kentuckytoday.com
Tennessee Tech-Tennessee State game ends after injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A game between Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State ended early after Tech guard Diante Wood was injured and taken to the hospital on Saturday. The injury occurred with Tennessee State (16-11, 8-6 Ohio Valley Conference) leading 67-53 with three minutes remaining in the game. The game was initially suspended but later it was determined by NCAA rules that Tennessee State would be declared the winner. Tennessee Tech is 12-15, 8-6.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Another Heartbreaking Tennessee Loss
Tennessee basketball suffered its second consecutive heartbreaking loss as DeAndre Gholston made a 35-foot buzzer beater to spoil the Vols’ comeback. The Vols overcame a 17-point second half lead to take a late lead before missed free throws and the buzzer beater drained Tennessee. Despite the late mistakes and...
Vanderbilt fined for Competition Area Policy violation
SEC announces that Vanderbilt will be fined for a violation of the league's access to competition area policy that occurred after the Feb. 8 men's basketball home game against Tennessee.
atozsports.com
Where Tennessee basketball is projected to be seeded in NCAA tourney after loss to Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols had hopes of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season, but those hopes have seemingly disappeared after a road loss to Florida and a heartbreaking loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville. It’s possible that Tennessee could still earn a No. 1, but they’d likely...
atozsports.com
Quote from Josh Heupel in 2018 shows why Vols fans should never worry about him going back to Oklahoma
If you’re a Tennessee Vols fan, your worst fear right now, whether you admit it or not, is UT head coach Josh Heupel leaving Knoxville one day to go back to Oklahoma, his alma mater. After watching Lane Kiffin leave for USC in early 2010, it’s a legitimate concern...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Baseball Legend and Tennessee Walking Horse Champion Rider Stephen B. Smith Announced as 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Inductee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – February 11, 2023 – Stephen B. Smith, Chairman of the MTSU Board of Trustees, former Blue Raiders pitcher, and Championship Walking Horse rider and breeder, has been named a member of the 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class. Smith was surprised with the news Saturday evening prior to the MTSU Lady Raiders basketball game versus UAB. MTSU President Dr. Sidney McPhee, MTSU Athletics Director Chris Massaro, and Lady Raiders Coach and TSHF Inductee Rick Insell were all present for the announcement.
WYSH AM 1380
Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced
(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
OnlyInYourState
Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee
Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
Saban Snags Some New Wheels
Last year, the fearless leader of the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban, entered into a partnership with a group of investors to open a Ferrari dealership in Nashville, Tenn. Now, the perennial pilot of Mercedes-Benz vehicles has opted to park a prancing horse outside of Tuscaloosa National Airport instead of his usual ride.
Get Your Tickets for the Tennessee Crossroads Inaugural Whiskey Tasting
Join Nashville Public Television and Tennessee Crossroads for the Inaugural Whiskey Tasting at the Nashville Public Television campus (161 Rains Avenue 37203) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Guests will experience all the diverse flavors of Tennessee whiskey from across the state to support...
$190K lottery ticket sold at Nashville market
A Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville won a $190,000 jackpot from Thursday night's drawing.
WSMV
BJ’s to open in La Vergne
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced Thursday it has plans to expand into Tennessee sometime in the first half of the 2023. Tennessee’s first-ever BJ’s will be built in La Vergne, according to a media release. “The opening of our club in La...
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Two Nashville Area Stores
Two Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the Nashville area are expected to close soon after the company announced it will close 149 stores, according to BusinessInsider. This new list of closures comes in addition to the 87 closures it announced last month. Eight of the announced closures are in...
WKRN
Missing student found dead in cornfield
Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
This Tennessee Hidden Gem Shouldn’t Be So ‘Hidden’…It’s Enormous
I'm not sure when you can apply the term "hidden gem," so I've come up with my own condition. And it's pretty simple. If enough people to whom you've described said "gem" have never heard of it, then I think you can say it's a "hidden gem." And with that, I'll stop using quotation marks.
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville.
10-story mixed use development coming to Clarksville
Millan Enterprises is in the beginning stages of the project at Jefferson and North First Street in downtown Clarksville.
WSMV
Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
Is the TBI investigating Nashville DA's office?
For weeks, an on-going NewsChannel 5 investigation has raised questions about potential misconduct inside Nashville DA Glenn Funk's office.
