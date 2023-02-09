other countries would call this person a political terrorist. here, she is an educator, preaching discord and division to our young people.
This so calledprofessor should be removed immediately. The University should be suedand all public funding with held until all Socialist Terrorist professors have been relieved of their titles and courses. This people is what's running the Biden Whitehouse, this is what's teaching our children of all colors to be self destructive and less than capable. We killed Socialism in Russia for a reason. We continue to fight Socialism around the world or at least we used to and for very good reason. If Socialism is so good why do people risk their very lives to escape it. 🤔
Another racist trying to push her radical ideology on other people why give these ignorant people a platform to promote bigotry and racism
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Weather forecast discussion: Cool and showery weather, strong winds and freezing temperatures ahead in Los AngelesStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Comments / 277