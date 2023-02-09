Read full article on original website
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Mitt Romney to mull Republicans’ ‘slide toward authoritarianism’ in biography
In a new biography, the Utah senator and former US presidential nominee Mitt Romney will reportedly consider the Republican party’s “slide toward authoritarianism” and how he may have helped empower extremists. The book will be called Romney: A Reckoning and will be published in October. News of...
A Third Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Would Almost Guarantee a Trump Nomination - OPINION
With Nikki Haley expected to officially launch the start of her campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Donald Trump knows that each additional candidate after Haley will help his odds at a third nomination from the Republican Party.
'Disturbing and sad': Sen. Kyrsten Sinema blasts Republicans who shouted at Biden during State of the Union
Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema blasted Republicans who heckled at President Biden during State of the Union speech and called him a liar.
No One With a Functioning Brain Sees the GOP as the ‘Party of Normal’
There is perhaps no bit of American political theater more overrated in its importance than the president’s annual State of the Union address. Sure, it’s a great opportunity for the president to use the bully pulpit to his advantage, but more often than not it just reinforces the political biases of Democrats and Republicans.However, to that latter point, President Joe Biden did enjoy one nice benefit from his 73-minute speech last night. Thanks to the caucus of House Republicans boorishly heckling him as if they were at a football game, Biden came off as confident, optimistic, and…normal, by comparison. He...
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp says Trump 'didn't do a good enough job' of making the case for a second term in 2020
"President Trump and his reelection didn't do a good enough job of telling people what he had done and what he wanted to do," Kemp told Politico.
Biden would veto House GOP bill restricting president's ability to draw from strategic petroleum reserve
President Biden would veto a bill being pushed by House Republicans that would limit his ability to draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the White House said Monday.
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
Opinion: Republicans Acted Like Monkeys in Chiding the President of the United States.
I love to watch the Parliament meetings from England. The two sides are purposely seated across the aisle from one another, an aisle designed to be just wider than a sword thrust, by the way. There the members often shout, chide and boo the other side. It is quite entertaining and expected.
‘Promises made': Here's what House Republicans have accomplished one month after taking majority
It’s been just over a month since Republicans took control of the House and have begun to usher in a new era of rules and legislative priorities.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Biden takes aim at 2nd amendment supporters: "You need an F-15 plane to take on the government, not an AR-15"
President Biden was the keynote speaker at Al Sharpton's National Action Network on Monday. The occasion was the Martin Luther King holiday. Mr. Sharpton's organization has a yearly breakfast in remembrance of MLK's life, and legacy.
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Republicans tease Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after balloon stunt
Two Republicans poked fun at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Tuesday after she brought a balloon to the Capitol to mock President Biden's handling of the Chinese spy balloon.
On order from Trump, Republicans throw a hissy fit during Biden's State of the Union
Last weekend Donald Trump gave a speech in South Carolina where he announced his state leadership team. Among them was Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, whom he introduced by saying:. A friend of mine --- that voice, that voice was so beautiful as he called it out in Congress, Congressman Joe...
Legendary Republican Dies
Harry Whittington, a well-known Republican attorney from Texas and a central figure in the nationwide incident involving Vice President Dick Cheney, has passed away at 95. According to a family friend, Karl Rove, Whittington died after a short illness while with his family in Austin, Texas.
