top of your must-visit list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

These Fascinating Pennsylvania Kilns Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

We have no shortage of abandoned places in Pennsylvania to explore, and each has its own fascinating tale to tell. A trip to this Pennsylvania state park offers a glimpse into the rich history of the mining of limestone in the state. Get the behind-the-scenes details on educational placards, and visit what remains of these limestone kilns in Pennsylvania. But that’s just the beginning of the fascinating experience that awaits.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Second Chance Strays opens new Altoona location

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — After closing for nearly two months, Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge reopened! Second Chance Strays held its grand opening on Saturday at its new location, along 1101 13th Avenue. “We’ve gotten a lot of questions and just people stopping in, going by the windows and just asking when we’re […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nextpittsburgh.com

Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried

One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy