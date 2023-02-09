Read full article on original website
America is not powerful enough to stand up to China and Russia alone, says Putin's foreign minister
Speaking on Wednesday, Lavrov said the US was attempting to 'contain' both Russia and China with the help of other countries, but they were alert to its 'games'.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Russian Tanks Accidentally Run Over Their Own Troops in Shocking Video
Ukraine's military said Thursday that Russian forces had lost dozens of armored vehicles in a failed attempt to take Vuhledar.
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Poland Ready to Send Ukraine Game-Changing Weapon as Russia Makes Gains
Moscow has claimed victories in recent days, leading Ukrainian officials to increase calls for more support from its Western allies.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
US allies bordering Russia are buying up HIMARS, weapons that have devastated Putin's forces in Ukraine, and longer-range rockets and missiles for them
The US State Department just approved a possible sale worth an estimated $10 billion of HIMARS launchers, rockets, and equipment to Poland.
Senators call on Biden to delay F-16 jet sale to Turkey until Finland and Sweden allowed into NATO
A bipartisan group of senators urged President Joe Biden to delay the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Turkey agrees to allow Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Putin-Linked Mercenary Leader Says Many Ukrainian Soldiers Defected To Russia Since December: 'Were Forced To Fight'
The chief of a group linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin said several dozen Ukrainian soldiers have defected to Russia since mid-December. What Happened: Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement "We are together with Russia," told Tass that the transitions have become "a regular occurrence in the Zaporizhzhia direction." "The...
Biden to speak with Zelensky after saying US won't give Ukraine fighter jets
President Joe Biden said he will be speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid Ukraine's continued requests for fighter jets from Western allies.
Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’
Downing Street has expressed confidence that Ukraine will use British tanks effectively after Russia claimed the Challenger 2s “will burn” on the battlefield.No 10 said there is a “plethora of evidence” showing Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops have used UK-supplied weapons successfully and ministers fully expected them to continue.Since Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry – including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks...
Ukraine Russia news - live: Germany stalls Leopard tanks for Kyiv as 14 killed in helicopter crash
Germany has stalled sending top-tier Leopard tanks to Ukraine for now and has likely imposed a precondition asking the US to send its own tanks, a government source aware of the discussions in Berlin has said, in a massive setback to the war-hit nation.Chancellor Scholz has stressed the condition about US tanks several times over pressure to send its own indigenous tanks in recent days behind closed doors, the German government source said.By doing so, Berlin has flexed its veto power in this latest move to deny Ukraine the superior Leopard tanks among the Nato, fielded by Nato-allied armies...
Ukrainian troops equipped with devastating HIMARS are waiting for US targeting data before firing on Russian forces, officials say
One official told The Washington Post that Kyiv identifies targets and requests US coordinates. If the US doesn't provide them, Ukraine won't fire.
Ukraine Situation Report: This May Be Russia’s First Kamikaze Drone Boat Attack
Twitter ScreencapIf confirmed, the attack on a bridge south of Odesa would mark the first known use of this type of weapon by Russian forces.
After months of stalemate, it looks like Russia's long-feared new offensive in Ukraine has begun
Russian troops have been making fresh attempts to push west from the Ukraine cities of Kreminna and Svatove, defense assessments say.
Here Is What Russia’s Military Aircraft And Missiles Actually Cost
Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesWe examine official documentation to decode the actual cost of some of Russia's most prominent air combat weapons.
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada
Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
Slovakia can start talks on sending MIG-29 jets to Ukraine -PM
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Slovakia can start the process of talks on delivering MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine now once Kyiv has officially asked for the planes, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday.
