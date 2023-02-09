ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jackson County man among four new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — Four more people were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include an 82-year-old man from Jackson County where the total number of deaths since the pandemic started are 159. Total deaths across the state were at 7,904 on Friday.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV Division of Forestry asks to be cautious during dry winter conditions

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Forestry is asking West Virginians to be cautious of burning amongst dry, windy conditions this winter. “Our winter hasn’t seen as much precipitation as we would like, and the warmer temperatures and higher winds tend to dry out the fine fuels like leaves and grass. We […]
lootpress.com

R.D. Bailey Dam ranks as one of popular fisheries in state

Deep in the heart of Southern West Virginia, a rustic river valley cups a remnant of pioneer America. Rimmed by hills and high ridges, wholly within the borders of the Mountain State, the Guyandotte gets it start near Rhodell and snakes its way through six counties until it meets the mighty Ohio.
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, while hospitalizations decreased slightly and active virus cases rose about 60. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release that raises the state’s pandemic death total...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. delegates debate support for families

Staff at the South Point Local School District discuss how they will use safety grant funding to enhance safety and security. Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention. Updated: 5 hours ago. Law enforcement and first responder agencies have had a hard time with hiring during...
DC News Now

What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you want to get into the Mountaineer spirit at football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties season, surprise your guests with a West Virginia-themed charcuterie board. Below are some items to make the perfect West Virginia-themed charcuterie board: West Virginia-shaped cutting board To start off, you will need a Mountain State-shaped […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Brush fire burns 62 acres of land in southeast Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews with the U.S. Forest Service are working Friday in a wooded area near Lawco Lake, getting the last of any remnants of fire and smoke under control after a massive brush fire that happened Thursday. “That process is called ‘mopping up’ and essentially what...
OHIO STATE
lootpress.com

Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
BELLAIRE, OH
OnlyInYourState

Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia

Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Medical professionals expressing concern about anti-vaccination bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At least nine bills concerning compulsory vaccinations are in the legislative can this session. SB 535 would change current law regarding vaccine exemptions for children entering a school or state-regulated daycare. Current law says an exemption request must be accompanied by a physician’s certification that a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Form Energy deal a win for West Virginia

This week, the West Virginia Legislature considers HB 2882, a bill that will bring 750 advanced manufacturing jobs to Weirton, WV in Hancock County. The West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WVDED) is proud to have crafted a unique incentive package to win this transaction for West Virginia and enable Form Energy to build a state-of-the-art, technologically advanced manufacturing facility creating 750 new, full-time jobs in our state.
WEIRTON, WV
Edy Zoo

West Virginia's new bill aims to protect firearms purchases from government tracking

CHARLESTON, WV. - West Virginia is considering a new bill that could significantly impact the rights of firearms owners in the state. The bill, known as the "Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act," seeks to protect the rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and Section 22, Article III of the West Virginia Constitution.
WVNS

WV, fifth highest increase in the nation for STDs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The increase in Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) cases during the COVID-19 pandemic increased exponentially, raising concern nationwide. According to a new study, STD case numbers increased significantly from 2000 to 2020 and found that the problem has been a concern for a while, especially in West Virginia. The number of STD […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

