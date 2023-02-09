ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Women's Business Development Council a 'trustworthy steward of taxpayer dollars'

I’m exhausted. Not in the usual way. Sure, I work hard and have a lot of responsibilities, like most people. But I love my work and I enjoy my crazy life. I’m tired of the nonsense. I’m drained by the political ping-pong being played in our city. No matter how honest and sincere one is, the facts are never as salacious as misrepresentations and lies.
In the Suburbs: Tackling exercise one modified pushup at a time

One Sunday in the spring of 2017, a few weeks after I had rejoined Weight Watchers for my fifth journey, I was shopping near the gym in Stratford. After thinking about whether I should check out exercise now that I was back in a weight loss program, I decided to take the leap. I felt optimistic.
Editorial: Open government laws are not optional

It’s a funny thing about freedom of information in Connecticut. It’s not about guidelines or best practices. The business of open government is covered by laws. Public officials are bound to uphold those laws, whether it’s convenient or not. If anyone, in any public office, should be...
Opinion: Teacher compensation is broken; merit pay is a solution

There are few topics that can be agreed upon in today’s polarized world, but the benefits of providing children with an excellent education is one of them. How exactly excellence is defined, and how to bring about that excellence is debatable, at least in public education. One of the...
