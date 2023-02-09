Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Weather forecast discussion: Cool and showery weather, strong winds and freezing temperatures ahead in Los AngelesStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Related
womansday.com
Nicole Kidman Wore the Most Revealing Dress and Fans Are Picking Their Jaws Off the Floor
Nicole Kidman is the definition of a chameleon in the acting world, whether it be singing in Moulin Rouge! or bringing the funny in Being the Ricardos. But outside of her profession, she also has an affinity for wowing folks with her memorable Hollywood red carpet appearances. Back in November...
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
Prevention
Jennifer Lopez Shines in a Sequined, See-Through Minidress in a Selfie with Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez partied the night away with some familiar faces. Last night, J.Lo shared photos of herself and fellow A-list guests celebrating at a party hosted by Anastasia Beverly Hills CEO Anastasia Soare. In the pictures, the Shotgun Wedding star poses for selfies with Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey. The...
purewow.com
Micro Trend Alert: Sheer Dresses Were All the Rage at the Critics’ Choice Awards
The Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet is giving the Golden Globes a run for its money. Last night, celebrities gathered in Los Angeles for the 28th annual CCA ceremony, and they brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet. And if there was one micro trend that emerged from the awards show, it was the abundance of sheer dresses.
Shailene Woodley says Instagram was fun — until she dated someone 'very, very famous'
Shailene Woodley said being on social media while dating Aaron Rodgers 'felt like I was sharing too much ... with people I didn't necessarily trust.'
Salma Hayek's see-through fishnet dress wows on the red carpet and we're totally here for it!
Salma Hayek's see-through fishnet get-up stole the show as she dares to bare at the premiere of her latest film, Magic Mike's Last Dance
Harper's Bazaar
Megan Fox's Party Look Includes a Plunging Bodysuit and Hip Cutouts
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline. Megan Fox showed some skin in innovative ways with her latest party look. The Jennifer's Body actor and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly attended Drake's Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, Arizona, last...
In Style
Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months
There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
Salma Hayek has fans drooling over her new stunning photo
Salma Hayek has one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous faces and bodies, and although the Mexican actress has said she follows a balanced diet, her good genes might have something to do. The 56-year-old global sensation recently took to social media to share a photo that immediately sparked...
talentrecap.com
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Photos: Gina Lollobrigida through the years
Through the years Portrait Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida in 1934, in Italy. (Photo by API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) (Gamma Rapho/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
sportszion.com
Khloe Kardashian give fans clue that she’s dating Nets Kyrie Irving’s ex-teammate Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian has started posting cryptic messages on Instagram, fueling speculation that she is back with her ex Tristan Thompson. Khloe’s fans are concerned that she would forgive her serial cheater ex Tristan Thompson and give him another chance. She ended her relationship with Tristan in 2021 after discovering...
Rihanna Stuns In Plunging Top, High-Slit Skirt & Snakeskin Heels At Super Bowl Press Conference
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here – Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show – and she gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come at a press conference on Feb. 9. The 34-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a low-cut top with a baggy fur jacket and high-slit midi dress.
Watch: Jessica Biel Shares Hilarious Video of Justin Timberlake Trying to Distract Her While She Works Out
The actress tried to focus on her squats as the singer showed off his silly dance moves.
Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws in a Corset Gown at the Jean Paul Gaultier Show
Kylie Jenner's Fashion Week streak is getting stronger by the day. In her latest Paris appearance, at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show yesterday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wowed in a form-fitting color-blocked corset gown. The strapless bustier of the showstopping dress included luminescent baby blue and peachy pink panels. The pastel bodice was a stark contrast to the black skintight skirt, which reached all the way to the floor and featured a mini train.
tigerdroppings.com
Gisele Wasting No Time Jumping Back Into A Swimsuit Photoshoot
Gisele Bundchen wanted to focus on her career more after her split from Tom Grady and it looks she's doing just that. On Saturday afternoon, photos from her latest modeling shoot started making the rounds on social media... (The Spun)
Comments / 0