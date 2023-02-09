ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Associated Press

Thousands of kids are missing from school. Where did they go?

After Martha's Vineyard, lawmakers give DeSantis $10 million more to move migrants

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Fewer than five months after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Mass. – a move that ended up costing the state around $1.5 million and is the subject of legal challenges – the Republican supermajority in the legislature has granted the administration another $10 million to transport migrants from other states.
The pandemic missing: The kids who didn't go back to school

She'd be a senior right now, preparing for graduation in a few months, probably leading her school's modern dance troupe and taking art classes. Instead, Kailani Taylor-Cribb hasn't taken a single class in what used to be her high school since the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She vanished from Cambridge, Massachusetts' public school roll in 2021 and has been, from an administrative standpoint, unaccounted for since then.She is among hundreds of thousands of students around the country who disappeared from public schools during the pandemic and didn't resume their studies elsewhere.An analysis by The Associated Press, Stanford University's Big...
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

