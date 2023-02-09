Bulldog basketball to honor Final Four teams

The University of Georgia men’s and women’s basketball teams will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Final Four squads this weekend in Athens.

Georgia made history in 1983 as the first school to have both its men’s and women’s basketball programs reach the NCAA Final Four in the same season — a distinction the school held until 1999.

Led by Hall of Fame head coach Hugh Durham, the Bulldogs defeated No. 1 seed St. John’s and the Michael Jordan led No. 2 seed North Carolina to advance to the Final Four. Fellow Hall of Famer Andy Landers guided the youthful Lady Bulldogs, led by Janet Harris, Teresa Edwards, Wanda Holloway and Lisa O’Connor, to the program’s first-ever SEC title en route to its first Final Four.

It’s been 40 years since the greats of Vern Fleming, Derrick Floyd, Terry Fair and James Banks, along with Harris, Edwards, Holloway and O’Connor helped make history at the University of Georgia.

To honor this 40 year mark, members of the 1983 men’s team will be honored at halftime of the Kentucky game on Saturday, while the 1983 women’s squad will be recognized during halftime of the Lady Bulldogs’ matchup against Florida on Sunday.

This weekend marks Alumni Weekend for the women’s team, with the 1983 recognition taking center stage among several notable returning alumni.