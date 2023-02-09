ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta

Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
ATLANTA, GA
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

BWFC to host Spring Swing benefitting Area Charities on March 23

The Business Women of Fayette and Coweta invites you to come enjoy the 2023 Spring Swing. The evening will feature dancing, dinner and drinks, a live and silent auction, and games. It will be held on Thursday, March 23, at 6 pm at the Crowne Plaza SW off Aberdeen Parkway in Peachtree City.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Residents say problems persist at Decatur apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For Shuntaye Cooley, the list of maintenance requests at her Decatur apartment complex is a long one. "No heating, no air conditioning, no stoves. Like, they refused to fix anything," she said. Cooley said she's lived at the Villas at Decatur since 2019. The problems,...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit

Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
ATLANTA, GA
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Council, loosen rules for electric watercraft on Lake Peachtree

I am writing to respectfully request a revision of the ordinance regulating the use of electric personal watercraft on Lake Peachtree. As a resident of Peachtree City, I am deeply concerned about the current restrictions on these innovative watercraft, which I believe are unjust, unsafe, and could stifle the growth of our local water sports community.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
11Alive

These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report

ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
ATLANTA, GA

