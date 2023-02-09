Read full article on original website
Police probing ‘malicious act of vandalism’ at Billerica Memorial High School, superintendent says
Police and school officials are investigating a “malicious act of vandalism” at Billerica Memorial High School that resulted in water damage to several floors of the building, the superintendent of schools said.
Massachusetts Teachers’ Union Fundraises on GoFundMe to Pay $300K in Illegal Strike Fines
The Woburn Teachers Association in Massachusetts, a local affiliate of the National Education Association (NEA), has created a GoFundMe page to solicit cash in order to pay about $300,000 in fines with which it was penalized following an illegal week-long strike beginning January 30. “Any help would be immensely appreciated!!”...
Councilors & Democrats Unhappy With Remarks By Framingham Democratic Committee Chair On Special Education & Abortion
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Councilors and members of the Framingham Democratic Committee are unhappy with the remarks – both oral and written – made by the chair of the Framingham Democratic Committee this week. Tuesday night, the City Council unanimously approved a proclamation to protect reproduction...
Mass. town residents see no change in coyote activity since sharpshooters were brought in
NAHANT, Mass. — It's been two months since officials in Nahant, Massachusetts, announced a plan to kill off habituated coyotes using trained sharpshooters. But pet owners say they are still not seeing much of a difference. For months, coyotes have terrorized the seaside town, killing countless pets. It became...
Two Green Line operators placed on paid leave after college student trapped under train, loses leg
Two Green Line operators have been placed on paid leave in connection with an MBTA trolly incident that left a Boston college student without a leg.
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit
Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
Safety concerns prompt heightened security measures at Worcester shelter
WORCESTER, Mass. - A temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester has helped people stay safe during cold winter nights, but nearby residents and businesses are concerned about safety issues outside its walls. What You Need To Know. Security has been increased near a Worcester temporary shelter...
Longtime Wachusett owner battling rare, degenerative neurological disease
PRINCETON, Mass. — It's called progressive supranuclear palsy or PSP for short. It's a condition that is often misdiagnosed and confused for CTE, Alzheimer's or ALS. The disease has changed one man's life but not the passion for what he loves. David Crowley has been around the sport of...
Northborough police seek public’s help in searching for missing teen
Northborough police are seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing teen.
Active member of Massachusetts fire department has died, according to his union
An active member of a Massachusetts fire department has died, according to the union that represents him. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the Active Duty Death of Local 1735 member, ALT Christopher Clark. Chris unfortunately passed due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident this past weekend”, announced the Dedham Fire Department Union.
Keene Walmart, others, and Vermont schools target of hoax bomb threats
KEENE, NH – The Keene Walmart was one of several across the state to be the victim of a hoax bomb threat. According to a news release from the Keene Police Department, police received a call from Walmart on Winchester Street in Keene shortly after 9:00 Wednesday morning reporting that a male had called the store claiming he had placed a bomb within the building. Police said the unidentified caller’s demands were indicative of a financial scam.
Serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closes traffic to one lane, victim transported by MedFlight
A serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closed down traffic to one lane, Saturday morning.
Stop, you're on camera: Proposed state bill targets drivers passing stopped school buses
WORCESTER — Drivers who speed by stopped school buses may find a ticket waiting for them in their mailbox if state Sen. Michael O. Moore’s bill passes the Legislature. Moore’s bill, which the Millbury Democrat filed in January, would give municipalities throughout the state decision-making power to install cameras on buses to help enforce traffic violations. ...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
End of extra SNAP benefits means tough times for Mass. food banks
In early March, the federal government will end extra SNAP payments that have been in place since the pandemic began.
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
LGBTQ asylum seekers in Worcester displaced after tree falls on building
Eleven LGBTQ asylum seekers were displaced Feb. 3 when a tree fell on the multi-unit building in Worcester that acts as their refuge, causing extensive damage to the building, according to LGBT Asylum Task Force Executive Director Alford Green. The asylum seekers are now either staying at a local hotel...
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open 2 new Massachusetts locations
These are 2 of 8 PetMedic locations anticipated to open this year. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in Burlington and Peabody, Massachusetts in April 2023. This will create more access to urgent veterinary care on Boston’s North Shore. "I have been a clinician in...
Traffic to be detoured from Mass. Pike exit in Auburn
AUBURN — Overnight construction operations have been scheduled Monday night for the Massachusetts Turnpike's Route 12 ramp to Interstate 290 eastbound in Auburn, the state Department of Transportation said in a release. A detour will be in place between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 395 southbound to Route 20 eastbound. ...
Pedestrian Hit on Federal Hill, Hospitalized With Severe Injuries
A pedestrian was hit by a car and severely injured on Federal Hill in Providence on Friday night, according to police. The incident occurred shortly after 11 PM at the intersection of Dean and West Exchange Streets. The driver told police she was traveling on Dean Street when the victim...
