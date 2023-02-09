ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sutton's predictions: Leeds v Man Utd

I always felt Leeds United had a little bit about them, performance-wise, under Jesse Marsch, which is why I felt sorry for him when he was sacked this week. I didn't feel as if they would definitely get relegated under him, but five of the bottom six teams have now changed their manager this season and Leeds had not won a league game for a while.
BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Salah, Klopp, Mount, Rashford, Dybala, Kane, Felix

Liverpool may be willing to sell 'superstar' players, including Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, this summer. (Football Insider) Contact has been made between Real Madrid and German Jurgen Klopp, 55, over the Liverpool manager replacing their Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, 63, this summer. (El Nacional - in Catalan) Liverpool would...
BBC

Monaco 3-1 Paris Saint Germain: Presnel Kimpembe apologises to fans after defeat

Paris St-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe apologised to the team's away fans through a megaphone following their 3-1 defeat at Monaco in Ligue 1. PSG, who were without Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti, have lost twice in four days. Wissam Ben Yedder set up Aleksandr Golovin for Monaco's first...
FOX Sports

Relegation-fighting Southampton fires manager Nathan Jones

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton fired manager Nathan Jones on Sunday after a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton a day earlier that left the team in last place in the Premier League. Fans called for Jones to be sacked as Southampton conceded two late goals against an opponent playing with...
BBC

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola says club 'condemned' over alleged breaches

Manchester City have been "already sentenced" over alleged financial rule breaches, says manager Pep Guardiola. The Premier League charged City with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules on Monday. A two-year ban from European competitions for breaching Uefa's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations was overturned by the Court...
FOX Sports

Cracks appearing in leader Arsenal's EPL title bid

The first cracks might be appearing in Arsenal's English Premier League title bid, right before the team's biggest match of the season. A 1-1 draw at home to Brentford on Saturday came a week after a lackluster 1-0 loss at Everton. Hardly the run of results the leader will have...
The Guardian

Almirón salvages point for Newcastle as Eddie Howe returns to Bournemouth

Eddie Howe always knew his return to Bournemouth would fiddle with his emotions. Long before masterminding their incredible rise from League Two to the Premier League, there were the days when his mother, Anne, would drive him into training as a 12-year-old at the club’s centre of excellence. His homecoming inevitably stirred memories but at full-time the thoughts at the forefront of his mind centred on Newcastle’s fifth draw in six league matches extending their unbeaten run to 17 games. After all, he has banned his children from talking about the Carabao Cup final.
SB Nation

Hassan Sulaiman steps up to take charge of Chelsea U18

The conveyor belt of Academy talent never stops at Chelsea, and that’s true as much for players as it is for coaches as well. The latest up-and-comer in that regard is Hassan Sulaiman, who’s stepped up to take charge of the U18s following Ed Brand’s departure to join Jody Morris’s fledgling staff at Swindon Town. Sulaiman was in the dugout for the first time yesterday as the U18s beat West Ham away, 3-1 — Donnell McNeilly (remember the name!) scoring twice to give him eight goals in his last ten U18 matches.
BBC

Scarlets: Tonga's Kalamafoni to leave for France at end of season

Powerful Tonga number eight Sione Kalamafoni will leave Scarlets at the end of the 2022-23 season. Scarlets say the 34-year-old, who joined from Leicester in 2020, will take up "an opportunity" in French rugby after three seasons. Kalamafoni hopes to end his time there on a high. "Myself and my...
BBC

Catch up: World Senior Darts Championship - day three

Results: Mark Dudbridge beats Terry Jenkins in the last game of session one to go through to the quarter-finals. Result: Neil Duff defeats Keith Deller after winning 3 straight sets. Result: Kevin Painter comes back from two down to win against Dennis Harbour. Result: Richie Howson wins against Andy Jenkins...

