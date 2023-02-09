ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Dreaming of that summer vacation? One site says these are the top 10 deadliest beaches in the US

Maybe you saw that story on the unlimited pass that Frontier Airlines is offering at a pretty, darned cheap rate for the summer and dreaming about some sun and fun. Well, if you do plan on heading out to catch some sun and a few waves anytime soon, there’s one list you might want to check out. Travel Lens recently released its list of the top 10 most deadly beaches in the United States, and it’s … well, maybe you shouldn’t read it at all if you are planning on splashing around in the surf. But, then again, maybe you want to avoid the hotspots.
ALABAMA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Lawmakers Back DeSantis On Migrant Flights

After a sometimes-emotional debate about immigrants and the nation’s border policies, state lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a plan that likely will lead to Florida transporting more migrants to “sanctuary” areas of the country. The Republican-controlled House voted 77-34 to approve the plan (SB
FLORIDA STATE
GreenMatters

After a White Rhino Was Shot Dead in Florida, How Many Are Left in the World?

If you needed yet another reason to boycott the zoo, here you go. A white rhino was shot dead in Florida only a day after his arrival. The large mammal, who was male, attempted to escape his enclosure, and because he was reportedly "acting aggressive," staff chased him down with high-powered rifles. They controversially opened fire and took his life, before loading him into a trailer to bury him with other dead safari animals.
FLORIDA STATE
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy