What Is the Average Credit Card Debt in the US?

Carrying thousands in credit card debt has become normal for many Americans. The average credit card balance is $5,589, according to a 2022 Experian report. Last year, total credit card debt in the US rose by $38 billion from Q2 to Q3, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. With high inflation driving up the cost of everyday essentials, it's not surprising that some are turning to credit cards to finance purchases.
Average Credit Score to Buy a House

As a prospective homebuyer, your credit score can determine the most important aspects of a home purchase: your odds of loan approval, your interest rates and the amount you can borrow. However, while you want your score to be as high as it can be, it also doesn’t have to...
How to pay off credit card debt: 6 winning strategies

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. If you’re wondering how to pay off...
$1,050 payment from the state should be coming next week

If you still have not yet gotten your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California, you might be waiting a bit longer to receive it. Currently, at the time of publishing, over 7.1 million debit cards and 9.4 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $9.06 billion dollars. (source) The grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars. So this means that approximately 440 million dollars is being sent out right now.
How to Buy a House With Bad Credit

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. Regardless of what you may have heard, getting a mortgage with bad credit is possible. There are other factors besides your credit score that can help tip the scales in your favor.
How to free yourself from credit card debt

America's credit card debt hit a new high in 2022. The credit bureau TransUnion revealed in the final quarter of the year that total U.S. credit card debt now stands at a record $930.6 billion, CNBC reports. It's expected that credit card delinquencies — which occur when a debtor is more than 30 to 90 days late on payment — will jump to their highest levels since 2010, according to Kiplinger. If you're a contributor to that mountain of credit card debt, start by taking a deep breath — most Americans were hit hard by the recent combination of inflation and increasing interest...
Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies

IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
Give yourself some credit

It is never too early, or too late, to build good credit. Think of it like building a house — you want to start with a good foundation. Then set small, achievable goals to create a solid design and structure to continue developing. Taking steps to improve your credit can help you reach new, larger goals — like owning a real home.
TD Bank Auto Loans Review 2023

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Fees. Undisclosed. Regular Annual Percentage Rate (APR)
Capital One® Platinum Secured Credit Card Review for 2023

Capital One® Platinum Secured Credit Card is a secured business credit card best suited for those who are rebuilding their credit and can make a minimum refundable security deposit of $49. What makes it unique is that you can improve your credit score and be considered for a credit line increase within six months if you consistently make on-time payments. The card doesn’t charge annual and foreign transaction fees.

