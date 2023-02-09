ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

D'Angelo Russell and Mike Conley Jr. Were Part of a Blockbuster Trade, J.T. Barrett Gets a Promotion and There's Something About Jerry's World and Ohio State

By Chase Brown
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Eleven Warriors

Brian Ferentz Given “Designated Performance Objectives” for the 2023 Season at Iowa, Texas and Oklahoma Will Join SEC in 2024 and Charlie Strong Leaves Miami

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Brian Ferentz given pay cut, “designated performance objectives”. The Hawkeyes had the worst offense in college football last season. Luckily for Brian Ferentz, his...
IOWA CITY, IA
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Broke the Internet

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dusted off his “Kirko Chainz” persona on Thursday night, breaking into a tune in front of the NFL’s Honor Ceremony capacity crowd — and live national audience. Cousins shared the stage with show host and singer Kelly Clarkson, and the rest...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eleven Warriors

The Abstraction of Statistics Makes Sports Memories That Much More Difficult to Grasp

LeBron James broke the 34 year-old NBA scoring record this week. But I don't need to tell you that. This was international news. You already heard about it, either via social media or your bro from work or hell, the Bangkok Post out of Thailand. James scored his 38,388th point, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and pulling off one of those rare accomplishments in sports where even the casual observer goes "damn, that's an absolute assload of points!"
WISCONSIN STATE
FanSided

Vikings could be forced to make shocking cut this offseason

Vikings wideout Adam Thielen has out-priced his stay in Minnesota and could be a cap casualty this offseason. Adam Thielen could be considered something of a hometown hero on the Minnesota Vikings having been raised in the state and played on his hometown team for the last nine years. Unfortunately, he may need to grow new roots elsewhere.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans Want to Unlock New Era in Minnesota

It wouldn’t be believed if mentioned around this time last year, but Minnesota Vikings fans are ready for a change. The franchise has roster needs at cornerback, off-ball linebacker, interior defensive line, and wide receiver. Of course, no Vikings enthusiast anywhere wants to lose Justin Jefferson. But his running...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Bringing In More Transfers This Year Than Ever Before, But Still Prioritizing Needs in Portal

Ohio State has been more active in the transfer portal this offseason than ever before. Since the end of the regular season, Ohio State has added five scholarship players to its roster via the transfer portal: Former Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia, Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler, Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter, Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun and Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann.
COLUMBUS, OH

