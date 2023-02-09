ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Charges filed in violent carjacking; Victim was allegedly beaten, bound in front of 4-year-old son

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Police have filed charges in a violent carjacking from September when a man told police he was beaten and duct-taped in front of his 4-year-old son.

The alleged crime took place in the city’s Elliot neighborhood at the Herschel Park playground.

Charges have been filed against Tyler Johnson, 23, of West Mifflin.

According to police paperwork, he and two other males pistol whipped a man and duct-taped him before taking his money, phone and keys to his vehicle and home. Police said the man was playing with his son during the incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: Man pistol-whipped by 3 males during carjacking in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood

Later, the males allegedly went to the victim’s home and tried to enter using his keys. They were unable to get in and left, according to the complaint.

Johnson was arrested in December on an outstanding warrant. He is facing several charges including aggravated assault, robbery and unlawful restraint.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

