Sunday’s weather: Pleasant day ahead, high of 49 – look for a warm-up in the 60s later in the week
Temperatures moderate today and tomorrow with low pressure passing south of New Hampshire. Temperatures on both days are in the 40s with some clouds & sun. Today: Some sun with clouds by evening. High 49 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Monday: Some...
Video: Milder Air Returns this Week in New Hampshire
A mild stretch of weather resumes on Sunday with above average temperatures expected for most of next week and some rain or snow chances. Tonight remains mainly clear and lows will drop back into the teens and 20's with lighter wind. Sunshine will be masked by some high, thin clouds...
Video: Dry and mild
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Turning warmer again today with temperatures near 50 degrees for some. While a storm misses us offshore tonight, more snow and rain chances return for the work week. Sunshine will be masked by some high, thin clouds on Sunday as a storm approaches, but stays offshore....
Video: Rain, wintry mix before milder weather in New Hampshire
Rain, some mix, and snow moves through Thursday afternoon and evening. Some slippery road conditions possible, especially north where the mix and snow will remain longer. Everything ends around midnight, then slow clearing. Very mild on Friday when some southern spots could hit 50 before cooling off for the weekend.
Video: Possible record warmth moves into New Hampshire
As the latest system moves away, our up and down temperatures continue through the weekend and into next week, with mainly fair skies. Westerly winds are picking up today and gusting over 30-35 mph this afternoon with partial sunshine for southern/central NH while up north some scattered snow showers will develop. Highs will range from the lower half of the 40s (and fall this afternoon) up north, while we'll be in the 40s to mid 50s in the southern half of NH.
Video: Wintry mix could lead to slushy roads in New Hampshire
Clear skies Wednesday night and to start our Thursday. Another system with more moisture arrives Thursday afternoon bringing a wintry mix and rain. Very mild on Friday when some southern spots could hit 50 before cooling off for the weekend. 20s for most tonight with fair skies. Clouds will start...
Initial snow up north before changeover to wintry mix, rain expected in New Hampshire for Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A slippery evening commute is possible for parts of New Hampshire Thursday as a system brings some wintry weather to the state. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern half of the state until 10 p.m. Thursday. >> Weather alerts. Precipitation began this...
Record warmth in Portsmouth on Friday
It was an unusually warm day Friday, and one New Hampshire community set a record. Temperatures on Friday were closer to New Hampshire highs typically seen in April , with many areas reaching the low 50s. A record high was achieved in Portsmouth, with a new high of 55 degrees.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Unusual End To New York’s Winter
The weather has been crazy over the past couple of months and that looks like it won't change anytime soon. Looking ahead to the end of the Winter here in New York, The Old Farmer's Almanac doesn't have great news. Looking ahead over the next two months, February and March,...
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
The Return Of Daylight Saving Time In Massachusetts Is Closer Than You Think
January was a cold, gray, and germy month for my family; however, the month of February spawned some much need sunshine. Let's face it, besides for a few snowstorms and two days of pretty frigid temperatures, this winter has been mild to say the least. 60 Degree Temps Are In...
Seven iced-in loons rescued from New Hampshire lakes
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — At least seven loons were rescued from New Hampshire lakes because of last weekend's extreme cold, according to the Loon Preservation Committee. One iced-in loon was rescued on Newfound Lake and six loons were rescued on Lake Winnipesaukee on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Loon...
Lake Effect Snow Disaster For Western New York Looming?
It has been a wild weather season here in Western New York over the past several months and we could still be in for a wild ride. As we brace for below-average temperatures in February and March, there is one major issue that is sitting out there that could spell disaster for Western New York.
'Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate': Deteriorating ice, warm weather may prompt early shanty removal
Anglers heading out to ice fish in the Lower Peninsula need to be cautious as unseasonable weather may prompt officials to call for shanty removal prior to the seasonal dates, officials warned.
Step Off New Hampshire, Montana is Still Colder
If you were worried you couldn't call your out-of-state friends and boast about living in the coldest state in the Lower 48 any longer after last weekend's "polar vortex" in the Northeast, put your mind at ease. While New Hampshire was making headlines after getting blasted with incredible cold, Montana's...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
Blizzard of '78: Monday Marks 45 Years Since Historic Storm Wreaked Havoc on New England
Forty five years later, the Northeast Blizzard of 1978 continues to live on in infamy as one of the most intense winter storms to ever strike New England, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and towering snowfall totals, which left the region paralyzed for over a week. The blizzard hit the...
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Feb. 11-12, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. Take a jog down memory lane with the Strawbery Banke Museum. The second annual Run Through History half-kilometer race starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Enjoy 260 years...
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
