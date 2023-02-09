Read full article on original website
BHG
Le Creuset’s Newest Color Collection Takes on the Moody Kitchen Trend
If you know your way around a kitchen, chances are good that you’re familiar with Le Creuset, the makers of the much-beloved cast iron and stoneware kitchen goods that come in a rainbow of vibrant colors. Le Creuset Dutch ovens are so treasured among master chefs and home cooks that they are often passed down through generations. Even our editors have fallen into #LeCreusetLove, swooning over everything from their durable coffee mugs to their splurge-worthy roasting pans (ideal for Thanksgiving turkey).
Allrecipes.com
Williams Sonoma's Clearance Section Has Early Presidents Day Discounts Nearly 70% Off
Williams Sonoma is renowned for its luxury kitchen pieces, with folks perusing its stores and website to grab anything from cookware to appliances, tableware, kitchen tools, and more. Though well curated, the brand's alluring selection often comes with a hefty price tag. That's why it pays to find pieces sale.
A man gags on his food at the Cheesecake Factory and is shocked at what he pulls out of his mouth
An article in the Daily Dot reports that a woman named Brittany has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that she and her boyfriend had an unusual incident at a Cheesecake Factory.
4 Ina Garten Dishes That Deserve a Spot on Any Super Bowl Menu
Score a touchdown (in the kitchen and in front of the TV) by adding Ina Garten's crab nachos, tomato dip, Hot Dogs in Puff Pastry, or guacamole to a Super Bowl menu.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans 'truly live up to the hype' — and they're on sale!
Oprah loves them and so do you, and now they're on sale in time for all of those prep-for-spring shopping sprees. NYDJ jeans (formerly called Not Your Daughter's Jeans) get you and your body — these jeans truly live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette. Even better, the NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans are on sale at QVC — scoop up a pair (or two) for $73. That's 25% off the regular price of $99!
No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
Aldi's best February buys for Super Bowl, Valentine's Day and sweater weather
This weekend, no matter if you're planning on watching the Superbowl, the Puppy Bowl, The Last Of Us, celebrating Valentine's Day or doing something altogether different, Aldi has some great options in stock for anything from a romantic dinner at home to a raucous time rooting on your favorite puppy athlete.
Curvy Girl Has an Alternative for the 'SKIMS Dress Dupe' That Looks Great on Her
File this one as "good as bought"
You Have to See How This Oak Kitchen Got a Modern Refresh — Without Swapping Cabinets
Back in the early 2000s when “Tuscan” and “country kitchen” aesthetics were all the rage, oak cabinets were all the rage, too. Paired with dark red paint, beige or tiled countertops and backsplashes, these cabinets were everywhere — and now so many people are tearing them out of their homes because they just feel dated.
Attention, Yankee Candle Fans! Tons of Popular Candles Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon Today
Including Bahama Breeze, Vanilla Cupcake, and Pink Sands The only thing better than a scented candle? A scented candle on sale. Yankee candles are currently up to 51 percent off at Amazon, but only for a limited time. The deal applies to the brand's 22-ounce large jar candles, which have a burn time of up to 150 hours and come in seven scents. The least expensive of the bunch is the Balsam & Cedar at $14, followed by Vanilla Cupcake, MidSummer's Night, and Pink Sands at $15 each. Yankee...
I ate every frozen appetizer I could find at Trader Joe's. Here's what is and isn't worth buying for a party.
I reviewed Trader Joe's frozen appetizers to see which are best for a Super Bowl party, from pastry pups and beef tacos to breaded mozzarella sticks.
Ina Garten’s brownie pudding is simple, ooey-gooey goodness
Ina Garten’s alternative to a boxed brownie mix has been getting rave reviews for years. Why?. Her “brownie pudding” isn’t really a pudding but rather a brownie that’s really gooey on the inside, with a crisp crust. You’d compare it more to a molten chocolate lava cake than a traditional brownie.
Amazon’s No. 1 Ski Jacket Keeps Shoppers Warm in 10-degree Weather — and It’s Only $40 Right Now
"This jacket has been the best jacket I have ever worn."
Travel-ready Jackets Are Marked Up to 54% Off at Nordstrom Right Now
Prices start at $61 for leather jackets, puffer coats, and more.
intheknow.com
Bombas’ ‘Gripper Slippers’ are going viral for their comfort and affordable price point
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. House slippers are a must-have for just about...
Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled with Mid-Century Modern Dining Must-Haves, Starting at $12
Elevate your dining space.
EatingWell
Ina Garten Is Revealing Her Valentine's Day Menu—Including an Elegant, 7-Ingredient Main Dish
If you know and love Ina Garten, the entertaining and cooking whiz behind Barefoot Contessa, then you probably know and love Jeffrey Garten, too. Ina's husband tends to linger at the edges of her episodes, occasionally popping in to say that something tastes delicious or looks beautiful. (Ina even dedicated her 10th cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey, to his favorite recipes!)
Cinnamon Streusel "Coffee Cake" Muffins, Using Boxed Cake Mix
These simple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins, also known as Coffee Cake Muffins, start art with a boxed cake mix and instant pudding mix that gives them their ultimate soft texture. Layers of cinnamon and sugary goodness! They are moist on the inside and have a crumble cinnamon topping that is perfection.
Italian Chocolate Torte
If you’re a chocolate lover, my Italian Chocolate Torte is a delicious way to satisfy that craving. Packed with dried fruit and nuts and topped with a rich chocolate ganache, it’s a chocolate lover’s dream that is perfect for the holidays or your next special occasion.
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries
A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
Food & Wine
