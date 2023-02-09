Read full article on original website
Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent to present re-zoning recommendation to school board
For weeks, parents in Hillsborough County have been firing back over redistricting plans. Superintendent Addison Davis is doubling down on a new rezoning recommendation. Davis said the plan will cut costs and reduce overcrowding.
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough school district names merit award winners
TAMPA — Some 17 Hillsborough County public schools have received National Merit Awards, placing Hillsborough Schools in sixth place in the nation. These awards are given to schools demonstrating a commitment to high academic standards, curriculum innovation, successful diversity efforts, specialized teaching staff, and parent and community involvement. This year’s winners include:
Hillsborough County superintendent unveils 4th school boundary proposal
Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis has revealed another school rezoning plan that he is recommending to the school board.
Longboat Observer
Manatee schools names Lakewood Ranch High teacher as Teacher of the Year
Kelly Smith-Williams has wanted to be a teacher since she was 14 years old. When the School District of Manatee County named her the 2023 Teacher of the Year Feb. 9, it was a dream come true. "It was humbling, incredible and overwhelming," said Smith-Williams, who teaches anatomy and physiology...
Bay News 9
Manatee County's largest event helps support local businesses, vendors
BRADENTON, Fla. — The annual Bradenton Area River Regatta is Manatee County's biggest event of the year, typically bringing in tens of thousands of spectators. People from Bradenton, Palmetto and beyond all set their sights on the banks of the Manatee River for powerboat races, live entertainment, food and more.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota park, nationally known rowing facility names COO
A former IMG Academy executive has been hired by the Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy in Sarasota to be its chief operating officer. Bruce Patneaude will replace Stephen Rodriguez, who has served the nonprofit both as CEO and COO. A Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy press release says Rodriguez is transitioning out of his current role in early March.
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Community High gets another threat
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has confirmed Thursday morning another anonymous threat has been made against Parrish Community High School. The school was under a shelter-in-place order until 9:15 a.m. Since last Wednesday, the school has received multiple bomb threats, all of which have been unfounded.
Hillsborough Superintendent chooses his school boundary recommendation plan
Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis has chosen which school boundary plan change he will recommend to the school board.
Bay News 9
Psychologist weighs in on Parrish Community High School threats
TAMPA, Fla. — In less than a week, officials say Parrish Community High School has been locked down multiple times after receiving several bomb threats. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four students — three from Parrish and one from Buffalo Creek Middle School — on charges of making school threats.
Mysuncoast.com
Hunsader Farms could see changes
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are worried that the new roadway could be making its way to Hunsader Farms that cut through the property. The farm is located on County Road 675 connecting State Roads 64 and 70. The proposed road would directly cross part of the Farm’s petting zoo...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton city officials hearing from residents regarding possible sale of city hall property
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton residents heard a pitch from city officials Thursday on the possibility of selling City Hall to make way for housing on the prime downtown property. At a workshop on Thursday night, city officials said they’ve outgrown their current space and the building is aging out....
'A tinderbox ready to be ignited': Clearwater City Council examines rising tension outside abortion clinic
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tension and harassment surrounding a Pinellas County women's health care clinic have volunteers concerned, calling the situation a "tinder box ready to be ignited". Now, Clearwater city leaders are taking action to help protect the clinic and its patients. Bread and Roses Woman's Health Center is...
WZVN-TV
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
Bay News 9
Manatee County senior citizen reacts to President Biden's speech Thursday in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Many senior citizens say two of the biggest issues for them are the future of Medicare and Social Security. One Manatee County senior citizen said he agrees with the agenda President Joe Biden talked about Thursday during a speech in Tampa. Peter Dennis said he hopes...
carrollnews.org
Ron DeSantis previews 2024 in takeover of Florida college
Since winning re-election by a landslide this past November, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has seemingly doubled down on his increasingly conservative cultural rhetoric and policies in his self-described “war on woke.” Recently, his latest target seems to be the Florida university system. The ground zero for DeSantis’ war...
stpetecatalyst.com
Soil contamination stalls South St. Pete project
The multi-pronged Sankofa project, which includes affordable housing and commercial uses, is facing challenges due to contaminated soil at the South St. Pete site. The project site is in the area known as The Deuces, across from the Manhattan Casino, at the southwest corner of 6th Avenue and 22nd Street South. It entails the Sankofa development team building 24 two-story affordable townhomes and 40,000 square feet of commercial space that would be able to house retail, office and restaurant/café uses with outdoor seating, an incubator and micro-office spaces.
Bay News 9
Bradenton restaurant owner believes robots are the future for industry
BRADENTON, Fla. — The owner of the Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside in Bradenton who recently got his second robot to wheel out food believes automation is the future for the restaurant industry which continues to face labor shortages. "I truly believe that you're going to see more and...
'It's no joke': Manatee law enforcement urges parents to caution teens as investigation into school threats continues
PARRISH, Fla. — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are still investigating anonymous bomb and shooting threats made to Parrish Community High School in the past week. So far three students have been arrested – not for the threats, but instead for using the chaos of the lockdown...
Sarasota Police Department Welcomes new K-9
The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed a new K-9. Handler Officer Paul Gagnon and K-9 Kodak completed 640 hours of initial training. Their training included patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches, and apprehension. K-9 Kodak turns two years old today, February 8. He was born in the...
Parrish Community High School threatened 4 times in 1 week
Students at Parrish Community High School were evacuated Tuesday following a bomb threat submitted via a suspicious activity reporting app.
