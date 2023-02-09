ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville voters to decide fate of $17.3M school millage request

By Jef Rietsma
Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago

CENTREVILLE — As expected, Centreville Public Schools has made official its plan to ask voters to support a millage-increase request.

During a special meeting Feb. 2, board of education members approved placing the request before voters May 2. If passed, the request would generate $17.3 million over a 14-year period.

Superintendent Chad Brady said Centreville has the potential to continue down a path of excellence it has taken since the district’s last appeal — a successful $12.8 million, 2.95 millage-increase request in November 2013.

He said the focus now shifts to educating the public.

“We’ve been preparing for the opportunity to educate folks and push out information about the millage, and that’s what the next three months will be about,” Brady said. “It’s been a yearlong process to get to where we are now, and that includes a lot of feedback, a needs assessment, board input, building-site committee meetings … it’s been a lot of work by a lot of people to get to this point.”

The May 2 request will seek an additional eight-tenths of a mill. If the request is approved, work would be conducted in three phases, similar to the manner in which the district executed improvements from 2014 through 2021.

Some of the projects likely covered with a successful request include a designated cafeteria at the elementary school, a multi-purpose building, safety and security improvements districtwide, main entry to the high school, energy and efficiency improvements districtwide, and an elementary school addition dedicated to a music room.

Brady said he hopes the district’s 3,000-plus registered voters will take the time to educate themselves and vote in a manner they feel is best for them.

“We just want to make sure that we provide all the information in an accurate way and that people understand the impact of their decision, one way or the other,” Brady said. “I don’t think any part of the bond proposal is a want, I would chalk everything up to the district’s needs.”

Enrollment projections call for Centreville to exceed 900 students within five years. With 852 students, it is the fourth-largest of St. Joseph County’s eight K-12 school districts.

