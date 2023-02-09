ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McKnight's

4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit

Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Safety concerns prompt heightened security measures at Worcester shelter

WORCESTER, Mass. - A temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester has helped people stay safe during cold winter nights, but nearby residents and businesses are concerned about safety issues outside its walls. What You Need To Know. Security has been increased near a Worcester temporary shelter...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Active member of Massachusetts fire department has died, according to his union

An active member of a Massachusetts fire department has died, according to the union that represents him. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the Active Duty Death of Local 1735 member, ALT Christopher Clark. Chris unfortunately passed due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident this past weekend”, announced the Dedham Fire Department Union.
DEDHAM, MA
ezfavorites.com

Keene Walmart, others, and Vermont schools target of hoax bomb threats

KEENE, NH – The Keene Walmart was one of several across the state to be the victim of a hoax bomb threat. According to a news release from the Keene Police Department, police received a call from Walmart on Winchester Street in Keene shortly after 9:00 Wednesday morning reporting that a male had called the store claiming he had placed a bomb within the building. Police said the unidentified caller’s demands were indicative of a financial scam.
KEENE, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Stop, you're on camera: Proposed state bill targets drivers passing stopped school buses

WORCESTER — Drivers who speed by stopped school buses may find a ticket waiting for them in their mailbox if state Sen. Michael O. Moore’s bill passes the Legislature.  Moore’s bill, which the Millbury Democrat filed in January, would give municipalities throughout the state decision-making power to install cameras on buses to help enforce traffic violations.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
102.9 WBLM

Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Traffic to be detoured from Mass. Pike exit in Auburn

AUBURN — Overnight construction operations have been scheduled Monday night for the Massachusetts Turnpike's Route 12 ramp to Interstate 290 eastbound in Auburn, the state Department of Transportation said in a release. A detour will be in place between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 395 southbound to Route 20 eastbound. ...
AUBURN, MA
GoLocalProv

Pedestrian Hit on Federal Hill, Hospitalized With Severe Injuries

A pedestrian was hit by a car and severely injured on Federal Hill in Providence on Friday night, according to police. The incident occurred shortly after 11 PM at the intersection of Dean and West Exchange Streets. The driver told police she was traveling on Dean Street when the victim...
PROVIDENCE, RI

