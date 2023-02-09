Read full article on original website
Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
Hundreds of thousands of kids didn’t go back to school after worst of COVID, analysis finds
Hundreds of thousands of students around the country disappeared from public schools during the pandemic and didn’t resume their studies elsewhere.
Thousands of kids are missing from school. Where did they go?
She’d be a senior right now, preparing for graduation in a few months, probably leading her school’s modern dance troupe and taking art classes. Instead, Kailani Taylor-Cribb hasn’t taken a single class in what used to be her high school since the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She vanished from Cambridge, Massachusetts’ public school roll in 2021 and has been, from an administrative standpoint, unaccounted for since then.
Frustrated Florida parents resolve to teach Black history to their kids
For LaToya Tokley, a single mother of three from Tampa, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign to cut down the curriculum of Black history in the state’s schools has not bothered her as much it has inspired her to take action. And many Black parents are with her. Tokley,...
Sen. Berg: Please listen to a grieving mother. ‘Parents rights’ bills are dangerous. | Opinion
OpEd: The tragic loss of my son Henry has forced me to confront the harsh reality where discrimination and bigotry against the LGBTQ+ community are all too common.
Vulnerable transgender kids lose when the media hypes hurtful stereotypes
When writing from a platform as widespread and widely read as The Arizona Republic, it’s important that the line between a critically thought out opinion and the spread of disinformation not be crossed. In the instance of Phil Boas’ column (“You can hate Arizona Sen. John Kavanagh, but he's right about schools and...
Kaya, a furry ambassador for veterans and service dogs, passes away
If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. Kaya, a smart and intuitive German Shepherd, passed away on Feb. 4....
After Martha's Vineyard, lawmakers give DeSantis $10 million more to move migrants
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Fewer than five months after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Mass. – a move that ended up costing the state around $1.5 million and is the subject of legal challenges – the Republican supermajority in the legislature has granted the administration another $10 million to transport migrants from other states.
The pandemic missing: The kids who didn’t go back to school
She’d be a senior right now, preparing for graduation in a few months, probably leading her school’s modern dance troupe and taking art classes. Instead, Kailani Taylor-Cribb hasn’t taken a single class in what used to be her high school since the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She vanished from Cambridge, Massachusetts’ public school roll in 2021 and has been, from an administrative standpoint, unaccounted for since then.She is among hundreds of thousands of students around the country who disappeared from public schools during the pandemic and didn’t resume their studies elsewhere.An analysis by The Associated Press, Stanford University’s Big...
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.
