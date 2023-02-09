ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tattnall County, GA

Georgia prison warden fired amid corruption charges after GBI investigation

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago

A former Smith State Prison warden experienced lock-up from a different perspective.

Georgia’s new corrections commissioner, Tyrone Oliver, said Brian Adams was in charge of Smith State Prison until he was fired Wednesday.

Adams is now in prison at the Tattnall County Sheriff’s jail following an investigation led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A statement from the GBI said they arrested Adams, 48, of Waycross, Georgia and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

“As long as I’m sitting in this seat as commissioner of GDC, I’ll have a zero tolerance for corruption,” said Oliver.

Oliver told Channel 2 Investigative Report Mark Winnie that he had been tracking the GBI investigation into Smith State Prison, which began well before he became commissioner. Evidence allegedly tying Adams to internal policy violations came to Oliver’s attention on Friday.

“Whether you’re a CO1, a contract employee, unit manager, warden, it doesn’t matter. I’m not gonna tolerate it,” said Oliver.

According to the GBI statement, in April, Nathan Weekes, a current Georgia Department of Corrections inmate, along with three other people, was indicted on charges including Conspiracy to Commit Murder and the Georgia RICO act about A murder investigation in Glennville.

“The murder investigation showed that Weekes was involved with contraband smuggling inside Smith State Prison. The two investigations are related, & active and ongoing,” the statement read.

Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp says GBI agents discovered 88-year-old Bobby Kicklighter was murdered when the killer went to the wrong house. The intended target was an officer who worked at Smith State Prison and lived next door to Kicklighter.

“I’ve known Mr. Bobby for many years, he served in the Korean war, and he was just an outstanding member of the community; he was involved in his church, he was involved in the local history of his church and Tattnall county. I cannot stress enough what a good man Mr. Bobby was,” said Sapp.

Winnie said they tried contacting Weekes’ lawyer for a comment Wednesday night but got no response.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Third Smith State Prison inmate airlifted to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate at Smith State Prison in Glenville has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment.  At least three inmates were injured in a fight that occurred Thursday. Two of those inmates were also flown to Savannah. Above is exclusive video of first responders transferring the patient to the medical helicopter. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
douglasnow.com

Georgia prison warden arrested on RICO charges

The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (Georgia RICO Act), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail.
WAYCROSS, GA
13WMAZ

GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges

GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
WAYCROSS, GA
News4Jax.com

Georgia lawmakers consider bill to crack down on gang violence

ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia lawmakers are cracking down on gangs and gang violence. This week Gov. Brian Kemp backed a bill that will make prison sentences harsher for gang-related crimes. No city is immune to gang violence or crime. It can happen anywhere. It’s even plaguing communities in Brunswick,...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fight inside a state prison in Tattnall County leaves three inmates hospitalized. Three inmates were injured at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Wednesday night. Emergency teams flew two inmates to Savannah for treatment with a third taken by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital. It...
GLENNVILLE, GA
douglasnow.com

Alleged domestic dispute leads to terroristic and acts charges

A 36-year-old woman from Folkston was recently arrested for allegedly threatening to kill another woman, according to a Douglas Police Department incident report. The suspect, Kendra Jones, has since been released on an out-of-county bond. An officer reported that on February 5, he responded to a residence on West Cherry...
wtoc.com

3 men found not guilty in 2019 murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three men have been acquitted of charges including malice and felony murder in a 2019 homicide. Kelvin Hamilton, Kenneth Scott, and Alajuakee Solomon were found not guilty of all charges in the case. 25-year-old Tori Sterling was shot and killed on December 22, 2019. Police say...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint

The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police search for double hit-and-run driver

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

UPDATE: New investigation in Bulloch Co. School District

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we have learned there is yet another investigation happening in the Bulloch County School District. Earlier this week we showed you this video. In the video is seventh-grade social studies teacher Marc Rountree shoving a seventh-grade student into a set of lockers. Rountree has since been suspended for 60 […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

