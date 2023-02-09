ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMUR.com

Video: Milder Air Returns this Week in New Hampshire

A mild stretch of weather resumes on Sunday with above average temperatures expected for most of next week and some rain or snow chances. Tonight remains mainly clear and lows will drop back into the teens and 20's with lighter wind. Sunshine will be masked by some high, thin clouds...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Dry and mild

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Turning warmer again today with temperatures near 50 degrees for some. While a storm misses us offshore tonight, more snow and rain chances return for the work week. Sunshine will be masked by some high, thin clouds on Sunday as a storm approaches, but stays offshore....
WMUR.com

Video: Rain, wintry mix before milder weather in New Hampshire

Rain, some mix, and snow moves through Thursday afternoon and evening. Some slippery road conditions possible, especially north where the mix and snow will remain longer. Everything ends around midnight, then slow clearing. Very mild on Friday when some southern spots could hit 50 before cooling off for the weekend.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Possible record warmth moves into New Hampshire

As the latest system moves away, our up and down temperatures continue through the weekend and into next week, with mainly fair skies. Westerly winds are picking up today and gusting over 30-35 mph this afternoon with partial sunshine for southern/central NH while up north some scattered snow showers will develop. Highs will range from the lower half of the 40s (and fall this afternoon) up north, while we'll be in the 40s to mid 50s in the southern half of NH.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Wintry mix could lead to slushy roads in New Hampshire

Clear skies Wednesday night and to start our Thursday. Another system with more moisture arrives Thursday afternoon bringing a wintry mix and rain. Very mild on Friday when some southern spots could hit 50 before cooling off for the weekend. 20s for most tonight with fair skies. Clouds will start...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Record warmth in Portsmouth on Friday

It was an unusually warm day Friday, and one New Hampshire community set a record. Temperatures on Friday were closer to New Hampshire highs typically seen in April , with many areas reaching the low 50s. A record high was achieved in Portsmouth, with a new high of 55 degrees.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
wdayradionow.com

25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??

One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
FARGO, ND
WMUR.com

Seven iced-in loons rescued from New Hampshire lakes

TUFTONBORO, N.H. — At least seven loons were rescued from New Hampshire lakes because of last weekend's extreme cold, according to the Loon Preservation Committee. One iced-in loon was rescued on Newfound Lake and six loons were rescued on Lake Winnipesaukee on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Loon...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Alt 95.7

Step Off New Hampshire, Montana is Still Colder

If you were worried you couldn't call your out-of-state friends and boast about living in the coldest state in the Lower 48 any longer after last weekend's "polar vortex" in the Northeast, put your mind at ease. While New Hampshire was making headlines after getting blasted with incredible cold, Montana's...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 WCYY

Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH

