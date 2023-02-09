ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough school district names merit award winners

TAMPA — Some 17 Hillsborough County public schools have received National Merit Awards, placing Hillsborough Schools in sixth place in the nation. These awards are given to schools demonstrating a commitment to high academic standards, curriculum innovation, successful diversity efforts, specialized teaching staff, and parent and community involvement. This year’s winners include:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota park, nationally known rowing facility names COO

A former IMG Academy executive has been hired by the Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy in Sarasota to be its chief operating officer. Bruce Patneaude will replace Stephen Rodriguez, who has served the nonprofit both as CEO and COO. A Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy press release says Rodriguez is transitioning out of his current role in early March.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Parrish Community High gets another threat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has confirmed Thursday morning another anonymous threat has been made against Parrish Community High School. The school was under a shelter-in-place order until 9:15 a.m. Since last Wednesday, the school has received multiple bomb threats, all of which have been unfounded.
PARRISH, FL
Bay News 9

Psychologist weighs in on Parrish Community High School threats

TAMPA, Fla. — In less than a week, officials say Parrish Community High School has been locked down multiple times after receiving several bomb threats. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four students — three from Parrish and one from Buffalo Creek Middle School — on charges of making school threats.
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hunsader Farms could see changes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents are worried that the new roadway could be making its way to Hunsader Farms that cut through the property. The farm is located on County Road 675 connecting State Roads 64 and 70. The proposed road would directly cross part of the Farm’s petting zoo...
BRADENTON, FL
WZVN-TV

Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
carrollnews.org

Ron DeSantis previews 2024 in takeover of Florida college

Since winning re-election by a landslide this past November, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has seemingly doubled down on his increasingly conservative cultural rhetoric and policies in his self-described “war on woke.” Recently, his latest target seems to be the Florida university system. The ground zero for DeSantis’ war...
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Soil contamination stalls South St. Pete project

The multi-pronged Sankofa project, which includes affordable housing and commercial uses, is facing challenges due to contaminated soil at the South St. Pete site. The project site is in the area known as The Deuces, across from the Manhattan Casino, at the southwest corner of 6th Avenue and 22nd Street South. It entails the Sankofa development team building 24 two-story affordable townhomes and 40,000 square feet of commercial space that would be able to house retail, office and restaurant/café uses with outdoor seating, an incubator and micro-office spaces.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
SuncoastPost

Sarasota Police Department Welcomes new K-9

The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed a new K-9. Handler Officer Paul Gagnon and K-9 Kodak completed 640 hours of initial training. Their training included patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches, and apprehension. K-9 Kodak turns two years old today, February 8. He was born in the...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy