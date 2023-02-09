Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta
Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
Ralph Stokes first Black man elected president of Georgia golf association
Ralph Stokes of Marietta, a vice president with PGA Tour Superstore, was elected president of the Georgia State Golf Association on Saturday to become the first Black man to head the organization that oversees the state’s amateur game.
In the halls of Booker T. Washington high school, students are literally walking through history
The first public high school in the state of Georgia for African American students, which opened in 1924.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
The Citizen Online
BWFC to host Spring Swing benefitting Area Charities on March 23
The Business Women of Fayette and Coweta invites you to come enjoy the 2023 Spring Swing. The evening will feature dancing, dinner and drinks, a live and silent auction, and games. It will be held on Thursday, March 23, at 6 pm at the Crowne Plaza SW off Aberdeen Parkway in Peachtree City.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks
A report received during a disciplinary investigation led Marist School to ask for police officers to be at the school Friday.
Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour adds third show to Atlanta stop, Mercedes-Benz Stadium announces
Neighbors will now have an additional opportunity to see Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour after she added a third Atlanta tour date, Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials announced.
Residents say problems persist at Decatur apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For Shuntaye Cooley, the list of maintenance requests at her Decatur apartment complex is a long one. "No heating, no air conditioning, no stoves. Like, they refused to fix anything," she said. Cooley said she's lived at the Villas at Decatur since 2019. The problems,...
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit
Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
American Dream For Rent: Investors zero in on Black neighborhoods
Buy-to-rent push puts home ownership further out of reach in metro Atlanta....
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Missing Milton mailboxes mysteriously turn up at north Georgia resort town
Investigators are still working to determine who stole the mailboxes and why.
The Citizen Online
Council, loosen rules for electric watercraft on Lake Peachtree
I am writing to respectfully request a revision of the ordinance regulating the use of electric personal watercraft on Lake Peachtree. As a resident of Peachtree City, I am deeply concerned about the current restrictions on these innovative watercraft, which I believe are unjust, unsafe, and could stifle the growth of our local water sports community.
These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report
ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
Massive fire gutted a tire shop and a neighboring restaurant in Paulding Co
As the fire was being extinguished, hot spots sparked a second fire, bringing fire crews back to the scene.
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
Lockdown lifted after disturbing messages airdropped to students at Henry County middle school
School officials said no one will be allowed in the school until the investigation is complete and the lockdown has been lifted.
