Do you know your local history? Test your knowledge with Vintage Somerset trivia

Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO