Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we’ll hear about the City of Port St. Lucie’s new Office of Solid Waste. Marianna Feldpausch has recently been named director of the office that was just created last year in the wake of the solid waste woes in the City. She’ll talk to us about the changes in trash collection and how city residents are adjusting to their new solid waste service provider, FCC.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO