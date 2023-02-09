ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Goldsboro police investigating death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
GOLDSBORO, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County births

Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 1/11, Grayson Storm Hawkins born to Chimere Edwards and Qualteau Hawkins. 1/12, Khazionna Desiree Knight born to Anthia Cox. 1/12, Ezekial Enoch Cannon born to...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Deputies Arrest Man For Shooting Girlfriend, Report Says

JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 27 year-old man for the alleged shooting of his girlfriend. Marquvis Raytas Pulley of Hamlet Road, Hollister, NC was served with a warrant February 3 charging him with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Charged With Killing Dunn Store Clerk

DUNN – Dunn Police have arrested a 16 year-old suspect in the murder of a convenience store clerk. Police officers responded to a 911 call at 10:54pm Wednesday at the Family Mart, also known as “Franks”, located at 610 E. Broad Street. Officers found the victim, Nasi Azzan, injured on the floor behind the counter.
DUNN, NC
WNCT

One injured in Pinetops shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report. The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. […]
PINETOPS, NC
WITN

Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
PINETOPS, NC
WITN

Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. The Kinston SWAT Team and Lenoir County’s Special Response Team, with the help of the SBI, arrested Ji’keme Hutcherson. The 18-year-old was caught this morning on...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Second suspect arrested in Kinston shots fired incident

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shots fired incident that happened on Jan. 16. Ji’keme Hutcherson was arrested on Wednesday after a warrant was issued on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Road in Grifton. Members of the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Teen charged in Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged in a shooting last month in Kinston where shots were fired into a home with people inside. Police said that Malachi McBride turned himself in today for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The shooting happened back...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for two women they say stole from a department store earlier this month. The items taken on February 1 included some jewelry, boots, and a purse, totaling just under $500 in value. It happened at the Belk at 375 Western Blvd. One suspect...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI

KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs. Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Snow Hill Police Department reports two larcenies from the ABC store

The Snow Hill Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page:. We have had two larcenies from the ABC store on SE 2nd St in Snow Hill over the last two days. Supect one was a black male with cornrows wearing a heavy blue and white jacket and left in a black four door buick. Suspect two was wearing a blue shirt over a white shirt,khaki pants, and gray shoes. He has short braids and left the store in a four door honda fit with no hubcaps. If anyone knows these subjects please call or text Snow Hill PD at 252-560-9022. I have added pics of the cars and suspects on the page. Thank you.
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

Police find homemade bombs, chemicals in Washington locations

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars after police say he had the ingredients to make weapons of mass destruction. Washington police got a tip Thursday night that sparked their officers and the State Bureau of Investigations to search Joseph Hardison’s former homes. They found several homemade...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Woman killed in Ayden crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
AYDEN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy