NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
atozsports.com
Eagles: Yet another mic-drop moment for Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are a show you can’t miss. This whole year, they have been the team to beat, while also putting on a show. They have been one of the most explosive teams this season, on both sides of the ball. And, they have personalities. But, there isn’t...
NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors
Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
Broncos’ Sean Payton wants ex-Jets coach as defensive coordinator
FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reports “new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed a surprise candidate this week to be his defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Rex Ryan.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. Payton was introduced last week as the Broncos head coach, replacing the departed Nathaniel Hackett,...
WATCH: Emotional Hall of Fame reveals for Jets legends Darrelle Revis, Joe Klecko
Thursday night, it was revealed the Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko would be members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The former New York Jets players were named as members of the next class at the NFL Honors.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid picks Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs over Eagles in Super Bowl
There are a few things 76ers superstar Joel Embiid could do to tarnish his reputation in Philadelphia. On that shortlist could be the Sixers star picking the Eagles to lose to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. ClutchPoints’ Sixers beat reporter Sam DiGiovanni asked Embiid who he believes will win...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce has updated post-Super Bowl retirement decision timeline
Sunday could be Jason Kelce’s last day in the NFL as an active player. The Philadelphia Eagles center is said to be contemplating retirement following Super Bowl LVII. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kelce will make his decision “in the weeks ahead.”. Kelce likely will make a final...
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys star wants Eagles to win Super Bowl thanks to man-crush on his ‘homeboy’
Philadephia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has a big fan in Dallas Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. Consider what Parsons told FanDuel TV earlier this week at the Super Bowl:. “Lane Johnson was the first person to ever ask me for a jersey....
Super Bowl, baby! Chiefs offensive lineman already a winner | Is Eagles’ Jason Kelce next?
Six hours before kickoff and we already have a winner in the Super Bowl. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “#Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, delivered healthy twin girls at 3:30 a.m. today in Chicago. Nick and his parents FaceTimed live from the hotel lobby with Christina and her family. Two new members of #ChiefsKingdom.”
Former Jets All-Pro receiver wants two quarterbacks over Aaron Rodgers with Gang Green
Despite all his talents, and the New York Jets' desperation for a quarterback, not everyone in Gang Green wants Aaron Rodgers to head to East Rutherford.
Eagles Activate Noteworthy Player On Eve Of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles should be at full strength for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Eagles list just one player, reserve receiver Britain Covey, on their final injury report, the team announced on the eve of the big game that it will get a ...
Why Rex Ryan’s son — who used to play football in N.J. — could soon be coaching for Jets
The Rex Ryan glory years are obviously in the past for Jets fans. But they could soon see his son on the sideline at MetLife Stadium. Jets coach Robert Saleh needs a new wide receivers coach, and he is targeting Ryan’s son Seth, according to ESPN. Seth is currently an assistant receivers coach for the Lions, and Saleh has requested permission to interview him.
If Eagles want to win Super Bowl LVII, they must do these 4 things to leave with the Vince Lombardi trophy
PHOENIX – After all the craziness of Opening Night, to the practices and walkthroughs, the Eagles will play in the biggest game of the year. The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., in Super Bowl LVII Sunday, looking to win their second world championship in five years.
Ex-Giants QB roasted for uninformed cardiac arrest claim
Danny Kanell caused a stir on Twitter after making a claim about cardiac arrest in young athletes. He tweeted Thursday: Sudden cardiac arrest is in young athletes is not normal. Why are we seeing it happen so frequently and why aren’t people asking that question??? It’s bizarre to me how we just keep carrying on like it’s no big deal.
Will roof be open for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl?
The weather gods are shining on Super Bowl LVII. With sun and seasonal temperatures in the forecast, the State Farm Stadium roof is expected to be open when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. Per the...
Camera man boldly wears Chiefs hat while covering Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center
A camera man was spotted wearing a Chiefs hat while covering Friday night’s Knicks/Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center. The Chiefs face the Eagles Sunday in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
