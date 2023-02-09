Maria Sakkari was disappointed yet again by losing to Petra Martic in the Linz semi-final missing out on a chance to contest the trophy against Potapova. Sakkari was by far the best-ranked player remaining in the draw and considering some solid tennis played this year it was expected that she would at least book the final if not win it all. She's had her troubles with later stages of events before and it proved to be her undoing once more. She started off well taking the opening set 6-3 by winning the crucial rallies.

1 DAY AGO