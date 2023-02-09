Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents

Angela Green Barlow
Time to Own! Gov. Ned Lamont proposes plan to help young people buy homes in Conn.
If you have wanted to buy your first home in Connecticut but did not think you could afford it, Gov. Ned Lamont says to think again!
PAID POST: Connecticut’s trash and recycling crisis is here now and needs to be solved by state and local leaders
Connecticut produces almost 2.4 million tons of trash a year. A stronger state role in waste management can reduce rising local costs.
Ten states are contributing to Connecticut’s smog problem
New data from the Environmental Protection Agency shows that ten states are contributing to high smog levels in Connecticut.
Connecticut has only one operating tobacco bar. This bill would allow more to open.
Connecticut’s cigar lounges would be allowed to seek liquor licenses for the first time in nearly twenty years under new legislation promoted by lawmakers who say that the state’s strict anti-smoking laws are simply driving customers — and their money — over state lines. The proposed...
A bumpy road to 10-cent bottle deposits in Connecticut
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
CHART: State funding for UConn and UConn Health
Here's a breakdown of the funds UConn and UConn Health have received from the state of CT and from federal pandemic relief money since 2014.
CT Politics: Where does CT’s ‘Baby Bonds’ program stand in the governor’s budget?
Gov. Ned Lamont's budget only includes $50 million for Baby Bonds and a spokesman said the governor "does not support the program."
As Cities Push for Free Bus Service, Transit Workers Cope with Homelessness, ‘Epidemic of Attacks’
This week lawmakers in Stamford joined their counterparts in New Haven and Hartford and passed a resolution calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to make bus rides free forever. Lamont suspended fares on all public transit buses in April 2022 to give people a break from inflation and lure back those who rode buses before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Lamont’s Many New Subsidies Suggest Worsening Poverty
Reducing state income tax rates a year from now, raising state spending by only 5.3% over two years, and preventing state government from spending all the money it can get its hands on, thereby forcing state government to save during good years, Governor Lamont’s state budget proposal is far more conservative than might be expected from a Democrat.
After compromise, legislators extend CT’s ‘fiscal guardrails’
Compromises negotiated by Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative leaders produced the unanimous passage Thursday a bill extending reforms that have contributed to Connecticut's fiscal turnaround.
Connecticut proposes $50 million plan to tackle the homelessness crisis
HARTFORD, CT. - Connecticut is proposing legislation to tackle its rising homeless population. As a result, the state's Homeless Response System is set to receive a significant boost, with $50 million allocated to the Department of Housing and Mental Health and Addiction Services. This annual funding would support programs addressing homelessness, such as staffing, finding homes, and emergency response in inclement weather.
CT Politics: CT ‘Clean Slate’ effort gets $1.5M in Lamont’s budget proposal
Gov. Ned Lamont's proposed budget includes $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the state's delayed "clean slate" effort.
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Connecticut (And Where to See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Connecticut (And Where to See Fossils Today) Connecticut is in the northeastern part of the U.S., an area that was greatly impacted by erosional forces in the past. As a result, fewer fossils from the time dinosaurs were alive remain in this area. Yet, some dinosaur fossils exist. We can use the fossils of dinosaurs that lived in Connecticut to determine which ones resided in the area and when they were around.
Free School Meals for all Students: Gov. Lamont Applauds General Assembly for Approving Legislation
Report by Paula Antolini, February 10, 2023, 6:57PM EDT. Governor Lamont Applauds General Assembly for Approving Legislation Extending Free School Meals and Protecting Connecticut’s Fiscal Guardrails. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly for voting today to approve legislation that he...
CT Politics: Lawmakers discuss what qualifies as ‘workforce housing’
Connecticut's state leaders deployed the term frequently this week, but what qualifies as "workforce housing?"
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Connecticut Lake
If you live in northwestern Connecticut, you're probably already familiar with the Barkhamsted Reservoir, but have you ever wondered what’s underneath those murky waters?
10 Quirky Facts About Connecticut That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Connecticut has an unfair reputation as a boring state, but we actually are an interesting place! There are so many great places to check out in the Nutmeg State, from our restaurants to our parks. It’s also shocking how many inventions from Connecticut there are – the world has us to thank for hamburgers and lollipops, among other things. In a state with so much history, quite a few things have happened here. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite weird facts about Connecticut for your enjoyment:
Time to Claim Unclaimed Property from CT Big List
(February 10, 2023) — A reminder to Connecticut residents to search www.CTBigList.com and see if the state is holding any unclaimed property in their name that can be returned to them. It’s easy; just put in your name or business name and you can see if there is unclaimed property in your name. Improvements have expanded lists of viewable property and streamlined claims by removing a requirement to notarize claim forms. Those reforms have led to the 2021-2022 fiscal year seeing its highest-ever rate of return, and 2022-2023 is on pace to surpass those totals.
CT nursing home bill calls for major transparency, staffing reforms
The wide-ranging bill would boost nursing homes' mandatory minimum staffing hours and require more transparency in their annual spending.
Connecticut's two major utilities call for reform to energy markets to combat rising prices
Utilities Eversource and United Illuminating spoke Tuesday with legislators on Connecticut’s Energy and Technology Committee to discuss a massive rate hike that hit the bills of residential electric customers starting Jan. 1. Consumer advocates, state legislators and utility leaders have said the price hikes aren’t the direct fault of...
Connecticut Mirror
