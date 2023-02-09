ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

WTNH

Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven

NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Fight On The Train

2023-02-12@1:22am–#Norwalk CT– #mta — Norwalk Police have one person in custody for fighting on the train. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Editorial: Open government laws are not optional

It’s a funny thing about freedom of information in Connecticut. It’s not about guidelines or best practices. The business of open government is covered by laws. Public officials are bound to uphold those laws, whether it’s convenient or not. If anyone, in any public office, should be...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police lieutenant facing additional charge in connection to DUI crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing an additional charge in connection to a DUI crash in October, according to authorities. David Balnis, 55, turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday and was served with a warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, officials said. Waterbury […]
WATERBURY, CT
ctexaminer.com

Federal Grant will Help Stamford Police Catch Auto Thieves

There is good news for Stamford residents who nervously watch home-security videos of hooded thieves stepping through their yards and down their driveways, trying the handles of their cars. Stamford police got a $94,444 grant to spend on catching criminals who steal cars and whatever’s in them. The grant...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Fight!

#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
MILFORD, CT
NECN

Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven, Conn.

Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cause of Fire at 2 Homes in East Haven Under Investigation

A fire spread from one East Haven home to another one on Saturday and the cause remains under investigation. Fire officials said the fire was on Waldo Street and impacted two homes. Investigators are focused on the outside of the home where authorities said they believe the fire started. It...
EAST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021. On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury. Triplett was convicted in the shooting death...
NEW HAVEN, CT

