ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring

Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Megan Fox's Party Look Includes a Plunging Bodysuit and Hip Cutouts

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline. Megan Fox showed some skin in innovative ways with her latest party look. The Jennifer's Body actor and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly attended Drake's Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, Arizona, last...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
In Style

Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months

There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
MINNESOTA STATE
HOLAUSA

Salma Hayek has fans drooling over her new stunning photo

Salma Hayek has one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous faces and bodies, and although the Mexican actress has said she follows a balanced diet, her good genes might have something to do. The 56-year-old global sensation recently took to social media to share a photo that immediately sparked...
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign

Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
NEW YORK STATE
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week

The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Harper's Bazaar

Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws in a Corset Gown at the Jean Paul Gaultier Show

Kylie Jenner's Fashion Week streak is getting stronger by the day. In her latest Paris appearance, at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show yesterday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wowed in a form-fitting color-blocked corset gown. The strapless bustier of the showstopping dress included luminescent baby blue and peachy pink panels. The pastel bodice was a stark contrast to the black skintight skirt, which reached all the way to the floor and featured a mini train.
tigerdroppings.com

Gisele Wasting No Time Jumping Back Into A Swimsuit Photoshoot

Gisele Bundchen wanted to focus on her career more after her split from Tom Grady and it looks she's doing just that. On Saturday afternoon, photos from her latest modeling shoot started making the rounds on social media... (The Spun)

Comments / 0

Community Policy