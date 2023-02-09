ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

No One With a Functioning Brain Sees the GOP as the ‘Party of Normal’

There is perhaps no bit of American political theater more overrated in its importance than the president’s annual State of the Union address. Sure, it’s a great opportunity for the president to use the bully pulpit to his advantage, but more often than not it just reinforces the political biases of Democrats and Republicans.However, to that latter point, President Joe Biden did enjoy one nice benefit from his 73-minute speech last night. Thanks to the caucus of House Republicans boorishly heckling him as if they were at a football game, Biden came off as confident, optimistic, and…normal, by comparison. He...
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Legendary Republican Dies

Harry Whittington, a well-known Republican attorney from Texas and a central figure in the nationwide incident involving Vice President Dick Cheney, has passed away at 95. According to a family friend, Karl Rove, Whittington died after a short illness while with his family in Austin, Texas.
