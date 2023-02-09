ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Creuset’s Newest Color Collection Takes on the Moody Kitchen Trend

If you know your way around a kitchen, chances are good that you’re familiar with Le Creuset, the makers of the much-beloved cast iron and stoneware kitchen goods that come in a rainbow of vibrant colors. Le Creuset Dutch ovens are so treasured among master chefs and home cooks that they are often passed down through generations. Even our editors have fallen into #LeCreusetLove, swooning over everything from their durable coffee mugs to their splurge-worthy roasting pans (ideal for Thanksgiving turkey).
Allrecipes.com

Williams Sonoma's Clearance Section Has Early Presidents Day Discounts Nearly 70% Off

Williams Sonoma is renowned for its luxury kitchen pieces, with folks perusing its stores and website to grab anything from cookware to appliances, tableware, kitchen tools, and more. Though well curated, the brand's alluring selection often comes with a hefty price tag. That's why it pays to find pieces sale.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans 'truly live up to the hype' — and they're on sale!

Oprah loves them and so do you, and now they're on sale in time for all of those prep-for-spring shopping sprees. NYDJ jeans (formerly called Not Your Daughter's Jeans) get you and your body — these jeans truly live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette. Even better, the NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans are on sale at QVC — scoop up a pair (or two) for $73. That's 25% off the regular price of $99!
Claudia Lamascolo

No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake

This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
People

Attention, Yankee Candle Fans! Tons of Popular Candles Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon Today

Including Bahama Breeze, Vanilla Cupcake, and Pink Sands The only thing better than a scented candle? A scented candle on sale.  Yankee candles are currently up to 51 percent off at Amazon, but only for a limited time. The deal applies to the brand's 22-ounce large jar candles, which have a burn time of up to 150 hours and come in seven scents. The least expensive of the bunch is the Balsam & Cedar at $14, followed by Vanilla Cupcake, MidSummer's Night, and Pink Sands at $15 each.  Yankee...
Simplemost

Ina Garten’s brownie pudding is simple, ooey-gooey goodness

Ina Garten’s alternative to a boxed brownie mix has been getting rave reviews for years. Why?. Her “brownie pudding” isn’t really a pudding but rather a brownie that’s really gooey on the inside, with a crisp crust. You’d compare it more to a molten chocolate lava cake than a traditional brownie.
EatingWell

Ina Garten Is Revealing Her Valentine's Day Menu—Including an Elegant, 7-Ingredient Main Dish

If you know and love Ina Garten, the entertaining and cooking whiz behind Barefoot Contessa, then you probably know and love Jeffrey Garten, too. Ina's husband tends to linger at the edges of her episodes, occasionally popping in to say that something tastes delicious or looks beautiful. (Ina even dedicated her 10th cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey, to his favorite recipes!)
Florence Carmela

Cinnamon Streusel "Coffee Cake" Muffins, Using Boxed Cake Mix

These simple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins, also known as Coffee Cake Muffins, start art with a boxed cake mix and instant pudding mix that gives them their ultimate soft texture. Layers of cinnamon and sugary goodness! They are moist on the inside and have a crumble cinnamon topping that is perfection.
Chef Dennis

Italian Chocolate Torte

If you’re a chocolate lover, my Italian Chocolate Torte is a delicious way to satisfy that craving. Packed with dried fruit and nuts and topped with a rich chocolate ganache, it’s a chocolate lover’s dream that is perfect for the holidays or your next special occasion.
gordonramsayclub.com

Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries

A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
