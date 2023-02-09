Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs17
Cumberland County suspect robs store clerk at gunpoint, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify an armed robbery suspect. Deputies said on Jan. 29 at 3:17 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K located at 1581 McArthur Road in Fayetteville for a robbery.
WITN
Goldsboro police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
cbs17
1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 1/11, Grayson Storm Hawkins born to Chimere Edwards and Qualteau Hawkins. 1/12, Khazionna Desiree Knight born to Anthia Cox. 1/12, Ezekial Enoch Cannon born to...
jocoreport.com
Deputies Arrest Man For Shooting Girlfriend, Report Says
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 27 year-old man for the alleged shooting of his girlfriend. Marquvis Raytas Pulley of Hamlet Road, Hollister, NC was served with a warrant February 3 charging him with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Charged With Killing Dunn Store Clerk
DUNN – Dunn Police have arrested a 16 year-old suspect in the murder of a convenience store clerk. Police officers responded to a 911 call at 10:54pm Wednesday at the Family Mart, also known as “Franks”, located at 610 E. Broad Street. Officers found the victim, Nasi Azzan, injured on the floor behind the counter.
One injured in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report. The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. […]
WITN
Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
WITN
Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. The Kinston SWAT Team and Lenoir County’s Special Response Team, with the help of the SBI, arrested Ji’keme Hutcherson. The 18-year-old was caught this morning on...
Second suspect arrested in Kinston shots fired incident
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shots fired incident that happened on Jan. 16. Ji’keme Hutcherson was arrested on Wednesday after a warrant was issued on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Road in Grifton. Members of the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the […]
cbs17
Teen wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery attempt arrested in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen has been arrested in a robbery attempt Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel that turned deadly. Shamoral Williams, 18, is one of two suspects who were on the run, Rocky Mount police said. He was arrested in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police...
'Is he breathing?' Body cam footage provides insight into Darryl Williams' arrest, death
RALEIGH, N.C. — The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes parlor in January was released Friday afternoon, providing insight into the final moments of his life before he died in police custody. A judge ruled on Wednesday that the Raleigh Police Department...
WITN
Teen charged in Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged in a shooting last month in Kinston where shots were fired into a home with people inside. Police said that Malachi McBride turned himself in today for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The shooting happened back...
WITN
Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for two women they say stole from a department store earlier this month. The items taken on February 1 included some jewelry, boots, and a purse, totaling just under $500 in value. It happened at the Belk at 375 Western Blvd. One suspect...
Clinton man shot dead; suspects sought
A Clinton man is dead and suspects are being sought following a Wednesday night shooting. Around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Clinton Polic
jocoreport.com
Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI
KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs. Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from […]
neusenews.com
Snow Hill Police Department reports two larcenies from the ABC store
The Snow Hill Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page:. We have had two larcenies from the ABC store on SE 2nd St in Snow Hill over the last two days. Supect one was a black male with cornrows wearing a heavy blue and white jacket and left in a black four door buick. Suspect two was wearing a blue shirt over a white shirt,khaki pants, and gray shoes. He has short braids and left the store in a four door honda fit with no hubcaps. If anyone knows these subjects please call or text Snow Hill PD at 252-560-9022. I have added pics of the cars and suspects on the page. Thank you.
WITN
Police find homemade bombs, chemicals in Washington locations
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars after police say he had the ingredients to make weapons of mass destruction. Washington police got a tip Thursday night that sparked their officers and the State Bureau of Investigations to search Joseph Hardison’s former homes. They found several homemade...
WITN
Woman killed in Ayden crash
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
