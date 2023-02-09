ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

'Weaponization' subcommittee holds hearing on alleged FBI politicization, attacks on civil liberties

By Rachel Looker, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on January 25, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

WASHINGTON – A select subcommittee launched by Republicans to examine the "weaponization" of the federal government is holding its first hearing Thursday afternoon, focusing on the FBI, the DOJ and attacks on American civil liberties.

The subcommittee, which falls under the House Judiciary Committee and chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, will feature testimony from Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will also testify.

Investigating the investigators: GOP creates panels to probe DOJ, China

What will the hearing focus on?

Republicans have previously said the subcommittee will focus on the Department of Justice's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, and investigate the executive branch's role in "collecting information on . . . . citizens of the United States."

Johnson plans to speak about “roadblocks” he says he faced during the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. He faced such obstacles when he chaired the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Johnson's office told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The committee also plans to investigate the executive branch and how information is obtained from the private sector.

Who else is testifying?

The second panel of the hearing will include testimony from:

  • Former FBI agents Thomas Baker and Nicole Parker
  • George Washington University Law Center Professor Jonathan Turley
  • Public Policy Forum the Raben Group Principal Elliot Williams

Contributing: Lawrence Andrea contributed to this reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Weaponization' subcommittee holds hearing on alleged FBI politicization, attacks on civil liberties

Comments / 54

Bill
3d ago

The clown committee will create a lot if headlines and comedy but nothing else for the next 2 years. Just like the 8 fake benghazi investigations

Reply(2)
40
jeffrey schmiedeck
3d ago

Not for better health care, Not for cheaper drugs prices, Not for better wages, Not for bringing inflation down , Not for bringing gas prices down . But to investigate more bulls-it that doesn’t help the American people! They haven’t learned there lesson. 2024 we’ll send the rest of them packing!

Reply
22
find 11780 votes
3d ago

His investigations will go about as far as the Durham report....oh wait, Donald what came out recently in the Durham investigation?

Reply
30
msn.com

Jim Jordan Showed on His First Day How Unfit He Is To Lead the Judiciary Committee

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, gaveled in the first hearing in what he promised will be a crusade against the Biden administration: “we won’t stop until we get the truth to fix the problem for the American people.” The hearing—supposedly about the “border crisis”—had little to do with truth, though, instead going off on wild tangents, highlighting MAGA disinformation, and exploiting human suffering. That was to be expected given the record of the man who led it—one of obstructing investigations, spreading disinformation, and sowing false doubt in the minds of the American people. It confirmed what we knew going into the hearing: Jordan is unfit to serve on the Judiciary Committee, much less lead it.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
New York Post

Ex-FBI agent Nicole Parker: Bureau ‘politically weaponized, starting from the top’

Former FBI Special Agent Nicole Parker testified to a House panel investigating the “weaponization” of the federal government that the bureau is plagued by “low morale,” has become “politically weaponized,” and has lowered its standards for new agents.  Parker’s emotional testimony Thursday highlighted the first hearing by the new House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.  “Over the course of my 12-plus years of service, the FBI’s trajectory transformed,” said Parker. “The FBI became politically weaponized, starting from the top in Washington [and] trickling down to the field offices,” she alleged, saying that it felt “as if there became...
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
COLORADO STATE
Mediaite

‘My, My, My… You Hold a Hearing and You Can’t Prove Your Point’: Democrat Roasts Jim Jordan Over Line of Questioning

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) suggested House Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) failed to prove Twitter executives had nefarious intent to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. The contents of Biden’s laptop were made public before the 2020 election. It showed the now-president’s son doing drugs, as well as lewd images. Twitter censored the story on its platform before the election, fearing it may be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.
