Vero Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

veronews.com

JAZZ UNDER THE STARS 3/4/2023 St. Francis Manor

Jazz Under the Stars, 6 to 8 p.m. March 4 at St. Francis Manor. Bring your blanket or chair and enjoy and evening listening to The Indian River Charter High School Jazz Ensemble!. $40 per person-Ticket includes dinner and one adult beverage. Cash bar for more drinks. To purchase tickets...
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Box Tops, Buckinghams play hits in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH - The Box Tops and The Buckinghams, two bands that had huge hits in the 1960s and 70s, play together at The Emerson Center in Vero Beach on Thurs., Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. Guitarist Gary Talley, one of the founders of The Box Tops, never expected that...
VERO BEACH, FL
macaronikid.com

Fort Pierce Seafood and Pirate Festival This Weekend, Feb. 11th - 12th

Looking for a weekend of fun and excitement? Look no further than the Fort Pierce Seafood and Pirate Festival, Saturday, February 11, 2023 through Sunday, February 12th, at Veterans Memorial Park in historic Fort Pierce. Loaded with colorful rogues, wenches, and scallywags, this family-friendly Pirate and Seafood Festival offers up...
FORT PIERCE, FL
hopculture.com

Could Field of Beers in Jupiter, FL be the Most Unique Beer Fest on the Planet?

After ten years working in the beer industry and a lifetime of living as a beer enthusiast, it is hard for me to name a beerfest that is truly unique. It is even more difficult to think of a beer fest that leaves such a lasting impression, one I mark on my calendar and look forward to every year. It’s even odder to find a fest casually called “my favorite” by so many patrons and brewers.
JUPITER, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach Farmers Market

VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach Farmers Market is the place to go for fresh, local produce, baked goods, flowers, prepared foods, and gourmet items. The market encourages recycling and using earth-friendly products. The market is located by the beach on Ocean Drive, across from Humiston Park. It is open...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million prize playing scratch-off game

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie has won a $1 million prize from the "500X The Cash Scratch-Off" game. Darrin Thorpe, 53, bought his winning ticket from a Circle K located at 400 Southeast Port St. Lucy Blvd. Thorpe chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $820,000.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Keeping Port St. Lucie Clean and Keeping Jazz Alive in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Friday February 10, 2023: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we’ll hear about the City of Port St. Lucie’s new Office of Solid Waste. Marianna Feldpausch has recently been named director of the office that was just created last year in the wake of the solid waste woes in the City. She’ll talk to us about the changes in trash collection and how city residents are adjusting to their new solid waste service provider, FCC.
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church helps Driving Success provide one of the biggest needs in Indian River County, Transportation

(Vero Beach, FL) The non-profit group Driving Success has received a $2,500 donation from St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Vero Beach, which will help two low-income working families get much-needed cars. The donation will cover the cost of necessary maintenance and safety repairs to two vehicles that were...
VERO BEACH, FL
kennythepirate.com

Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

Cold front to bring chilly temps to Vero Beach this weekend

VERO BEACH — While the remainder of the week will be warm, a cold front was expected to bring chilly temperatures over the weekend to the area, meteorologists said. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The nights will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns

Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
STUART, FL

