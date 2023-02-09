NTSB releases preliminary report on emergency plane landing in Hall Co

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on its investigation into last month’s emergency landing of a small plane on a highway in Hall County: the plane, with a pilot and a student on board, came down on I-985 in Hall County on January 24. The NTSB says it happened after the plane lost its engine power.

The reports says “the engine unexpectedly lost all power. Unable to reach an airport, the flight instructor performed a forced landing to a local interstate highway.”

There were no injuries, but there was a major traffic snarl on the busy highway, and significant damage to the plane.

The NTSB investigation is ongoing.