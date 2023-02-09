WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on January 25, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

WASHINGTON – A select subcommittee launched by Republicans to examine the "weaponization" of the federal government is holding its first hearing Thursday afternoon, focusing on the FBI, the DOJ and attacks on American civil liberties.

The subcommittee, which falls under the House Judiciary Committee and chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, will feature testimony from Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will also testify.

What will the hearing focus on?

Republicans have previously said the subcommittee will focus on the Department of Justice's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, and investigate the executive branch's role in "collecting information on . . . . citizens of the United States."

Johnson plans to speak about “roadblocks” he says he faced during the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. He faced such obstacles when he chaired the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Johnson's office told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The committee also plans to investigate the executive branch and how information is obtained from the private sector.

Who else is testifying?

The second panel of the hearing will include testimony from:

Former FBI agents Thomas Baker and Nicole Parker

George Washington University Law Center Professor Jonathan Turley

Public Policy Forum the Raben Group Principal Elliot Williams

Contributing: Lawrence Andrea contributed to this reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Weaponization' subcommittee holds hearing on alleged FBI politicization, attacks on civil liberties