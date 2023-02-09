Read full article on original website
Disney's strategy to win its battle with DeSantis is to just wait until he runs for president, says a top Florida Democrat
The Republican governor called the legislature back to Tallahassee on Monday for a special session, in part to settle the Disney dispute.
Biden trip to Florida reveals growing concern for DeSantis 2024 run
President Joe Biden's recent trip to Florida signaled the president might view Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) as a likely 2024 contender.
White House knocks DeSantis as Biden visits Florida: 'I would not get into a fight with Mickey Mouse'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre teased Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, questioning his administration's ongoing feud with the Walt Disney Company.
The plan to give DeSantis new control over Disney gets approved by the Florida House.
The plan to give DeSantis new control o ver Disney gets approved by the Florida House. In light of his internal feud with Disney, Florida senators decided on Thursday to grant Governor Ron DeSantis new authority over the government's most famous theme parks.
DeSantis snaps back at Trump: I got reelected
The governor’s comments show he’s willing to engage and defend against a rising stream of attacks from his one-time ally.
GOP in FL give DeSantis wins on Disney and Migrants, will he run in 2024?
After a five-day long special session that ended Friday, the GOP lead Florida House and Senate approved seven bills, including measures that Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to be top priorities.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Florida governor gains control over Disney district board
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Florida lawmakers on Friday granted Governor Ron DeSantis effective control of the board that oversees development in and around Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) central Florida theme parks, escalating the Republican's battle with the company.
Girlfriend: Gary Levin was 'golden man' who 'enjoyed people'
The girlfriend of a Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver who was found dead in Okeechobee County said Tuesday that her life partner was a man who loved people and loved to make others laugh.
White House continues attacks on DeSantis’ migrant response in Florida
During a Friday White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeated her commentary about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing him of improperly deploying the Coast Guard as a political stunt to respond to migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
Dreaming of that summer vacation? One site says these are the top 10 deadliest beaches in the US
Maybe you saw that story on the unlimited pass that Frontier Airlines is offering at a pretty, darned cheap rate for the summer and dreaming about some sun and fun. Well, if you do plan on heading out to catch some sun and a few waves anytime soon, there’s one list you might want to check out. Travel Lens recently released its list of the top 10 most deadly beaches in the United States, and it’s … well, maybe you shouldn’t read it at all if you are planning on splashing around in the surf. But, then again, maybe you want to avoid the hotspots.
Florida legislators want to give DeSantis another $10 million to keep shipping migrants across the country
The bill would expand DeSantis' immigration program that he previously used to move migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in September.
Florida Lawmakers Back DeSantis On Migrant Flights
After a sometimes-emotional debate about immigrants and the nation’s border policies, state lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a plan that likely will lead to Florida transporting more migrants to “sanctuary” areas of the country. The Republican-controlled House voted 77-34 to approve the plan (SB
After a White Rhino Was Shot Dead in Florida, How Many Are Left in the World?
If you needed yet another reason to boycott the zoo, here you go. A white rhino was shot dead in Florida only a day after his arrival. The large mammal, who was male, attempted to escape his enclosure, and because he was reportedly "acting aggressive," staff chased him down with high-powered rifles. They controversially opened fire and took his life, before loading him into a trailer to bury him with other dead safari animals.
In win for DeSantis admin., judge rules Florida didn’t violate ‘Stop WOKE’ order
A federal judge dismissed a motion to block Florida officials' survey of universities for programs focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Jimmy Fallon Rips Ron DeSantis With A Trumpy Slogan For 2024
The "Tonight Show" host had some suggestions for Florida's Republican governor.
Lawsuit vs. Ron DeSantis Immigrant Relocation Flight Records Dismissed by Judge
A Florida judge made national headlines earlier today as she dismissed a lawsuit filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Transportation and a company involved with the relocation of undocumented immigrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, with a layover in Florida.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
