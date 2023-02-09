ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

veronews.com

JAZZ UNDER THE STARS 3/4/2023 St. Francis Manor

Jazz Under the Stars, 6 to 8 p.m. March 4 at St. Francis Manor. Bring your blanket or chair and enjoy and evening listening to The Indian River Charter High School Jazz Ensemble!. $40 per person-Ticket includes dinner and one adult beverage. Cash bar for more drinks. To purchase tickets...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Keeping Port St. Lucie Clean and Keeping Jazz Alive in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we’ll hear about the City of Port St. Lucie’s new Office of Solid Waste. Marianna Feldpausch has recently been named director of the office that was just created last year in the wake of the solid waste woes in the City. She’ll talk to us about the changes in trash collection and how city residents are adjusting to their new solid waste service provider, FCC.
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church helps Driving Success provide one of the biggest needs in Indian River County, Transportation

(Vero Beach, FL) The non-profit group Driving Success has received a $2,500 donation from St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Vero Beach, which will help two low-income working families get much-needed cars. The donation will cover the cost of necessary maintenance and safety repairs to two vehicles that were...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns

Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
STUART, FL
veronews.com

Back by pup-ular demand … Humane Society’s ‘Bark in Park’!

It was a paw-sitively beautiful day for the 11th annual Bark in the Park at Riverside Park, hosted by the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. Pups and their people, enjoying the slight nip in the air, all had a little extra pep in their step as the humans visited canine-centric vendors and food trucks, and four-legged pooches greeted their furry friends with tail-wagging exuberance.
VERO BEACH, FL
macaronikid.com

Macaroni Pets of the Week - February 10, 2023

Lily is a 6-year-old black mouth cur mix. She’s lived with dogs, cats and kids in her previous home and did very well. Once Lily gets to know you, she becomes a happy and playful puppy! She is potty trained, knows her basic commands and loves to play ball.
PALM CITY, FL
WPBF News 25

Community leaders urge change following more violence in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Community leaders in Fort Pierce are calling for change after a 21-year-old man was killed less than a mile from where a mass shooting left a 29-year-old mother dead last month. Community leaders say while they’re hoping whoever is responsible for the deadly shooting last...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Car fire spreads to part of home in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action when a car fire began to spread to a nearby house in Fort Pierce. The St, Lucie County Fire District was called at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday to 1909 Avenue Q after news of a car fire was dispatched. Upon...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million prize playing scratch-off game

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie has won a $1 million prize from the "500X The Cash Scratch-Off" game. Darrin Thorpe, 53, bought his winning ticket from a Circle K located at 400 Southeast Port St. Lucy Blvd. Thorpe chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $820,000.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

