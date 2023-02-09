Read full article on original website
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stageRoger MarshVero Beach, FL
Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee CenterKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
veronews.com
JAZZ UNDER THE STARS 3/4/2023 St. Francis Manor
Jazz Under the Stars, 6 to 8 p.m. March 4 at St. Francis Manor. Bring your blanket or chair and enjoy and evening listening to The Indian River Charter High School Jazz Ensemble!. $40 per person-Ticket includes dinner and one adult beverage. Cash bar for more drinks. To purchase tickets...
sebastiandaily.com
Ribbon Cutting for Mel Fisher’s Mural in Sebastian
Mel Fisher Museum’s new Mural ribbon cutting with Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce. Mel Fisher’s Museum is located at 1322 US-1 in Sebastian, Florida.
wqcs.org
Keeping Port St. Lucie Clean and Keeping Jazz Alive in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we’ll hear about the City of Port St. Lucie’s new Office of Solid Waste. Marianna Feldpausch has recently been named director of the office that was just created last year in the wake of the solid waste woes in the City. She’ll talk to us about the changes in trash collection and how city residents are adjusting to their new solid waste service provider, FCC.
veronews.com
15th Annual St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project brings community together to fight hunger
One of the biggest community collaborations to fight hunger – the St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project – will be marking its 15th year on Saturday, March 11th at the Downtown Fort Pierce Farmers’ Market. The St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project combines the artistic talents of...
veronews.com
St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church helps Driving Success provide one of the biggest needs in Indian River County, Transportation
(Vero Beach, FL) The non-profit group Driving Success has received a $2,500 donation from St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Vero Beach, which will help two low-income working families get much-needed cars. The donation will cover the cost of necessary maintenance and safety repairs to two vehicles that were...
Vero Beach Abode is a Home Run
The Pitcher family's crisp and clean new build embraces waterfront living
wflx.com
Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns
Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
Community group offers help to Gary Levin's family
An organization that works to deliver food to those who need it in Palm Beach County is now offering to help the family of Gary Levin.
veronews.com
Back by pup-ular demand … Humane Society’s ‘Bark in Park’!
It was a paw-sitively beautiful day for the 11th annual Bark in the Park at Riverside Park, hosted by the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. Pups and their people, enjoying the slight nip in the air, all had a little extra pep in their step as the humans visited canine-centric vendors and food trucks, and four-legged pooches greeted their furry friends with tail-wagging exuberance.
macaronikid.com
Macaroni Pets of the Week - February 10, 2023
Lily is a 6-year-old black mouth cur mix. She’s lived with dogs, cats and kids in her previous home and did very well. Once Lily gets to know you, she becomes a happy and playful puppy! She is potty trained, knows her basic commands and loves to play ball.
WPBF News 25
Community leaders urge change following more violence in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Community leaders in Fort Pierce are calling for change after a 21-year-old man was killed less than a mile from where a mass shooting left a 29-year-old mother dead last month. Community leaders say while they’re hoping whoever is responsible for the deadly shooting last...
See how they float the Honda in lake by 18th green at PGA National
PALM BEACH GARDENS — When a lake partly surrounds the 18th green on any course you expect to find plenty of golf balls, maybe a few clubs and perhaps even an entire bag at the bottom. After all, this is the most frustrating game on earth. What you don't expect to see a...
Inside the Magic
The Fight Is Done as Disney World President Releases Statement Over Florida Government Takeover
A tumultuous battle has been waged in Central Florida over the last year. The contention over Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is something that has rattled the brains of many people since its future became the target of the Florida government and its leader, Governor Ron DeSantis. As...
Video shows moments related to Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash
Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash, which backed up Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail for several hours Thursday evening.
Animal shelters overwhelmed as rising evictions force families to abandon pets
Animal shelters in St. Lucie County are overrun by dogs and cats, according to county officials. They said families are having to give up their pets due to evictions and financial hardship.
cbs12.com
Car fire spreads to part of home in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action when a car fire began to spread to a nearby house in Fort Pierce. The St, Lucie County Fire District was called at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday to 1909 Avenue Q after news of a car fire was dispatched. Upon...
cw34.com
Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million prize playing scratch-off game
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie has won a $1 million prize from the "500X The Cash Scratch-Off" game. Darrin Thorpe, 53, bought his winning ticket from a Circle K located at 400 Southeast Port St. Lucy Blvd. Thorpe chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $820,000.
2 accused of practicing medicine without license in Jupiter
The owner of a cosmetic studio in Jupiter and one of her employees face multiple charges after accusations of performing illegal cosmetic procedures.
cw34.com
Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
WPBF News 25
New surveillance video may connect murder suspect Matthew Flores to disappearance of Lyft driver Gary Levin
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — There is surveillance video from Okeechobee County that may connect Hardee Countymurder suspect Matthew Flores to the disappearance of Lyft Driver Gary Levin. Flores is in the Rutherford County, North Carolina, jail after speeding away from North Carolina police in Levin’s missing Kia last week.
