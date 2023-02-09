ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown

TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
rtands.com

Amtrak Completes Design for Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project

Amtrak shared updates on its Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project on Feb. 10 as part of a broader effort to reduce the agency’s backlog of State-of-Good-Repair work and expand rail service across the network. The existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge, which is 115 years old and owned by Amtrak,...
OLD LYME, CT
westportjournal.com

Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down

WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Route 36 Is Retired In Memory of RPS Bus Driver, Rob Doerr

Editor's note: A celebration of life gathering for Rob Doerr will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 5pm-7pm at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South Street, Danbury). To send the family condolence please visit the Tribute Wall via the funeral home website here. Route 36 Is Retired In...
DANBURY, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

What if we had more women on our Boards and Commissions?

It’s time for women of Norwalk to have an equal role on our Boards and Commissions. The other day I was preparing a letter to the Mayor’s office about how important it was to achieve gender parity on our Boards, Commissions, Committees and Agencies, given that women make up about 52% of the resident population in Norwalk. I found it hard to believe that we still have several important Boards, Commissions, Committees and Agencies had zero, if few, women.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

A Norwalk photo #168

NORWALK, Conn. — On Friday, Mayor Harry Rilling, Common Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large), Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh, Deputy Chief Terry Blake and Animal Control Officer Joseph Feiner accepted a check on behalf of the Norwalk Animal Shelter from the Estate of Donna Gail on behalf of the Norwalk Animal Shelter from the Estate of Donna Gail, according to Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates

$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

A deep dive into Norwalk Public Schools’ strategic plan update

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk school leaders held a “fishbowl” gallery to review how the district was doing in terms of meeting its strategic plan goals. Superintendent Alexandra Estrella said that the Feb. 7 meeting came at the “midpoint of this academic school year,” which made it a good time to review the district’s progress.
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

Townshend Estate Owners Eye 50 New Houses

The owners of the 26-acre former Townshend family home and its surrounding properties are hoping to write a new chapter of accessible preservation into East Shore history by building roughly 50 homes behind the property’s 18th-century mansion — and by drafting a fresh set of zoning regulations to govern that development.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
CHESTER, CT
New Haven Independent

Eviction OK’d After Restaurant Shutters

A 32-year-old tenant has until the end of the month to move himself, his pregnant wife, and their two children out of their rented single-family home — in his latest setback after closing his Long Wharf restaurant, falling behind on rent at his house, and preparing to file for bankruptcy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
tourcounsel.com

Meriden Mall | Shopping mall in Meriden, Connecticut

Meriden Mall (formerly Meriden Square and Westfield Meriden) is a shopping mall located in Meriden, Connecticut. At almost 900,000 square feet, Meriden is Connecticut's seventh largest mall, housing over 140 shops. As of 2022, the mall maintains the chains Boscov's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The facility, originally built and owned...
MERIDEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy