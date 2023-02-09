Read full article on original website
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies welcome Luke Kennard with high hopes, praise after trade
Ja Morant let fly a 3-pointer just before halftime and held his follow-through just a bit longer as the ball went through the net. He walked back downcourt extra slowly while motioning to the crowd as the Memphis Grizzlies led by 11 at halftime Friday. Morant's usual flair had additional motivation. He wanted to send a message to new teammate Luke Kennard, who arrived in Memphis earlier that night after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers...
Bucks’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the association, but they get a different spotlight and media attention than the others in their category. Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered by many as the best player in the NBA, and they are on track to embark on a deep playoff run as Khris Middleton is searching for his rhythm after recovering from a prolonged absence.
Jae Crowder’s emphatic reaction to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks
After months of speculation and the Brooklyn Nets becoming the middleman, the Milwaukee Bucks were finally successful in their pursuit of acquiring Jae Crowder. Crowder represents exactly the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for in the form of a veteran defensive-minded wing player. The fact that Jae Crowder is a respectable 3-point shooter doesn’t hurt either.
Former OKC teammate eyes Kevin Durant reunion in Phoenix
The NBA world was turned on its head early Thursday morning (or late Wednesday night out West) when Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns. And at least one of his former teammates is interested in a reunion, provided he can secure a buyout from his current team. On Thursday, veteran guard Reggie Jackson Read more... The post Former OKC teammate eyes Kevin Durant reunion in Phoenix appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP
The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
Adam Thielen Sheds Light on 2023 Contract Mystery
The Minnesota Vikings offseason began on the night of January 15th, and since then, the status of wide receiver Adam Thielen has existed in limbo. Thielen, 32, is scheduled to incur a $19.9 million cap hit against the Vikings books in 2023, a figure thought by some as too expensive for a WR2 who tallied 716 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in 2022.
Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
Lakers Flip Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly For Davon Reed and Mo Bamba at Trade Deadline
If you thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done making moves after trading Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster three-team deal on Wednesday, than you were gravely mistaken. According to multiple reports, the Lakers made a bevy of moves in the waning hours of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The...
Kevin Durant trade shines light on Timberwolves' lame deal for Rudy Gobert
As insane as this sounds, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded more for Rudy Gobert than the Phoenix Suns did for Kevin Durant. What!?. Last July, the Jazz sent three-time All-Star Gobert to Minnesota for a package that included Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt and five first-round draft picks.
Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver reveals mindset behind the Saddiq Bey trade
It looked as though the Detroit Pistons were going to be idle at the trade deadline, but at the last minute, Troy Weaver orchestrated a deal to send Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox out in exchange for James Wiseman. It was a puzzling move to many, as the Pistons already...
Randle, Knicks to host Markkanen and the Jazz
Utah Jazz (28-29, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (30-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah travels to New York for a non-conference matchup. The Knicks have gone 14-15 at home. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game...
D’Angelo Russell’s first shot after trade for Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most active teams at the NBA trade deadline in hopes of improving their roster and trying to make a postseason run. In a three-team trade including the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz, the Lakers reacquired D’Angelo Russell whom they originally drafted with the 2nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. Russell suited up in his first game for the Lakers this season on Saturday on the road against the Golden State Warriors and he scored the Lakers first points of the game on a drive and finish at the basket.
Matisse Thybulle not available for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle is not available for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Thybulle will not be available for Friday's clash with the Thunder following his trade earlier in the week. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Kevin Knox is also unavailable.
Mike Conley’s silver lining after getting blown out in his Timberwolves debut
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t seen their 2022-23 season go according to plan, and they attempted to remedy their issues by picking up Mike Conley from the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline. Conley made his debut for the Timberwolves on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, but ended up partaking in a blowout loss for Minnesota.
Grizzlies vs. Celtics prediction and odds for Sunday, February 12 (Back Boston)
By far the best matchup in the NBA on Super Bowl Sunday is in Boston, where Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Boston has the best record in the NBA, but the Milwaukee Bucks are gaining ground on it in the East, sitting just one game back heading into Sunday’s action.
VIDEO: Timberwolves fans will love the exact moment Anthony Edwards learned of All-Star nod
Anthony Edwards has been named as an All-Star replacement, and making the news even more beautiful, he got to share it with his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates. On Friday afternoon, the Timberwolves released a video of the exact moment Edwards found out that he made it to the All-Star team. During the team’s practice, head coach Chris Finch got his team into a huddle where he made the big announcement.
Vikings Could Achieve Rare Stint with 1 Group
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings finished the season with NFL’s 13th-best offensive line performance, according to Pro Football Focus. To a degree, this was cause for celebration as renditions of the Vikings usually ended seasons ranked lower than No. 20 via offensive line proficiency from 2018 to 2021. Quarterback Kirk Cousins still endured too many quarterback hits — he was hit more than anyone — but generally speaking, the offensive trenches improved.
