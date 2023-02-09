Downtown Ashland to get new public parking lot for $6, after pricey repair to retaining wall, sewer line

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Morning Journal
Vermilion man asks Lorain County commissioners for help with broken fire hydrants in city
A Vermilion resident has been attending Lorain County commissioners’ meetings for more than a year asking for repairs to fire hydrants. Of the five fire hydrants that Michael DeCarlo, of Elberta Street, has found, two of them are located on the street he lives on with his wife, Linda DeCarlo.
richlandsource.com
City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
cleveland19.com
Sandusky still waiting for Norfolk Southern to complete train derailment repairs
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - East Palestine is not the only Ohio town to have a train derailment on Norfolk Southern tracks in recent months. A train carrying paraffin wax derailed in Sandusky in October. It happened near the Columbus Avenue underpass near downtown. The City of Sandusky said they are...
richlandsource.com
What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- The financial future of the former Holiday Inn in Mansfield -- a downtown staple for nearly four decades and a key part of the emerging Imagination District -- is in serious jeopardy. A group of local (public and private) leaders are trying to figure out how to help...
Power restored for thousands in Cuyahoga County
FirstEnergy reported just over 1,000 outages statewide as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Council approves $75.8 million spending plan for 2023
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council approved a $75.8 million spending plan for the rest of 2023 on Tuesday. Finance Director Larry Paxton said that number represents 68 separate funds that contribute to the paying of 251 employees, 17 departments, debt retirement and various services.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Community Foundation donates $1 million to planned YMCA sports complex
BELLVILLE -- The Ashland County Community Foundation has donated $1 million to a $22 million sports complex being planned by the YMCA of North Central Ohio. Chriss Harris, a YMCA board member and director of the effort to raise funds for the facility near the intersection of I-71 and Ohio 97, made the announcement Thursday morning while meeting with Richland County commissioners.
ashlandsource.com
GALLERY: Blue skies and white snow as Snow Trails hosts annual 'Big Air' competition
Blue skies and white snow greeted participants and fans on Saturday afternoon at Snow Trails southeast of Mansfield for the annual "Big Air" competition. The event featured novice and veteran skiers and snowboarders. For more information about events and hours at Snow Trails, visit the resort's website at https://www.snowtrails.com/
cleveland19.com
Woman crashes car into Westlake office building
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter
At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
richlandsource.com
Do you remember rolling along at the Coliseum in Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- Tired of the bleak winter weather? Roll along with us through a few images of the old Coliseum.
wqkt.com
Man arrested after crashing into ambulance at Wooster intersection
Police in Wooster arrested a 45-year-old man this week after his pickup truck struck an ambulance. It happened Tuesday night when the man failed to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of North Bever Street and East Wayne Avenue. The ambulance was transporting a 74-year old patient at the time, fortunately no one was injured. Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: The Three C Highway
Among official routes in the Buckeye State, it’s one of the oldest, with a route predating establishment of the state highway system. It’s also one of most iconic, as its name traditional and current names reference the fact that it connects the state’s three largest metropolitan areas which, unlike other locations in the US, have names which begin with the same letter.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland-area schools receive safety grants from the state
ASHLAND — The security cameras at the Ashland County Community Academy still run on Windows Vista, an operating system that recently turned 16 — old enough to be a student at the academy. The academy's servers are also in their teenage years, when they should be replaced every...
Woman in SUV offers boy, 7, a ride after he gets off school bus: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:40 p.m. Feb. 3, a resident reported that her 7-year-old son, after he got off a school bus, was approached and asked by a woman in a gray BMW SUV if he wanted a ride home. The woman told the boy that she knew him, but he did not...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Police: No officer arrested
Press release from the Marion Police Department on their Facebook page:. MARION— There is a post on a local Facebook group that includes a video that shows a Marion Police Officer in uniform being arrested. While it is true that an officer was placed into handcuffs, AN OFFICER WAS...
Ohio COVID-19 county map improves to the best that it has been since July; Cuyahoga, most of Northeast Ohio yellow: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and most northern Ohio counties stayed yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, while most of the rest of the state turned green for low spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. There were 75 counties classified as green, the highest number...
crawfordcountynow.com
Burkhart Farm Center Parts Saleabration
BUCYRUS—Will, Randy, and Claudia were at Burkhart Farm Center on Thursday, February 9, 2023 for their Customer Appreciation Day during their Parts Saleabration. Sale runs through Saturday, February 11, 2023. Burkhart Farm Center is located at 4295 Monnett-New Winchester Rd Bucyrus, OH 44820. Burkhart Farm Center’s Mission Statement: Burkhart...
