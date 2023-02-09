Read full article on original website
NH safety officials monitoring reported security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
A reported security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport drew state and federal investigators to the busy airport on Saturday, New Hampshire Department of Safety officials said.
WMUR.com
Passengers react to bomb threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Passengers at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport were stuck in the terminal and on the tarmac after abomb threat against a Spirit Airlines flight on Saturday. One woman who was on Spirit Airlines flight 2025 to Tampa told News 9 that they got evacuated from the plane 10...
Notable NH Deaths: Well-Known Auto Dealer; Greenhouse Owner; 9-Term State Rep
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
‘Security Threat’ Closes Manchester, NH Airport
🔴 An "incident" occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday morning that put the airport on a ground stop. 🔴 Passengers needed to be rescreened before returning to their gates. A security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport closed the airport late Saturday morning. The airport on its Twitter account said...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
WMUR.com
FBI, police investigating bomb threat against Spirit Airlines flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bomb threat against a Spirit Airlines flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Saturday morning prompted an evacuation and search of a plane, airport officials confirm. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport's director of aviation, Ted Kitchens said, around 10:50 a.m., the airport's communication center received a call, indicating...
Space Heater Blamed for Portsmouth, NH Camper Fire
A space heater is being blamed for igniting a fire inside a camper in Portsmouth that spread into a building Saturday morning. Portsmouth Fire Chief William McQuillen said firefighters were called to the fire on McDonough Street that spread from a camper parked outside into a building housing Safeway Storage around 10:50 a.m. The building's sprinkler system helped keep the fire from spreading.
Concord, New Hampshire Ranks Top 10 State Capitals in United States
No, this survey was not created off of state mottos, but if it were, we would have won for sure. WalletHub conducted a national study to find out the best state capitals, and it turns out our very own Concord, New Hampshire, fared pretty well. In order to determine which...
informnny.com
New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate
Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford...
Is National Gang Behind Four Vehicle Burglaries at Puddle Dock Pond?
❄ Four vehicles have been burglarized while parked at Puddle Duck Pond in Portsmouth. ❄ The thefts follow the pattern of the Felony Lane Gang, which targets vehicles driven by women. ❄ "Portsmouth is a safe city, but is not immune to crime," Deputy Police Chief Michael Maloney said. While...
WMUR.com
Russian smuggling ring ran through New Hampshire town, federal investigators say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Alexey Brayman's house in the Meadow-Woods neighborhood of Merrimack looks like the other 70 or so other homes in the development, but it's what allegedly happened behind closed doors that had federal agents knocking. In December, Brayman was taken into custody and accused of aiding Russia's...
WMUR.com
Nikki Haley announces she will hold two town hall events in New Hampshire next week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nikki Haley is coming to New Hampshire next week after her anticipated announcement of a presidential run in 2024. Haley will hold town hall events on Thursday at Exeter Town Hall in Exeter and Friday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester.
tourcounsel.com
Mall at Fox Run | Shopping mall in Newington, New Hampshire
The Mall at Fox Run, formerly Fox Run Mall, is a shopping mall in Newington, New Hampshire, just north of Portsmouth. Its main anchor stores include JCPenney, Macy's Men's & Home Store (formerly Jordan Marsh) and Macy's Women's (formerly Filene's). At 603,618 square feet (56,077.9 m2), it is New Hampshire's fourth-largest mall, with 84 shops, all on one level.
NECN
Woman Injured on I-93 in Bow, NH
A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Home at Last: Christopher
Tuesday, February 14th — Tonight, we are hoping someone watching will have a lot of love to spare for 12-year-old Christopher. He is curious, and creative, and wants to find his Home at Last. Plus, we celebrate Valentine's Day with a local photographer who has made it her mission...
An Encounter With a Former Love at a Romantic New Hampshire Italian Restaurant
There’s just something romantic about a good Italian restaurant. I learned this not long ago while I was out on the town in Portsmouth. As it happened, I was with a lady friend, hoping to dazzle and impress. Perhaps set the tone for an evening of passion. That’s when...
Ex-state adviser implicated in New Hampshire youth center abuse lawsuits
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The girls at New Hampshire’s youth detention center called their dormitory leader “Peepin’ Dave” because they say he leered at them through a bathroom window. But David Ball, later promoted to chief of operations, also is accused of much worse. Of nearly...
WMUR.com
Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House
CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
