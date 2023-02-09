ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruisegoers are paying $75,000 a week to stay in the 'Ultimate Family Townhouse' on Royal Caribbean's new Icon of the Seas — see inside the three-story suite complete with a private slide

By Hannah Towey,Brittany Chang
 3 days ago

  • The world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas , is set to debut in 2024.
  • Cruisegoers are already booking up the ship's "Ultimate Family Townhouse" for $75,000 a week.
  • The three-story suite is 55% sold out for 2024, Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said Tuesday.
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas is the cruise line's first new ship class in nine years, and the company is betting big on its success.
The 1,198-foot-long mega-ship will be able to accommodate 7,600 guests across its 2,805 staterooms — making it the world's largest cruise ship.
We're almost a year away from the cruise's first sailing — scheduled for January 2024 — but it's already seeing record-breaking demand from customers, the cruise line says.
Royal Caribbean saw its largest booking day in the company's history when reservations opened for the Icon of the Seas in October 2022. Its maiden voyage from Miami to the Caribbean was nearly sold out in just a few hours.
And on Tuesday, Royal Caribbean International CEO Michael Bayley told investors that the ship has been "the best-selling product in the history of our business."
One of the ship's attractions proving to be popular among cruise goers is a three-story "Ultimate Family Townhouse" located in the Surfside neighborhood for young families.
The suite is already 55% sold out for 2024, going for an average price of $75,000 a week, according to Bayley.
At 1,772 square feet, the eight-person suite includes two bedrooms, multiple private balconies, a whirlpool, and a backyard.
For the hefty price, you also get a cinema, karaoke, and a private entrance to the Surfside neighborhood.
Royal Caribbean is slowly adding more family-centric suites to its ships, with the Ultimate Family Townhouse being a “big and bold” example, Jay Schneider, Royal Caribbean's chief product innovation officer, told Insider in December.
"Suites have been an evolution for us," he said, noting that the cruise line is "continually evolving" the amenities that come with being a suite guest, like access to the dedicated Suite neighborhood.
This neighborhood will offer amenities like private restaurants and a two-story sun deck exclusive to guests staying in these more expensive accommodations.
Will the push for kid-friendly luxury be enough for the cruise line to return to pre-pandemic investment yields? The CEO is optimistic.
"We never talk about 2024 at the beginning of 2023, obviously, but 2024 is looking very healthy. And a big driver of that is Icon," Bayley says. "We've had some remarkable stats coming out of Icon."
Read the original article on Business Insider

