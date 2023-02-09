Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Uber driver reveals hilarious Tiger Woods tale: "Keep this between us..."
You might be thinking Tiger Woods gets driven around by a private chauffeur wherever he goes these days, but last month when he was in Orlando he reportedly jumped in an Uber. According to the hilarious tale, which you can read in full below, Woods likes Uber to save him faffing around with arranging a car service.
tennisuptodate.com
Victoria Azarenka left creeped out by AI generated baby versions of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray
Victoria Azarenka was not impressed by the AI generated baby versions of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray responding to a viral tweet on social media. The images generated by the AI were shared on Twitter by the official Twitter page of We Are Tennis. They asked fans to respond whether they find them cure or not. Victoria Azarenka was one of those that responded but she didn't like it very much calling it a bit creepy in her humble opinion.
Golf.com
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis Hall of Famer Tracey Austin speaks on watching son Brandon Holt play at 2023 Australian Open - "You watch with different eyes"
Watching a tennis match is one thing. Watching a friend play is another. Now, imagine watching your own child compete. That’s what Hall of Famer and Tennis Channel analyst Tracy Austin experienced during the 2023 Australian Open when her son, Brandon Holt, made his way through the qualifying and into the main draw. As a former champion, analyst, coach and mother, Tracy went through her share of emotions over the course of Brandon’s efforts Down Under—including two straight five-setters.
tennisuptodate.com
"I wasn't surprised": Rybakina on disrespectful court placing at Australian Open despite being Grand Slam champion
Elena Rybakina started her Australian Open journey on court number 13 which many found disrespectful considering she's the reigning Wimbledon champion. It was a bit odd to see Rybakina play on that court considering the circumstances and it was a story picked up by many tennis reports. She was questioned about that during the Australian Open but didn't seem bothered by it and she once again confirmed it didn't bother her. Tennis in the past years taught her there are many things you can't control:
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal picks Zverev to win most Masters 1000 titles in 2023 despite recent injury woes
Rafael Nadal predicted Alexander Zverev to win most ATP 1000 Masters trophies in 2023 despite the German being out of form due to a long injury absence. Zverev did not open the year very well losing a few matches that he was expected to win. It's clear that the long absence from tennis clearly impacted him. He's yet to find his best but Nadal is a firm believer that Zverev will find his best. It was a match against Rada where Zverev injured himself.
suggest.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record
Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal welcomes Auger-Aliassime as special guest to Rafa Nadal Academy before ABN AMRO Rotterdam
Rafael Nadal has welcomed Felix Auger-Aliassime to Mallorca to show him around his Museum as the Canadian linked up with Toni Nadal for some practices ahead of his return next week. Felix Auger-Aliassime is set to play at the Rotterdam ATP 500 event next week as he'll look to defend...
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz worried for Opelka as absence from ATP Tour continues: “It’s really sad to see”
Reilly Opelka has not played in a long time with his final match being at the Cincinnati Masters in August of last year and his good friend Taylor Fritz is worried. The American missed the last two grand slams due to a hip injury sustained in the match against Kyrgios in Cincinnati. He was supposed to make his return in Delray Beach next week but according to reports from the US, Opelka won't be playing at the event. His good friend, Fritz was asked about it in Dallas and he called it awful:
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC guys weigh in when older man whoops racist for running his mouth at Dallas Stars game
On Wednesday night at American Airlines Center, a Dallas fan got into a conflict with another spectator during the Stars’ 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. The mullet-sporting Stars supporter seemed to utter a racial slur, the N-word, which caused him to be on the receiving end of several punches.
tennisuptodate.com
Maria Sakkari disappoints against Martic, Croatian to face Potapova in final
Maria Sakkari was disappointed yet again by losing to Petra Martic in the Linz semi-final missing out on a chance to contest the trophy against Potapova. Sakkari was by far the best-ranked player remaining in the draw and considering some solid tennis played this year it was expected that she would at least book the final if not win it all. She's had her troubles with later stages of events before and it proved to be her undoing once more. She started off well taking the opening set 6-3 by winning the crucial rallies.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas ends association with Mouratoglou after Australian Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas is parting ways with Patrick Mouratoglou who was part of his coaching staff for the past several years according to reports. The Greek player practices most of the time in the south of France where he lives and the Mouratoglou academy is his preferred place to do so. He worked with Mouratoglou for a few years as the coach served as a mentor, but that won't be the case moving forward. According to reports Mouraotlogu is leaving the Greek player's team with Mark Philippoussis set to take over that role.
tennisuptodate.com
Bublik will be made to pay fine for smashing racquets by Yonex according to Wawrinka
Alexander Bublik smashed three racquets after falling behind 0-6 in the final set tiebreak against Barrere at the Open Sud de France in Montepellier and he can expect fines. The player from Kazakhstan completely lost his cool in the final set smashing his playing racquet in anger completely. He hit it 5 times against the court which he repeated with another racquet. To further hammer it down, Bublik smashed a 3rd racquet before continuing to play. It's expected the ATP to issue him a heavy fine due to the excessive nature of the smashing but he'll get one from his racquet manufacturer Yonex too.
tennisuptodate.com
Beatriz Haddad Maia stuns Rybakina with comeback win in Abu Dhabi
Elena Rybakina looked really comfortable against Beatriz Haddad Maia but the Brazilian player kept applying pressure ultimately turning around the match 3-6 6-3 6-2. This result should not shock anybody as Haddad Maia made a habit of stunning great players in the past year. She's played at a top 10 level more than once recently and this event just happens to be one of them. As good as Rybakina is she does run into trouble when she has to adjust and once again she didn't do it well enough.
tennisuptodate.com
Jannik Sinner wins 2023 Open Sud de France Montpellier over Maxime Cressy
Jannik Sinner proved the menace once again by beating Maxime Cressy 7-6(3) 6-3 fairly comfortably to win his 7th career trophy in his 8th final. Sinner quietly put together a really impressive week in the south of France beating opponents fairly comfortably and the final was no exception. Sinner has always been a very good indoor player because that's the type of court he learnt how to play tennis on. Cressy has been impressive all week long and served excellently but that didn't matter in this one.
tennisuptodate.com
"I have full confidence on him": Nadal believes Thiem will make stronger comeback in 2023
Dominic Thiem is struggling with his tennis at the moment but Rafael Nadal has full confidence that the Austrian will make a full return to top form. Dominic Thiem has struggled to find his best tennis after returning from a wrist injury. He's shown some flashes but for the most part, he was unable to produce a level that's anything close to where he was. It's been tough for him but he's not losing hope believing that everything is up to him. Nadal has full belief in him as he knows how good he can be.
Golf.com
Pro putts into the water, chips-in for bogey, WDs in wild Phoenix Open sequence
It may take the rest of the year for the sequence that unraveled on Friday at the WM Phoenix Open to repeat itself over the span of a week on the PGA Tour. It will almost certainly take much longer for the same sequence of events to happen to one player in the span of an hour.
tennisuptodate.com
"Maybe I lack a little more experience at times in those games": Sinner on what is missing from potential Grand Slam run
Jannik Sinner is yet to make a significant impact on the grand slams despite a few notable performances and he blames the lack of experience for it. Sinner had some good performances at grand slams in the past but every time he found a way to complicate matters. A certain lack of physicality and a lack of experience are the things that are often cited as the reason for this. Sinner would agree on both but the lack of experience is certainly the more important one in his mind:
tennisuptodate.com
Alcaraz unveils new tattoo with special date after landmark 2022 achievement
Carlos Alcaraz added some ink to his body which he showed during a shirtless tennis practice in Buenos Aires leading up to the Argentina Open. The Spaniard didn't have any tattoos up until recently. He first did a tattoo to remember his grandfather and some words he used to say to him when he was younger. He's now added another tattoo as it was spotted on his arm. It's the date of his US Open win, the first grand slam he ever won in his career.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Delray Beach Open ATP Draw including Fritz, Paul, Shelton, Brooksby and Isner
The draw has been completed ahead of Delray Beach Open which takes place between 13-19 February, 2023 on the hard courts of Florida. Taylor Fritz is the top seed, while the draw sees the return to action of Ben Shelton after his superb run at the Australian Open as well as top Americans such as Jenson Brooksby, John Isner, Tommy Paul and J.J Wolf. While Denis Shapovalov is also among the top seeds in a quality line-up.
