Vero Beach Abode is a Home Run
The Pitcher family's crisp and clean new build embraces waterfront living
kennythepirate.com
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
WPBF News 25
PHOTOS: No injuries in car fire at Port St. Lucie Arby's drive-thru
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. St. Lucie County Fire District responded to a car fire at an Arby's drive-thru Saturday afternoon. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok. At 3:40 p.m., firefighters responded to the...
Glass Mansion in Jupiter, Florida, Has a Private Dock With Room for a 70-Foot Yacht
The five-bedroom home is in the high-end Admirals Cove enclave, with a pool and spa, a rooftop platform, a wine vault and a covered outdoor kitchen
veronews.com
St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church helps Driving Success provide one of the biggest needs in Indian River County, Transportation
(Vero Beach, FL) The non-profit group Driving Success has received a $2,500 donation from St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Vero Beach, which will help two low-income working families get much-needed cars. The donation will cover the cost of necessary maintenance and safety repairs to two vehicles that were...
wflx.com
Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns
Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
WPBF News 25
Martin Downs Golf Club becomes fourth Black-owned course in Florida
PALM CITY, Fla. — Martin Downs Golf Club is now one of only four golf clubs in the state of Florida that are Black-owned. They say it gives it that little something special that brings the community together and now memories are made and miracles happen at Martin Downs.
cw34.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Thursday nights drawing was sold in Fort Pierce. The ticket, sold at Fort Pierce Gas & Go on S US Highway 1, is worth a portion of the $61,637.81 jackpot. The other winning tickets were sold in Miami and Lakeland.
sebastiandaily.com
Ribbon Cutting for Mel Fisher’s Mural in Sebastian
Mel Fisher Museum’s new Mural ribbon cutting with Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce. Mel Fisher’s Museum is located at 1322 US-1 in Sebastian, Florida.
Inside the Magic
The Fight Is Done as Disney World President Releases Statement Over Florida Government Takeover
A tumultuous battle has been waged in Central Florida over the last year. The contention over Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is something that has rattled the brains of many people since its future became the target of the Florida government and its leader, Governor Ron DeSantis. As...
Plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers left in Vero Beach neighborhood
Another neighborhood has been hit with antisemitic flyers. This time it's up on the Treasure Coast in Vero Beach.
Video shows moments related to Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash
Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash, which backed up Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail for several hours Thursday evening.
click orlando
Brevard humanitarian group journeys to Turkey earthquake zone with supplies in hand
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The founder of a Brevard County humanitarian group is starting his journey to the earthquake zone of Turkey. Infrastructure damage from the quake has made it tough for survivors to find clean water. That’s why Joe Hurston and his “Air Mobile Ministries” team will deliver water purifiers to the region.
denisesanger.com
Your Guide to Vero Beach, Florida: Fun Things You Need To See and Do
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Discover Vero Beach Florida! Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach getaway or an exciting adventure, this guide has everything you need to know about the small beach town of Vero Beach.
cbs12.com
Car fire spreads to part of home in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action when a car fire began to spread to a nearby house in Fort Pierce. The St, Lucie County Fire District was called at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday to 1909 Avenue Q after news of a car fire was dispatched. Upon...
cw34.com
Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
hometownnewstc.com
Vero Beach Farmers Market
VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach Farmers Market is the place to go for fresh, local produce, baked goods, flowers, prepared foods, and gourmet items. The market encourages recycling and using earth-friendly products. The market is located by the beach on Ocean Drive, across from Humiston Park. It is open...
Gardens business loses about $40,000 in mail fraud, check-washing scheme
The head of a linen distribution company called Contact 5 after losing about $40,000 in a check-washing scheme that started with checks that were stolen out of the mail.
calleochonews.com
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains
Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
cw34.com
Shooting in Fort Pierce kills one, wounds another
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting Thursday night. On Feb. 9 around 5:09 p.m., officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department received reports of shooting activity near 600 Dundas Court. On scene, police said they found a...
