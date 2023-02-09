Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
Five Cities in New York Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenYonkers, NY
A Suicide Attempt By a Migrant Raises Concerns About The Circumstances At The Red Hook ShelterAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
darientimes.com
Trading places: Greenwich committee recommends building new ice rink on Strazza Field
GREENWICH — A Greenwich committee is recommending that the town build a new ice rink on Strazza Athletic Field, breaking a planning stalemate on how to fix the aging Dorothy Hamill Ice Rink. The new plan, announced Wednesday, still requires several approvals before any construction starts and would place...
darientimes.com
Darien robotics program travel funding cut; students, staff say 'we'll make it work, I suppose.'
NORWALK — The January “New Year New Bots” competition in Norwalk was a culmination of weeks of work — a chance for the new Darien High School robotics club to showcase its hard work designing original bots and to face off against college students and professional battlebot competitors.
darientimes.com
An obscure dormitory building on Elm Street may hold the key to Danbury’s homelessness master plan
DANBURY — An obscure dormitory building on a downtown residential street is becoming part of the complex homelessness puzzle leaders are piecing together to find enough shelter for those without a roof and keep them off the streets permanently. “This is part of the recommendation of the task force...
darientimes.com
Darien girls track and field takes two golds, finishes third at FCIAC meet
Julia Blake struck gold twice to help the Darien girls indoor track and field team finish in third place at the FCIAC championships at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Thursday. The Wave also had top-five finishes from seniors Camilla Lash and Kate Demark, and junior Cam...
darientimes.com
Opinion: Women's Business Development Council a 'trustworthy steward of taxpayer dollars'
I’m exhausted. Not in the usual way. Sure, I work hard and have a lot of responsibilities, like most people. But I love my work and I enjoy my crazy life. I’m tired of the nonsense. I’m drained by the political ping-pong being played in our city. No matter how honest and sincere one is, the facts are never as salacious as misrepresentations and lies.
darientimes.com
In the Suburbs: Tackling exercise one modified pushup at a time
One Sunday in the spring of 2017, a few weeks after I had rejoined Weight Watchers for my fifth journey, I was shopping near the gym in Stratford. After thinking about whether I should check out exercise now that I was back in a weight loss program, I decided to take the leap. I felt optimistic.
darientimes.com
No. 4 New Canaan dominates start to finish in first regular-season win over No. 2 Darien since 2017
DARIEN — It’s one thing to put together the best game of your season in a random FCIAC game on a Saturday afternoon on some Wednesday night. But you do it in a sold-out Darien Ice House against the No. 2 team in the state and your archrival? It can mean a whole, whole lot more.
darientimes.com
Darien selectmen OK $51M proposed budget, near 6% year-over-year increase includes Great Island costs
DARIEN — The Board of Selectmen has unanimously approved a $51,268,400 town budget, a 5.8 percent increase from last year’s $48.4 million adopted budget that takes into account, among other things, the cost of purchasing Great Island. The new spending proposal, approved by the selectmen Wednesday, also includes...
darientimes.com
Editorial: Open government laws are not optional
It’s a funny thing about freedom of information in Connecticut. It’s not about guidelines or best practices. The business of open government is covered by laws. Public officials are bound to uphold those laws, whether it’s convenient or not. If anyone, in any public office, should be...
darientimes.com
Opinion: Teacher compensation is broken; merit pay is a solution
There are few topics that can be agreed upon in today’s polarized world, but the benefits of providing children with an excellent education is one of them. How exactly excellence is defined, and how to bring about that excellence is debatable, at least in public education. One of the...
Comments / 0