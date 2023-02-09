Read full article on original website
Related
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Kevin McCarthy Didn't Stand When Biden Referred To Jan. 6 In State Of The Union Speech
Early in his address, Biden summed up the troubles he faced when he entered office two years ago, making a nod to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
5 Times Republicans Couldn’t Stop Heckling During Biden’s State Of The Union Speech
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was on nonstop shushing duty.
Here’s who’s responding to Biden’s State of the Union address
President Biden will deliver his much-anticipated annual State of the Union address Tuesday evening to a joint session of Congress, set to tout his administration’s successes over the last two years and outline political and legislative goals for 2023 and beyond. The major party not in control of the White House will typically pick a…
msn.com
The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again
THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
President Biden's State of the Union address gets rated by Americans
Americans graded President Biden on his State of the Union speech and shared what they believe are his greatest accomplishments as commander-in-chief so far.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
JESSE WATTERS: Biden plagiarized the State of the Union address
Fox News host Jesse Watters shreds President Biden’s State of the Union address on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union
When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
Biden's State of the Union address draws second-smallest audience in decades: report
President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union speech drew in the second-smallest audience on record Tuesday night. The only audience smaller was Biden's 2021 address to Congress.
China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech
China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
NPR
Week in politics: Mike Pence served a subpoena; State of the Union makes an impact
Former Vice President Mike Pence is served a subpoena. And the President Biden's State of the Union Address is making an impact around the country. We turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving. Ron, thanks very much. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON:...
Comments / 0