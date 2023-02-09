ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brisa Encina Housing Project Financing Plan Gets County Board Approval

A financial tool for the Brisa Encina affordable housing project near Lompoc has received the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors blessing. Board members on Tuesday unanimously approved the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County issuing tax-exempt multi-family housing revenue obligations to fund the Brisa Encina apartment project in Mission Hills.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc city manager calls for solving homeless issue with permanent solutions

Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro said this week the city is working toward addressing homelessness, and called for city and regional jurisdictions to transition from emergency sheltering to transitional shelters and services to help the homeless find permanent solutions. “The regional approach to addressing homelessness is an area of great...
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles plans to double parking rates, eliminate free parking

Paso Robles wants to double its downtown parking rates to make up for money the city is losing on its parking program. In 2019, the city began charging $1 an hour for parking in the downtown area, with the first two hours free. The plan was to manage the demand for downtown parking with a program that would become cost neutral in five years.
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Atascadero sets out to repair storm-damaged creek bed

The storm systems that hit SLO County on Jan. 9 and 10 altered the course of Atascadero Creek, shifting it 30 to 40 feet in some places, according to Atascadero Public Works Director Nick DeBar. City officials held a special emergency meeting on Feb. 1, authorizing more than $260,000 to...
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record

The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
New Times

Grover Beach sues former short-term rental owner for tax evasion

Grover Beach proved that the price of skipping bed tax payments may be higher than remitting a cut of the rent to the city itself. Former local short-term rental owner, Allen Thompson, felt the financial pinch when the city sued him on Jan. 20 for failing to pay transient occupancy taxes (TOT) from 2019 to 2022. According to the Grover Beach municipal code, all hotel or motel operators must pay the city a 12 percent share of the rent charged.
GROVER BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Upcoming events in Paso Robles wine country

Tickets for signature events now on sale, early bird tickets end soon. – Tickets are now on sale for Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance consumer events in 2023. Tickets for two marquee grand tastings as well as special winemaker dinners and collaborative excursions into wine country are on sale at pasowine.com. Events include BlendFest on the Coast (Feb. 23-26), the Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction (March 13-18), and Paso Wine Fest (May 18-21).
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 01/30 – 02/05/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 30, 2023. 14:20 — Austin...
