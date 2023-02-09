ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Bulldog basketball to honor Final Four teams

By Tray Littlefield, UGA Sports Communications
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaQff_0khWmwto00

The University of Georgia men’s and women’s basketball teams will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Final Four squads this weekend in Athens.

Georgia made history in 1983 as the first school to have both its men’s and women’s basketball programs reach the NCAA Final Four in the same season — a distinction the school held until 1999.

Led by Hall of Fame head coach Hugh Durham, the Bulldogs defeated No. 1 seed St. John’s and the Michael Jordan led No. 2 seed North Carolina to advance to the Final Four. Fellow Hall of Famer Andy Landers guided the youthful Lady Bulldogs, led by Janet Harris, Teresa Edwards, Wanda Holloway and Lisa O’Connor, to the program’s first-ever SEC title en route to its first Final Four.

It’s been 40 years since the greats of Vern Fleming, Derrick Floyd, Terry Fair and James Banks, along with Harris, Edwards, Holloway and O’Connor helped make history at the University of Georgia.

To honor this 40 year mark, members of the 1983 men’s team will be honored at halftime of the Kentucky game on Saturday, while the 1983 women’s squad will be recognized during halftime of the Lady Bulldogs’ matchup against Florida on Sunday.

This weekend marks Alumni Weekend for the women’s team, with the 1983 recognition taking center stage among several notable returning alumni.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Georgia bulldogs news: RaRa Thomas update, major 2024 target trending to Dawgs, more

It’s Super Bowl weekend, and while some former Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in the big game, some current and future Dawgs are making news. Transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas, who was arrested last month on charges of assault and false imprisonment, posted a rather cryptic update on his Instagram page. In his stories section (where photos are only temporarily available) Thomas posted a picture of himself in front of his Georgia Bulldogs locker. No official word has come from the school or Thomas, but that could be a promising sign.
ATHENS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb hosting several regional basketball tournaments

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has announced locations and dates for upcoming high school basketball tournaments. Games at DCSD schools will begin Feb. 13 at locations throughout Georgia; DCSD is slated to host several championship games. All schools listed include the boys’ and girls’ teams, unless otherwise stated.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Red Clay Conference today at UGA

It's an annual student-run conference at the University of Georgia School of Law established to increase public awareness of environmental issues.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA goes Gator hunting

“We are saddened by Doc’s passing but are thankful for the data he provided and educational value his skeleton will provide."
ATHENS, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

SK Battery America to Create 200 High-tech Jobs in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles...
GEORGIA STATE
specialtycropindustry.com

UGA Specialist Provides Blueberry Harvest Tips

Blueberry harvest season is just around the corner for Southeast producers. Proper harvest and handling practices can make the difference in growers producing the best fruit quality. Jonathan Oliver, University of Georgia (UGA) assistant professor and small fruits pathologist, provided reminders for farmers during the Southeast Regional Fruit and Vegetable...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
GEORGIA STATE
wufe967.com

Georgia teen missing since July identified as human remains found

Human remains found in Georgia were identified as a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in July. The Gwinnett County Police Department responded Monday to an area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after a passerby reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest, Fox Atlanta reported.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy