Disney has bigger problems than Ron DeSantis
Disney has found itself in the middle of a culture war battle that could end up transferring Disney World's governance to a board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And that may be the least of Disney's problems.
Disney workforce cuts to affect all company divisions, including theme parks
Job cuts at The Walt Disney Company will affect every division, including theme parks, Spectrum News 13 in Florida reports. However, hourly frontline operations positions aren’t expected to be included. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Wednesday that 7,000 jobs, representing around 3% of the company’s workforce, would be slashed. The reduction comes as Disney enacts […]
Disney World Responds To Lawsuit Regarding Annual Passes
Walt Disney World is being sued over its annual pass program.
Disney Is In Trouble, Sat Passivly By For Too Long
As the competition is heating up, Walt Disney World Resort is sitting idly by. There have been some changes that Disney World Guests have seen over the last couple of years, including construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, the World Celebration Neighborhood at EPCOT, and talk of potential expansions at both Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom.
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
When it comes to Disney World hotels, there’s a reason many guests claim Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort as their favorite. That’s due to a multitude of factors like the resort’s Hawaiian theming, the newly renovated Moana rooms, and the smell (seriously, it SMELLS SO GOOD IN THERE).
Crying ‘Disney adult’ mocked: ‘I was 4 and didn’t even react like this’
They thought she was too old to be having a bawl at Disney World. A video of a woman sobbing for joy at Disney World has divided folks on social media, with many critics dubbing her a prime example of a so-called “Disney adult” — a trending moniker applied to those who seem too old to enjoy Disney products. The clip was posted to TikTok last March but recently amassed 3.4 million views after it was recently shared again on the app. “[Cue] the ugly crying, first time seeing Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom,” reads the clip’s caption, which was posted by...
NEWS! MAJOR HOTEL CHANGE Announced for Disney World
It’s here, folks. The day we have been waiting for. It’s been a long time coming, but the wait has only made the return all the more sweet!. Okay, so maybe we’re being a bit dramatic. But we’re still excited to say that daily housekeeping is coming back to ALL Disney World hotels!
Not So Magical! Park Visitor Discovers a Snake Slithering Inside of Disney World
Not So Magical! Park Visitor Discovers a Snake Slithering Inside of Disney World. The Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf attraction in Disney World has two 18-hole miniature golf adventures based on Disney’s classic animated film Fantasia. There are twirling obstacles, tutu-clad hippos, broomsticks that can soak you and pirouetting ostriches. However, in January 2023, park goers also got to see a snake and shared their experience on Twitter asking what species the snake could be. The picture does not show the entire snake so it is difficult to be certain. However, several opinions were expressed! Most people thought that it was either a banded water snake or a juvenile cottonmouth snake (also called a water moccasin) but these snakes present very different levels of risk to humans!
Disney World’s NEW TRON Coaster…The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
TRON Lightcycle / Run will officially open in Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023, but guests already have some THOUGHTS about the experience. We’ve already seen part of what it’s like to ride the attraction, given you a look at Cast Member costumes for the ride, and shared details about the ride’s major milestones. But now we’ve got more information to share ahead of your ride on this new attraction!
Be PREPARED — Wait Times in Disney World Are Starting to Climb
Although this is Disney World’s calm before the storm (the storm being spring break crowds), there are plenty of reasons to visit the parks right now!. TRON Lightcycle / Run is now in previews with its first-of-a-kind Disney ride feature, adaptive seating, and on-ride photos. The Festival of the Arts is still happening in EPCOT (even though it’s almost over!). There are plenty of new delicious eats to try all over Disney World. Maybe that’s why we started to see the wait times go UP this week!
Disney World Has a Big Problem That Visitors Need to Worry About
The Mouse House has a problem that could ruin your upcoming vacation.
BREAKING: Full Housekeeping Returning to ALL Walt Disney World Resort Hotels This Month
Disney has announced the return of full housekeeping to all Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this month. “We’ve heard from many of you about how much you love and have missed the more regular housekeeping services we offered prior to the pandemic, and I’m excited to share that we’ve been ramping them back up across Walt Disney World Resort hotels! By the end of February, full housekeeping room cleanings will once again be available at all of our Resort hotel rooms, with services provided daily or every other day depending on where you are staying. These full cleanings include everything you’d expect – from replacing towels and amenities to cleaning the bathrooms, making the beds, emptying trash and recycling, tidying the room and vacuuming.”
Destruction of Nearly 30-Year-Old Location Continues at Disney World
It was revealed last year that the EPSN Club at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort would be permanently closing to make way for a new and exciting destination. This facility has been a part of the Walt Disney World Resort since 1996, making this closure historic even if the ESPN Club wasn’t the most exciting destination at the Orlando Disney property.
How to eat at Disney World theme parks on a budget
Bring your own food and drinks. Buy discounted gift cards. Order kid's meals when you can. Annual Passholder discounts. Pay with a travel credit card and charge everything to the room.
Man Banned From Disney Sneaks Back Into the Parks to Commit More Crimes
Walt Disney World Resort is known as The Most Magical Place on Earth, and for good reason. There are so many wonderful things to do, from riding one-of-a-kind attractions to eating absolutely delicious meals, watching Broadway-caliber shows, enjoying top-of-the-line hotels, and more. Families who vacation at Walt Disney World Resort truly make memories that will last a lifetime, and, while most of them are wonderful, some are memories they would rather forget. Because while Disney does seem magical, it is still in the real world, with real-world problems.
Disney World Customers Are Now Flocking to This Amusement Resort Instead
Many Disney diehards say the spiralling costs of their resort has forced them to look elsewhere.
NEW Mickey Mouse All-Time Classic Luggage Set Travels into Walt Disney World
A new set of luggage featuring Mickey Mouse has arrived at the World of Disney at Disney Springs. Each piece of the new Mickey Mouse All-Time Classic Luggage Set is sold separately, allowing guests to purchase one or both during their next stop at World of Disney. Large Mickey Mouse...
Come With Us For Lunch Just a Few Steps Off the Monorail in Disney World
Picture this: you’re looking for a quick bite to eat just steps away from Magic Kingdom. Should you pop over to the Polynesian? Gallivant over to the Grand Floridian? The answer could be even closer than you might think! At Disney’s Contemporary Resort, look no further than Contempo Cafe. This quick service spot is dishing up all kinds of savory eats and sweet treats — and it’s time we take you with us for a full review!
Iconic Disney World Attraction Abandoned, Completely Empty
It’s not just Splash Mountain that has been emptied at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is home to many iconic attractions and entertainment offerings at its four theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Disney World’s ‘Frozen’ Ride May Face Changes Coming Soon
Frozen Ever After might be getting some major changes at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Millions of Disney World Guests make their way to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom each and every year to experience “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
