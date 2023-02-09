Read full article on original website
Five Cities in New York Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenYonkers, NY
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
NY School Serves Fried Chicken and Watermelon For Black History MonthMCNyack, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network
Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown
TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
rtands.com
Amtrak Completes Design for Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project
Amtrak shared updates on its Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project on Feb. 10 as part of a broader effort to reduce the agency’s backlog of State-of-Good-Repair work and expand rail service across the network. The existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge, which is 115 years old and owned by Amtrak,...
westportjournal.com
Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down
WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
hamlethub.com
Route 36 Is Retired In Memory of RPS Bus Driver, Rob Doerr
Editor's note: A celebration of life gathering for Rob Doerr will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 5pm-7pm at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South Street, Danbury). To send the family condolence please visit the Tribute Wall via the funeral home website here. Route 36 Is Retired In...
wiltonbulletin.com
New leader takes command of the Wilton Police Department: 'Everybody is calling me chief now'
WILTON — Standing outside the station house off Danbury Road, Thomas Conlan — Wilton's new police chief— heard a robust shout from someone nearby. "Congratulations!" yelled a Planning & Zoning Department official who, like many in the town, knows Conlan as a familiar face and veritable fixture in town.
What if we had more women on our Boards and Commissions?
It’s time for women of Norwalk to have an equal role on our Boards and Commissions. The other day I was preparing a letter to the Mayor’s office about how important it was to achieve gender parity on our Boards, Commissions, Committees and Agencies, given that women make up about 52% of the resident population in Norwalk. I found it hard to believe that we still have several important Boards, Commissions, Committees and Agencies had zero, if few, women.
A Norwalk photo #168
NORWALK, Conn. — On Friday, Mayor Harry Rilling, Common Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large), Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh, Deputy Chief Terry Blake and Animal Control Officer Joseph Feiner accepted a check on behalf of the Norwalk Animal Shelter from the Estate of Donna Gail on behalf of the Norwalk Animal Shelter from the Estate of Donna Gail, according to Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews.
hamlethub.com
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates
$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
Lane Closures: Busy Roadway In Northern Westchester To Be Affected For More Than Week
Commuters are being warned that a major state route in Northern Westchester will soon be affected by lane closures. Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, one lane of State Route 9A in both directions will close between State Route 117 in Mount Pleasant and US Route 9 in Ossining, the New York Dep…
MTA seizes 18 vehicles on the Whitestone Bridge to crackdown on persistent toll violators
Eighteen motorists trying to get to Queens from the Bronx via the Whitestone Bridge on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, were pulled over and had their vehicles towed to a nearby impound lot for persistently evading tolls. During the same day, MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers towed a record 32 vehicles...
A deep dive into Norwalk Public Schools’ strategic plan update
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk school leaders held a “fishbowl” gallery to review how the district was doing in terms of meeting its strategic plan goals. Superintendent Alexandra Estrella said that the Feb. 7 meeting came at the “midpoint of this academic school year,” which made it a good time to review the district’s progress.
Townshend Estate Owners Eye 50 New Houses
The owners of the 26-acre former Townshend family home and its surrounding properties are hoping to write a new chapter of accessible preservation into East Shore history by building roughly 50 homes behind the property’s 18th-century mansion — and by drafting a fresh set of zoning regulations to govern that development.
Teen Pronounced Dead After Being Pulled From Icy Waters In Town Of North East
Police are investigating an apparent drowning after a young male was pulled from icy waters in the Hudson Valley near the Connecticut border. At about 2:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Taconic State Park on Shagroy Road in the Town of North East for a report of someone who had fallen through the ice.
Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state
CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
There’s something about Bridgeport
Bridgeport officials may be building a dock, but they don’t have a ferry to operate there.
‘Shocked’ parents get nowhere with Norwalk Planning & Zoning Commission
NORWALK, Conn. — First, Norwalk parents were disappointed in the capital budget recommended by Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz. Then some were disappointed and frustrated that their pleas for a reversal fell flat during a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing. The Board of Education has requested $7 million...
tricornernews.com
Update: Boy drowns after fall through ice at Taconic State Park
MILLERTON – A Webutuck High School senior drowned on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Iron Mine Pond area off Shagroy Road in Taconic State Park after he and a friend fell through the ice, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office. Noah Thompson, 17, of Amenia, was at...
Eviction OK’d After Restaurant Shutters
A 32-year-old tenant has until the end of the month to move himself, his pregnant wife, and their two children out of their rented single-family home — in his latest setback after closing his Long Wharf restaurant, falling behind on rent at his house, and preparing to file for bankruptcy.
tourcounsel.com
Meriden Mall | Shopping mall in Meriden, Connecticut
Meriden Mall (formerly Meriden Square and Westfield Meriden) is a shopping mall located in Meriden, Connecticut. At almost 900,000 square feet, Meriden is Connecticut's seventh largest mall, housing over 140 shops. As of 2022, the mall maintains the chains Boscov's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The facility, originally built and owned...
Driver killed in crash with Thruway Authority vehicle on Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
Police say a van struck a Thruway Authority vehicle in the northbound lane near Exit 11 in Nyack around 7 a.m.
