defensenews.com

A return to the Philippines

It’s been more than 30 years since the U.S. Navy said goodbye to Naval Station Subic Bay and other bases in the Philippines, ending what had been nearly a century of U.S. military presence in the Asian nation. The amphibious assault ship Belleau Wood became the last Navy vessel...
WKRG

US forces returning to Philippines to counter China threats

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (AP) — Once-secret ammunition bunkers and barracks lay abandoned, empty and overrun by weeds — vestiges of American firepower in what used to be the United States’ largest overseas naval base at Subic Bay in the northern Philippines. But that may change in the...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

How America Would Be Screwed if China Invades Taiwan

The vaunted fleet of the U.S. Navy may not be ready for a conflict with China.A recent analysis found that the U.S. would likely lose a vast number of ships in a war with China over Taiwan, thanks to a narrowing technological advantage. And experts say the U.S. fleet of over 490 ships is also losing its edge in numbers compared to China’s fleet of 661 vessels.“We are nowhere near adequately prepared,” said William Toti, who led the Navy’s anti-submarine China strategy before his retirement. “I fear that we've awakened a sleeping giant. They have more ships than we do....
msn.com

A Battle With Japan During WWII Was the Largest in US Naval History

Naval battles are a thing of the past. The last massive engagement of two fleets was The Battle of Leyte Gulf between the U.S. Navy and Japanese Imperial Fleet. It is also the largest naval battle in U.S. history. The Battle of Leyte Gulf ran from Oct. 23 to Oct....
Elizabeth A. Godwin

US Secures Access to Four Military Bases in the Philippines to Monitor South China Sea and Taiwan

The United States has recently secured access to four additional military bases in the Philippines, a strategic move that positions the country in a front seat to monitor the actions of China in the South China Sea and around Taiwan. The deal has filled a gap in the arc of US alliances, stretching from South Korea and Japan in the north to Australia in the south.
Business Insider

Japan says it has 'legal right' to destroy any foreign balloon in its airspace

Japan is investigating reported sightings of balloons over its territory in recent years, due to growing concerns that China is deploying the relatively unsophisticated technology to obtain intelligence about Japan's defences. Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Tuesday under existing laws, Japan would have the legal right to destroy any...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Solomon Islands ousts official who is critical of close relations with China

A vocal critic of China and leader of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands has been removed from office after a no-confidence vote by the provincial legislature on Tuesday, Australian state broadcaster ABC reported. Daniel Suidani, premier of the South Pacific nation's Malaita province, is a longtime critic...
NPR

A United Nations official in Syria weighs in on the state of earthquake recovery

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Dr. Himyar Abdul Moghni of the United Nations about relief efforts in Aleppo, Syria, following last week's deadly earthquakes. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created...

