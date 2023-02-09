ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Hill

Donald Trump’s two unforgivable ‘sins’

You would be hard-pressed to find a neutral voice when it comes to opinions about Donald Trump. People either hate him, really hate him, or love him.  With that in mind, even trying to analyze with facts the pros and cons of his various policies while president would be a waste of time. Those who…
MINNESOTA STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Mediaite

Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
MONTANA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Will Trump Make America Great Once Again in 2024?

Many American citizens argue that Biden has not met the expectations of the voters and that his ways of guiding the United States toward economical success are, to say the least outdated. One of the main people to criticize Biden was his competitor in 2020 and former president of the United States Donald Trump.
Hdogar

Why is Donald Trump being compared to Andrew Johnson?

Donald Trump and Andrew Johnson are two of the most controversial presidents in American history. There was political turbulence and conflict during both men’s presidencies, and each was subject to impeachment procedures. The question is, why are these two different guys being compared to one another?
TheDailyBeast

Trump and Kushner May Have Leveraged Presidency to Get Saudi Money

Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have both found themselves flush with Saudi money since they left the White House, according to The Washington Post—raising potential conflict concerns ahead of 2024. Filings with the Securities and Exchanges Commission showed Kushner took $2 billion from a Saudi investment fund chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, employing a tactic that (initially) shielded its foreign source. Trump himself has hosted Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournaments, while his company negotiated a $4 billion agreement with a Saudi firm to develop a Trump-branded golf resort in Oman. Trump and Kushner developed a close relationship with the Saudi regime during their time in the White House, including even after Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. “I think it was an obvious opportunity for them to build their Rolodexes,” ex-Trump official John Bolton told the Post. A Trump spokesperson, meanwhile, claimed the former president simply used his “superior negotiating skills” on America’s behalf.Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation

Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy