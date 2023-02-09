ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

WFMZ-TV Online

Fire destroys home in Upper Macungie Township

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire has destroyed a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. Firefighters were called to Pathfinder Road around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. The house was fully involved as they arrived at the scene. Fire crews from Lehigh and Berks counties were called in to battle the flames.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Motorcyclist, 32, dead after crash on Interstate 80 in Warren County, police say

A 32-year-old man from Jersey City died Saturday evening when the motorcycle he was driving on Interstate 80 in Warren County was struck by a truck, State Police said. Desmond A. Gomes was on a Honda motorcycle on I-80 westbound when the accident occurred, said police, who reported that a Volvo tractor trailer impacted the rear of the motorcycle at milepost 11.6.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Hazmat, DPW Investigate Illegal Dumping in Third River

NUTLEY, NJ - Members of the Nutley Fire Department's Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) team and Department of Public Works (DPW) employees are investigating what is believed to be illegal dumping of petroleum products into storm drains that lead into the Third River.  Township officials report that on Jan 26, an oily sheen was seen on a tributary of the Third River in Booth Park. The tributary is just north of the playground area and originates from the area of Stager St. between Franklin Ave. and Ravine Ave. “All of our stormwater catch basins eventually empty into the Third and Passaic Rivers,” said Mayor...
NUTLEY, NJ
WBRE

20-year-old dead after officer-involved shooting

COPLAY, LEIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lehigh County man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Allentown. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin tells Eyewitness News the Allentown Police Department fatally shot 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, from Coplay, in a Friday night shootout. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Maple Street, […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Smoking Oven Fire Damages Lodi Home

A fire reportedly ignited by a smoking oven severely damaged a Lodi home Wednesday night. The two-alarm, gas-fed blaze broke out on the first floor in the rear of the two-story Garibaldi Avenue home shortly before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, responders said. Firefighters had it knocked down within 20 minutes....
LODI, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Girl Having a Sleepover in Bloomfield Tonight, Misses Her Humans

NUTLEY, NJ - With Friday's warm weather everyone wanted to get outside and go for a walk, including this Nutley girl. Do you know her humans? She was found Friday Feb. 10 at around 4:30 p.m. on Kierstead Ave. in Nutley.  She is a senior dog, likely blind, with an unregistered microchip. She is a poodle mix.  She is having a sleepover at the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and is looking forward to being reunited with her humans in the morning. The shelter reopens at 9 a.m. Sat. Feb 11.   To speak with Animal Control to provide information or to reclaim, please call the Bloomfield Police Department at 973-680-4141. The shelter can be contacted Saturday at 9 a.m. at 973-748-0194. 
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man charged in arson of RV

FRENCHTOWN BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a recreational vehicle in Frenchtown Borough last year, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. John R. Kopitskie, 23, of Milford Borough was charged on Feb. 6 with one...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Milford man facing arson charge after setting RV on fire

MILFORD, NJ – Police have arrested a Milford man for a May 2022 fire set inside an RV in the parking lot at Frenchtown business. Hunterdon County Prosecutor, Renée M. Robeson, announced today that an investigation conducted by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Arson Task Force, Frenchtown Police, Holland Township Department of Public Safety, and the New Jersey State Fire Marshall led to the arrest of a suspect on February 6. One count of second-degree aggravated arson and one count of third-degree burglary were filed against John R. Kopitskie, 23, of Milford. A joint investigation revealed that Mr. Kopitskie entered The post Milford man facing arson charge after setting RV on fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILFORD, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank

OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate …. OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank. Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give...
SCRANTON, PA
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Established to Help the Family of Morristown Business Owner

MORRISTOWN, NJ - A GoFundMe has been set up by Semih Ozkaya, owner of Apricot and Baklava Cafe to help his family who lost everything  "The good news all my family members are thank god alive. But, my dearest sister with her 2 kids and her husband are homeless currently. I can't reach them physically. February 5th at 10 pm we got a text message from my sister that said "I AM ALIVE"  "Thank god they are alive that's what matters. Now they think about surviving tomorrow (the future) once they are back to normal they are gonna start worrying about their...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tragedy Strikes Wayne Family – GoFundMe Started

WAYNE, NJ – A local mother, planning on staying home from work for months to help her daughter recover from surgery, was “shockingly” diagnosed with cancer, then suffered a a number of strokes that has her now trying to recover her speech, fine motor skills and mobility. According to the GoFundMe page set-up for local Realtor Jamie Simon-Wainick, she thought she would be spending the winter helping her daughter recover from an orthopedic surgical procedure that would leave her unable to walk for an extended period of time. Then came the terrible news that Simon-Wainick was diagnosed with cancer. “A month ago, while...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police

DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
DENVILLE, NJ

