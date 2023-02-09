It’s time for women of Norwalk to have an equal role on our Boards and Commissions. The other day I was preparing a letter to the Mayor’s office about how important it was to achieve gender parity on our Boards, Commissions, Committees and Agencies, given that women make up about 52% of the resident population in Norwalk. I found it hard to believe that we still have several important Boards, Commissions, Committees and Agencies had zero, if few, women.

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO