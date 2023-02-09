Read full article on original website
alaskanharpist
3d ago
IT IS A FAILED CONCEPT. Highly confusing and expensive to educate the public about.AND,,,,, WE REALLY NEED TO GET RID OF LISA
Reply
2
Related
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy issues statement on unidentified object shot down over Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement today regarding the unidentified object shot down this morning over Alaskan waters. "Today’s announcement by the Pentagon that an unidentified object was shot down by an F-22 from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson over Alaska’s coastline raises serious national security concerns that should concern every American. I want to thank our Alaska-based military for eliminating the potential threat before it was flying over our land.
alaskapublic.org
Kelly Tshibaka takes on a new opponent: Alaska ranked choice voting
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
kinyradio.com
"Staff our State" chanted on steps of the Capitol, pushing for action
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Fourth Street between Main Street and Seward Street was closed for a rally organized by the staff of Alaska State Employees Association Local 52. District 19 Representative Genevieve Mina spoke at the rally. She debriefed with News of the North. "Many of the comments...
alaskasnewssource.com
Legislators hear testimony on teacher certification licensing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Led by House Education Committee Co-Chair Rep. Justin Ruffridge of Soldotna, legislators in Juneau listened to testimony from members of the Department of Education on Alaska’s reading playbook, strategic reading plan, teacher recruitment and retention, and received updates from the governor’s working group on teacher recruitment and retention.
kinyradio.com
Revived legislation proposes penalties for abusing Alaska’s 911 system
Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, speaks on the floor of the Alaska Senate on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - A bill adding criminal penalties for harassing 911 dispatchers or abusing the 911 system in Alaska is advancing closer to a vote in the state Senate after the Legislature failed to pass it last year.
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: We don’t need no education
In my experience, there’s two types of people who vocally concern themselves with education as a political issue. The first type are people (often former or current educators and concerned parents) who want better education for students, regardless of the shape or delivery method. In this group, you’ll often see a lot of homeschoolers and school choice advocates, who, for one reason or another, are disillusioned with the public school system and decided to take matters into their own hands.
kinyradio.com
Cathy Muñoz details her goals as Acting Labor Department Commissioner
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Muñoz spoke at the weekly Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Thursday on workforce priorities. Governor Mike Dunleavy appointed Cathy Muñoz as the acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development Tuesday. She said she's optimistic about finding a common agreement with the...
Catching Up: Researchers Track 6,000 Alaskans’ Paths After Their 2005 High School Graduations
Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up? Slightly half were still in Alaska as of 2021, but the percentage was much smaller for those who got college degrees outside of the state, according to an analysis by the Alaska Department of Labor […]
Economist: Alaska's "Great Resignation" tied to seasonal work trends
(The Center Square) - Alaska's "Great Resignation" is primarily due to the seasonal nature of work in the state, according to state economist Neal Fried. In a study by WalletHub, Alaska was again named the state with the highest resignation rate in the nation compared to other states and The District of Columbia. "Every time this information comes out, we look at it to see how we are fairing. The...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 10, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Less than a week after the Chinese Balloon, now an object...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Man-Made Lake in Alaska
Alaska is one of the states that might never suffer water shortages in the near future because of the yards of water bodies that cover its surface. In fact, Alaska has over 3,000 natural lakes and about three million unnamed lakes, which stumps Massachusetts, a state famously referred to as the land of 10,000 lakes. It’s no wonder people want to know about the oldest man-made lake in Alaska.
spokanepublicradio.org
Northwest lawmakers, courts weigh new rules on gun sales
In Washington, Senate Bill 5232 would require gun buyers to pass a background check and wait 10 days before they access a newly purchased firearm. It would also require proof that they've gone through a state-certified safety training within the past five years. A state Senate committee hearing Thursday stirred...
ktoo.org
Peltola’s hiring of former Republican legislator sparks outrage among some Alaska progressives
Fury and confusion arose from Alaska Democrats — some of them, anyway — over Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s announcement last week that she’s hired a Republican to be her state director. Not just any Republican but former state legislator Josh Revak, who got top marks from the right-wing Alaska Family Action in his last campaign.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alaska?
Located within Chugach State Park, Eklutna Lake is one of the largest man-made lakes in Alaska. The lake lies within the Municipality of Anchorage, close to the native village of Eklutna. While the lake’s origins date back thousands of years, it changed greatly due to the construction of the original Eklutna Dam in 1929. The Eklutna River feeds the lake, which itself stems from the nearby Eklutna Glacier. As a reservoir, Eklutna Lake is one of the most important sources of freshwater for the city of Anchorage. It also offers incredible recreational opportunities and stunning views.
kdll.org
What voters should know about the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor
In a special election next week, voters will choose between four candidates for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, following the resignation of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce last summer. The winner of the special election will serve through the next regularly scheduled municipal election, in October. The role is currently filled by interim Mayor Mike Navarre.
What we know about the unidentified object shot down over Alaska
An unidentified object was shot down 10 miles off the frozen coast of Alaska on Friday afternoon, US officials announced, but details about the object are scarce.
kinyradio.com
Sullivan highlights work to revitalize state economy in annual address to Alaska Legislature
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan delivered his annual address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. Sen. Sullivan focused on three overarching themes: revitalizing Alaska’s economy and creating opportunities for good jobs for all Alaskans; addressing the social challenges of domestic violence and sexual assault, addiction, and mental health declines among Alaska youth; and utilizing Alaska’s unique advantages and resources to help the United States confront the new era of authoritarian aggression led by the dictators Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
travelweekly.com
Experiencing Alaska through local events
Summer may be Alaska's busiest travel season, but communities throughout the state host engaging events year-round. From music festivals to food fairs to celebrations of Alaska Native culture, here are some of the biggest events on the 2023 calendar. World Ice Art Championships, Feb. 17 to March 31, Fairbanks: The...
deltawindonline.com
Tier II hunt considered for Nelchina Caribou
The Alaska Board of Game is set to hear a proposal from the Department of Fish and Game for the establishment of a State Tier II Substance Hunt for the popular Nelchina Caribou Herd. The department states the proposal is needed “in case a Tier II hunt is needed to...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Comments / 6