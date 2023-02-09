Read full article on original website
Saharah
2d ago
My Mom attempted to instil in Me that if You have nothing nice to say then don't say anything at all....so, think I did pretty good posting My opinion on this article . ....................................... .... haa!
MGK Shows Megan Fox A Side Of Himself She's Never Seen After Grammy Loss
He lost his first Grammy nomination to Ozzy Osbourne.
Essence
Mom Of Late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss 'Almost Called' Him To Celebrate New Gap Ad: 'Then I Remembered'
Connie Boss Alexander shared the campaign on Instagram, offering up both her excitement along with her grief. On Monday, Gap released new images and video honoring Steven “tWitch” Boss. The dancer posed for the company’s latest collaboration with Haitian-owned menswear label The Brooklyn Circus before his death on December 13.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Elle Brooke unleashes X-rated rant at Astrid Wett during weigh-in confrontation
At the weigh-in for Brooke’s boxing bout against Faith Ordway in London tonight, Wett and Brooke met face to face. During their frenzied verbal sparring, the two yelled insults in one other’s faces. For the Kingpyn Boxing event last year, Brooke and Wett were scheduled to square off...
Anna Faris, 46, strips down for Super Bowl ad, calls the experience 'thrilling'
Anna Faris went nude in a spicy Super Bowl ad at 46 years old and gushed about the "thrilling" experience in new interview.
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown
Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
toofab.com
Man Who Dated 3' 11" Tall Reality Star Shauna Rae Brought to Tears by Messages of Support
After fiercely defending their connection, Dan Swygart shares one message which "made me cry." Dan Swygart has been feeling the love from "I Am Shauna Rae" fans after defending their relationship in a passionate video earlier this week. The 27-year-old's "flirtationship" with Shauna Rae -- a 23-year-old whose growth was...
Janelle Monáe Vows to Punish Fans for Liking Brutal Wardrobe Tweet
Janelle Monáe has reacted with vengeance after seeing a fan’s tweet about her dress sense going viral. Commenting on the outfit the singer and actor wore to the Grammy Awards, one fan joked: “Janelle Monáe finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man.” After seeing that the tweet had racked up nearly 27,000 likes, Glass Onion star Monáe replied: “No new music just for this.” As the fan’s post continued to rack up likes, Monáe quipped: “35.7k likes?? No new tour. Hope it was worth it beloved.” The original poster later defended herself, arguing that her “dumb jokes got people talking about how dope” Monáe is. “Monopoly man??” Monáe replied along with a crying emoji. “You’re pretty and funny.”35.7k likes?? No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved. 😘 https://t.co/X0f4z5GL2o— Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 7, 2023 Read it at Independent
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
Strange Aerial Creature in Glendale, Arizona Resembles Sentinels From the Matrix
It's probably just a kite... a really weird kite.
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Anthony Anderson's Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans
Anderson sparked fan concern after sharing a photo from his appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
netflixjunkie.com
When LisaRaye McCoy wanted to have an “entanglement” with Will Smith
Will Smith was a heartthrob back in the 90s and continues to be one of the most handsome men on the planet. The man has it all – charisma, power, and money but unfortunately, he is off the market. Jada Pinkett Smith claimed him way back in 1997. But that did not stop LisaRaye McCoy from crushing on him!
Watch: Luke Bryan Leaves Fans Puzzled After Spewing 'Inappropriate & Disgusting' Jokes About Country Star Dustin Lynch
That's one way to make an introduction. At the Crash My Playa 2023 festival in Mexico over the weekend, Luke Bryan had the honor of bringing out country crooner Dustin Lynch — but instead of singing his praises, he made a couple of awkward and inappropriate comments about the singer.2022 CMA AWARDS RED CARPET PHOTOS: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, REBA MCENTIRE & MORE STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT"No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman, ladies and gentleman,"...
Lourdes Leon Shows Off Toned Frame In Barely There Shredded Dress: Photos
Just like her famous mom, Madonna, Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to express herself with clothes — or lack thereof!While vacationing in the Cayman Islands with a friend, the budding star, 26, shared a few pics from their night out, where she donned a black dress that was almost completely shredded throughout the front."I 🤍 @palmheightsgc," she captioned the Saturday, January 21, shots, which depicted the brunette beauty striking a post next to her gal pal, who was clad in white. While Leon first turned heads via modeling, she released her first single, "Lock&Key," this past August — though she insisted...
iheart.com
Three Red Flags In Men
TikToker Macken Murphy is viral thanks to his post on three red flags in men. They are pretty obvious too, which is why he’s viral. Murphy is Oxford University educated, but it’s his common sense that nails this discovery. Here are the three red flags that should be deal breakers:
