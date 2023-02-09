Athens Academy instructor gets Walton EMC grant

There is grant money for a teacher at Athens Academy. Physics instructor David Nelson gets more than six thousand dollars from Walton EMC, funding he says he’ll use to purchase new equipment to help teach, among other things, some of Isaac Newton’s laws on physics.

“Physics is such an interesting subject, but it is sometimes difficult for students to mentally reconcile in their minds the topics we are discussing,” Nelson said in his application for the grant. “Studying graphs and what they tell us is a huge part of physics, especially AP Physics. A student who is able to see the graphs produced in real time has a much better chance of retaining the information.”