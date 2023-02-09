Read full article on original website
'I'm still trying to kill you': Mike Pompeo told Kim Jong Un during secret 2018 meeting
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un tried to break the ice with Mike Pompeo by joking about the then-CIA director's efforts to "kill" him during an intense 2018 Easter weekend secret meeting. Pompeo was taken aback by the quip and quickly assured the notorious dictator to his face with a...
Kim Jong Un Personally Exiles 5 Cops To Coal Mines For Beating Up Chief: Report
Kim Jong Un reportedly personally punished five police officers for beating up their superior officer during a departmental review. What Happened: Kim exiled five officers of the traffic corps to the coal mines for attacking a superior officer, sources in the country told Radio Free Asia. Sources told the publication...
Kim Jong Un's daughter on display at lavish event. Here's what it could mean
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's 9-year-old daughter made headlines for her appearance at an event celebrating the North Korean military. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Melania Trump And Ivanka Trump Reportedly ‘Competed’ While In The White House Because Ivanka Wanted To Be First Lady
According to New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt (who authored the 2020 book Donald Trump v. The United States), former White House chief of staff John Kelly often found himself mediating conflicts between Melania and Ivanka Trump as they competed for influence. The former advisor to the president/ First Daughter,...
Donald Trump’s two unforgivable ‘sins’
You would be hard-pressed to find a neutral voice when it comes to opinions about Donald Trump. People either hate him, really hate him, or love him. With that in mind, even trying to analyze with facts the pros and cons of his various policies while president would be a waste of time. Those who…
Donald Trump Jr. retweeted photos that show his dad as an angry, orange baby balloon and said it would be 'funny' if it was flown over Beijing in retaliation for the Chinese spy balloon
Donald Trump Jr. reposted photos showing his father as a bare-chested baby blimp, adding that he thought flying it over Beijing would be "funny."
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
Will Trump Make America Great Once Again in 2024?
Many American citizens argue that Biden has not met the expectations of the voters and that his ways of guiding the United States toward economical success are, to say the least outdated. One of the main people to criticize Biden was his competitor in 2020 and former president of the United States Donald Trump.
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
Trump suggested nuking North Korea and blaming someone else, a new book extract says
An extract of a new book has alleged that Donald Trump proposed the nuking of North Korea and then blaming it on someone else but was unsuccessful in the idea. Donald Trump has in the past proposed using a nuclear weapon to attack North Korea while simultaneously shifting blame to another nation, and a new section of a book alleged this.
TUCKER CARLSON: Lindsey Graham is trying to control Trump through flattery
Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls out Lindsey Graham's remarks and compares them to his support of Trump on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Why is Donald Trump being compared to Andrew Johnson?
Donald Trump and Andrew Johnson are two of the most controversial presidents in American history. There was political turbulence and conflict during both men’s presidencies, and each was subject to impeachment procedures. The question is, why are these two different guys being compared to one another?
Trump Jr Accuses Biden of Stealing His Father's Ideas During Union Address
Trump Jr. said that the Biden administration's policies were raising inflation and "putting us to the brink of war."
Trump and Kushner May Have Leveraged Presidency to Get Saudi Money
Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have both found themselves flush with Saudi money since they left the White House, according to The Washington Post—raising potential conflict concerns ahead of 2024. Filings with the Securities and Exchanges Commission showed Kushner took $2 billion from a Saudi investment fund chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, employing a tactic that (initially) shielded its foreign source. Trump himself has hosted Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournaments, while his company negotiated a $4 billion agreement with a Saudi firm to develop a Trump-branded golf resort in Oman. Trump and Kushner developed a close relationship with the Saudi regime during their time in the White House, including even after Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. “I think it was an obvious opportunity for them to build their Rolodexes,” ex-Trump official John Bolton told the Post. A Trump spokesperson, meanwhile, claimed the former president simply used his “superior negotiating skills” on America’s behalf.Read it at The Washington Post
Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation
Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
Don Jr. Retweets Suggestion U.S. Send China a Balloon With Hilariously Unflattering Portrayal of His Father
Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a meme about the Chinese spy balloon on Sunday, raising eyebrows for an image that was a not-so-flattering portrayal of former President Donald Trump. The balloon was shot down Saturday over Atlantic waters, after spending several days dominating news coverage and inspiring countless memes. The discovery...
