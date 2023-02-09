Read full article on original website
4 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions in Pine Bush after owner hospitalized
Neighbors tagged News 12 in a Facebook post Thursday saying the dogs were “dying” and that Ulster County officials didn’t seem to be helping fast enough.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire destroys home in Upper Macungie Township
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire has destroyed a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. Firefighters were called to Pathfinder Road around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. The house was fully involved as they arrived at the scene. Fire crews from Lehigh and Berks counties were called in to battle the flames.
Child found safe following reports that they may have fallen through ice in Orange County pond
Authorities say after searching for more than three hours, the child was found on land safe and the search was called off.
wrnjradio.com
Authorities release motive behind PSE&G employee shooting in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has released a motive in the fatal shooting of Russel Heller, 51, of Milford Borough, a PSE&G supervisor, outside his car at the Weston Canal Road office in Franklin Township, Wednesday morning. According to Somerset County Prosecutor...
Sheriff's office charges son with killing his father in Ulster County
ROSENDALE - A violent domestic incident on Friday ended with a father dead and his son charged with his murder, the Ulster County Sheriff's office said Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, a 911 call for an unresponsive man at a residence on Springtown Road in the town of Rosendale was received at about 1:50 p.m. Friday.
Motorcyclist, 32, dead after crash on Interstate 80 in Warren County, police say
A 32-year-old man from Jersey City died Saturday evening when the motorcycle he was driving on Interstate 80 in Warren County was struck by a truck, State Police said. Desmond A. Gomes was on a Honda motorcycle on I-80 westbound when the accident occurred, said police, who reported that a Volvo tractor trailer impacted the rear of the motorcycle at milepost 11.6.
Nutley Hazmat, DPW Investigate Illegal Dumping in Third River
NUTLEY, NJ - Members of the Nutley Fire Department's Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) team and Department of Public Works (DPW) employees are investigating what is believed to be illegal dumping of petroleum products into storm drains that lead into the Third River. Township officials report that on Jan 26, an oily sheen was seen on a tributary of the Third River in Booth Park. The tributary is just north of the playground area and originates from the area of Stager St. between Franklin Ave. and Ravine Ave. “All of our stormwater catch basins eventually empty into the Third and Passaic Rivers,” said Mayor...
Hudson Valley Animal Shelter Seeks Assistance After Hoarding Rescue
There's nothing more fulfilling in life than being greeted by your favorite fur baby after a long day. Our pets can bring a sense of lightness and joy and raise our mood when we need it the most. There are many benefits of having our beloved, furry friends in our...
20-year-old dead after officer-involved shooting
COPLAY, LEIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lehigh County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Allentown. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin tells Eyewitness News the Allentown Police Department fatally shot 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, from Coplay, in a Friday night shootout. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Maple Street, […]
Smoking Oven Fire Damages Lodi Home
A fire reportedly ignited by a smoking oven severely damaged a Lodi home Wednesday night. The two-alarm, gas-fed blaze broke out on the first floor in the rear of the two-story Garibaldi Avenue home shortly before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, responders said. Firefighters had it knocked down within 20 minutes....
Jersey City Motorcyclist, 32, Killed In Tractor Trailer Crash On Route 80: Police
A 32-year-old Jersey City motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a tractor trailer on Route 80 Friday, Feb. 10 during rush hour, authorities said. A Volvo tractor trailer struck the back of Desmond A. Gomes' Honda motorcycle around 5:20 p.m. at milepost 11.6 in Hope Township (Warren County), New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
Nutley Girl Having a Sleepover in Bloomfield Tonight, Misses Her Humans
NUTLEY, NJ - With Friday's warm weather everyone wanted to get outside and go for a walk, including this Nutley girl. Do you know her humans? She was found Friday Feb. 10 at around 4:30 p.m. on Kierstead Ave. in Nutley. She is a senior dog, likely blind, with an unregistered microchip. She is a poodle mix. She is having a sleepover at the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and is looking forward to being reunited with her humans in the morning. The shelter reopens at 9 a.m. Sat. Feb 11. To speak with Animal Control to provide information or to reclaim, please call the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141. The shelter can be contacted Saturday at 9 a.m. at 973-748-0194.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man charged in arson of RV
FRENCHTOWN BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a recreational vehicle in Frenchtown Borough last year, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. John R. Kopitskie, 23, of Milford Borough was charged on Feb. 6 with one...
Milford man facing arson charge after setting RV on fire
MILFORD, NJ – Police have arrested a Milford man for a May 2022 fire set inside an RV in the parking lot at Frenchtown business. Hunterdon County Prosecutor, Renée M. Robeson, announced today that an investigation conducted by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Arson Task Force, Frenchtown Police, Holland Township Department of Public Safety, and the New Jersey State Fire Marshall led to the arrest of a suspect on February 6. One count of second-degree aggravated arson and one count of third-degree burglary were filed against John R. Kopitskie, 23, of Milford. A joint investigation revealed that Mr. Kopitskie entered The post Milford man facing arson charge after setting RV on fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Grim Details Emerge in Missing NJ Kindergarten Teacher Death Investigation: What Happened to Luz?
A 33-year-old New Jersey kindergarten teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave a day after she was reported missing this week died by blunt force trauma and compressions to the neck, prosecutors said Thursday as they confirmed the case had become a homicide investigation. The Hudson County prosecutor's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
pahomepage.com
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate …. OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank. Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give...
GoFundMe Established to Help the Family of Morristown Business Owner
MORRISTOWN, NJ - A GoFundMe has been set up by Semih Ozkaya, owner of Apricot and Baklava Cafe to help his family who lost everything "The good news all my family members are thank god alive. But, my dearest sister with her 2 kids and her husband are homeless currently. I can't reach them physically. February 5th at 10 pm we got a text message from my sister that said "I AM ALIVE" "Thank god they are alive that's what matters. Now they think about surviving tomorrow (the future) once they are back to normal they are gonna start worrying about their...
Tragedy Strikes Wayne Family – GoFundMe Started
WAYNE, NJ – A local mother, planning on staying home from work for months to help her daughter recover from surgery, was “shockingly” diagnosed with cancer, then suffered a a number of strokes that has her now trying to recover her speech, fine motor skills and mobility. According to the GoFundMe page set-up for local Realtor Jamie Simon-Wainick, she thought she would be spending the winter helping her daughter recover from an orthopedic surgical procedure that would leave her unable to walk for an extended period of time. Then came the terrible news that Simon-Wainick was diagnosed with cancer. “A month ago, while...
Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police
DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
