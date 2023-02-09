ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

kennythepirate.com

Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church helps Driving Success provide one of the biggest needs in Indian River County, Transportation

(Vero Beach, FL) The non-profit group Driving Success has received a $2,500 donation from St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Vero Beach, which will help two low-income working families get much-needed cars. The donation will cover the cost of necessary maintenance and safety repairs to two vehicles that were...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns

Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Thursday nights drawing was sold in Fort Pierce. The ticket, sold at Fort Pierce Gas & Go on S US Highway 1, is worth a portion of the $61,637.81 jackpot. The other winning tickets were sold in Miami and Lakeland.
FORT PIERCE, FL
denisesanger.com

Your Guide to Vero Beach, Florida: Fun Things You Need To See and Do

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Discover Vero Beach Florida! Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach getaway or an exciting adventure, this guide has everything you need to know about the small beach town of Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Car fire spreads to part of home in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action when a car fire began to spread to a nearby house in Fort Pierce. The St, Lucie County Fire District was called at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday to 1909 Avenue Q after news of a car fire was dispatched. Upon...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach Farmers Market

VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach Farmers Market is the place to go for fresh, local produce, baked goods, flowers, prepared foods, and gourmet items. The market encourages recycling and using earth-friendly products. The market is located by the beach on Ocean Drive, across from Humiston Park. It is open...
VERO BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains

Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Shooting in Fort Pierce kills one, wounds another

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting Thursday night. On Feb. 9 around 5:09 p.m., officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department received reports of shooting activity near 600 Dundas Court. On scene, police said they found a...
FORT PIERCE, FL

