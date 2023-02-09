Read full article on original website
Related
New Commanders Owners Wanted to Fire Ron Rivera, Hire Sean Payton?
Sean Payton was in talks to return to the NFC East as the new leader of the Washington Commanders, according to the coach.
Yardbarker
Heinicke Reveals Where He'd Like to Sign; Will Commanders Keep Backup QB?
Taylor Heinicke, it seems, wants out. The Washington Commanders essentially announced this week that rookie Sam Howell will be the team's starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens. And given that Heinicke is a free agent, he can't be blamed for looking for a future outside of D.C. "I want...
Yardbarker
Potential Commanders buyer Josh Harris toured team facility
Dan Snyder has explored options of selling the Washington Commanders since November, hiring Bank of America Securities to help facilitate a potential transaction. There have been numerous reports, but the latest by Ben Standig of The Athletic details the current stage of the Commanders’ sale. According to Standig, Philadelphia...
NFL World Saddened By The Jay Glazer Announcement
The football world is sending its love and prayers to beloved NFL insider Jay Glazer today. On Thursday night, Glazer announced his dog Alma passed away. "This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do but this morning I lost my beloved Alma, a dog I rescued from a shelter 11 years ago but as it ...
Robert L. Johnson Created the Most Black Millionaires In US History After Selling BET
Black Entertainment Television (BET) founder and former Charlotte Bobcats owner Robert L. Johnson discussed the network’s creation and how its sale created numerous Black millionaires. Johnson spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO and President Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. at the annual Black Men Xcel Summit. The two discussed...
Commanders Center Schweitzer Out, Senior Bowl Star In?
The Washington Commanders are being ranked as one of the best fits for Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz - a possible Wes Schweitzer replacement.
Sean Payton reveals surprising Washington Commanders news
After a brief retirement, Sean Payton is back coaching in the NFL as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. But this week, he revealed that there were some other conversations going on behind the scenes as some prominent decision-makers were trying to lure him to the Washington Commanders. During an interview with Adam Read more... The post Sean Payton reveals surprising Washington Commanders news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Are efforts to sell the Washington Commanders not going well?
News that absolutely no Washington Commanders fans want to hear. Kosman of the New York Post appeared on the “Kevin Sheehan Show” podcast Friday. Here are some of his top quotes. Here is the entire podcast. “Dan Snyder has a $6 billion minimum price, and there are two...
Sean Payton Reveals Surprise Team Was Interested In Hiring Him
While speaking to Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio this week, Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed that he received interest from potential ownership groups bidding on the Commanders. Certain ownership groups reached out to Payton to see if he'd be interested in coaching the ...
Robert Kraft says Jeff Bezos would be a 'great owner' of Washington Commanders as Dan Snyder reportedly awaits higher bids
Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Bezos is a great businessman, and would be a great owner in the NFL. Commanders owner Dan Snyder is reportedly waiting for a bid over $7 billion to sell the team.
Commanders’ Ron Rivera addresses possibility of hiring Chiefs Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera had indicated that the team is still pursuing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Ron Rivera was almost certainly talking about Bieniemy when he told Commanders Senior Vice President of Media and Content Julie Donaldson that the team is looking to interview one of the coaches who will be on the sidelines during the Super Bowl.
Commanders: 1 player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason
Like most of the NFL at this point, the Washington Commanders are fully in offseason mode. The 2022 season felt like more of the same in Washington, as the team finished 8-8-1 to miss the playoffs. The Commanders have been in limbo for a while now, not bad enough to get top draft picks, but not good enough to be a true playoff contender.
Comments / 0